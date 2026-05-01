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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
15h

When one looks at the shape of the furniture arrangement in the tabernacle it was also in the shape of a cross. A donkey that Jesus rode in on into Jerusalem also has a cross on its back.

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anonymus
15h

See Revelation 7:2-8 and Revelation 9:1-6.

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