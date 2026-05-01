For non biblical readers, Ekzekiel is in the old testament. The word of God therefore foreshadowed a future saving through the cross.

God so loved the world.

God references the cross in the old testament in Ekzekiel. There are layers and echoes and a permanence found for those who look.

With eyes to see.

Ekzekiel 9

3 And the glory of the God of Israel was gone up from the cherub, whereupon he was, to the threshold of the house. And he called to the man clothed with linen, which had the writer’s inkhorn by his side;

4 And the Lord said unto him, Go through the midst of the city, through the midst of Jerusalem, and set a mark upon the foreheads of the men that sigh and that cry for all the abominations that be done in the midst thereof.

5 And to the others he said in mine hearing, Go ye after him through the city, and smite: let not your eye spare, neither have ye pity:

6 Slay utterly old and young, both maids, and little children, and women: but come not near any man upon whom is the mark; and begin at my sanctuary. Then they began at the ancient men which were before the house.

7 And he said unto them, Defile the house, and fill the courts with the slain: go ye forth. And they went forth, and slew in the city.

8 And it came to pass, while they were slaying them, and I was left, that I fell upon my face, and cried, and said, Ah Lord God! wilt thou destroy all the residue of Israel in thy pouring out of thy fury upon Jerusalem?

9 Then said he unto me, The iniquity of the house of Israel and Judah is exceeding great, and the land is full of blood, and the city full of perverseness: for they say, The Lord hath forsaken the earth, and the Lord seeth not.

10 And as for me also, mine eye shall not spare, neither will I have pity, but I will recompense their way upon their head.

11 And, behold, the man clothed with linen, which had the inkhorn by his side, reported the matter, saying, I have done as thou hast commanded

What was “MARK” translated into ancient Hebrew which was the saving mark? Which designated belonged to God?

Tav (תָּו): Used in Ezekiel 9:4, this refers to a mark placed on the forehead, signifying a mark of ownership or protection (a sign of the covenant).

How was Tav written?

As a cross.

Saved by the cross.

In Ekzekiel.

God so loved the world.

Ephesians.

Saved by grace. Not works

2 And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins, 2 in which you once walked according to the [a]course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience, 3 among whom also we all once conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the others.

4 But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, 5 even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), 6 and raised us up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, 7 that in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. 8 For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, 9 not of works, lest anyone should boast. 10 For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.

But you say, how can I know Christ? Am I nothing and nobody, and matter not at all in a world now built on division, war and death?

Or you say. I am too unworthy, too wretched.

Or you say. Insert the thing the world teaches you to loath aboutyourself.

and yet.

Matthew

7 “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. 8 For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.

Great great deeds do come and follow from the men and even who seek Christ.

Unbelievable odds can be overcome.

Odds we face.

Why face these odds alone when clearly we are not alone!

What does it cost you to knock

Do it. Loud on a desk on a wall. As you walk knock. For the next week knock.

Since he answers. Knock.

But Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” ~ Matthew 19:26

For nothing will be impossible with God. ~ Luke 1:37

I can do all things through him who strengthens me. ~ Philippians 4:13

(LL This one helps me. How about you?)

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.” ~ Mark 10:27

He said to them, “Because of your little faith. For truly, I say to you, if you have faith like a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, move from here to there, and it will move and nothing will be impossible for you.” ~ Matthew 17:20

(LL anyone else been visualizing mountain moving?)

I know that thou canst do every [thing], and [that] no thought can be withholden from thee. ~ Job 42:2

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. ~ John 3:16

Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive [them], and ye shall have [them]. ~ Mark 11:24

Fear thou not; for I [am] with thee: be not dismayed; for I [am] thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. ~ Isaiah 41:10

Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, [and] there is nothing too hard for thee: ~ Jeremiah 32:17

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? ~ Romans 8:31

In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. ~ Proverbs 3:6

No temptation has overtaken you that is not comman to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide a way of escape, that you may be able to endure it. ~ 1 Corinthians 10:13

Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh. Is there anything too hard for me? ~ Jeremiah 32:27

Because so many suffer and hurt now and I know this is true.

That is why.

Because someone needs this post.

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