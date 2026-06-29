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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3h

I have always viewed "the ruling class" Cult as the vermin...parasitic vermin, with "values" that should have no place on this Earth...or anywhere else!

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
7h

"Satan believes he is repatriated when none can know Jesus. This is done by a full technical biodigital convergence of wombless entities Paired to a grid."

🎯

that's the plot of silicon valley's straight-to-video sci-fi horror B-movie

but it's strictly fiction. only God can create ilfe

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