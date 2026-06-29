The multi gendered do not exist in a vacuum but alongside an occult view that repatriates satan to God and this requires man and women combine.

We the reproductive are the vermin. Not those who make war on the gendered binary.

These views touch on designing population and mankind.

Without decentralized wombs we are widgets to the occult world view.

abortion is the path to the end of people reproduction. War on the womb and what it does for independence takes us to a full centralized authority.

Porn.

War of the sexes.

War on Family.

abortion.

toxicity to fertility injectibles.

Sterilization.

Planned no home ownership.

War.

upcoming famine.

Families are redefined to belonging the state. The communism of bodies is the ultimate finish line.

As above so below. is the occult rendering.

What is post genderism.

It is centralized reproduction without the ability to make a breakaway society.

Satan believes he is repatriated when none can know Jesus. This is done by a full technical biodigital convergence of wombless entities Paired to a grid.

Data centres in effect are the control grids to this final Destination.

Destin. found in the word destination In French. Is fate.

But it is not fate nor a fait accompli it is a steady March of centralization. As animals not free to think or reproduce paired to technical father aka the lucifer some worship, what are we?

Will you go to the first all religions and civilizations Haya PaRade? Can anyone celebrate the view that God made two genders.

Or is biodigital convergence and the wombless finish line only have silence as counterpoint.

Are Muslims forming a true counterpoint to one womb?

While we fight the left right or any other iteration, know it's satanic to be thus occupied. Diablo means divide and conquer.

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