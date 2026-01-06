Check Isaiah 42:4 in the earlier LXX.

THEN

check your Bible.

Does it say

“In His name shall the gentiles trust. “

Then go to Matthew 12:20-21

This is a morning exercise.

Just like stretching.

Stretch your mind.

Contemplate what this means.

Someone is knocking on your heart.

My new favorite?

John 10. Read it to decide for yourself.

