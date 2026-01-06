"In His name shall the Gentiles trust."
Check Isaiah 42:4 in the earlier LXX.
THEN
check your Bible.
Does it say
“In His name shall the gentiles trust. “
Then go to Matthew 12:20-21
This is a morning exercise.
Just like stretching.
Stretch your mind.
Contemplate what this means.
Someone is knocking on your heart.
My new favorite?
John 10. Read it to decide for yourself.
John 10? As in John 10:27?
My sheep hear my voice, they follow me and I know them. I give eternal life to them and they shall never die, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. The Father, who is above all, has given them to me, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand.
Lisa M, I’m not sure what you’re indicating with the two scripture references?