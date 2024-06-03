Move Along Nothing to See Here. from Chronicle.com

Health Canada proposes switching to mainly pharmaceutical funding

“Feb 13, 2018

In October of last year, Health Canada proposed raising the fees it charges to drug manufacturers for new medicines introduced into the market. Historically, Health Canada has used these fees to fund 50% of its operating costs in regulating prescription medication, but plans to raise this to 90% with the coming fee increase. It also plans to provide a 24% rebate if it fails to review new drug applications within the accepted time frame.

Before user fees were introduced in 1994, Health Canada was entirely funded by tax dollars. Now, with the majority of its funding arising directly from the pharmaceutical industry, questions have been raised about whether or not the goal of drug companies to sell their products in vast quantities poses a conflict of interest with Health Canada’s responsibility to provide safe and effective drugs to Canadians.

While many argue that a faster process to review drugs allows the public earlier access to new medicines, there is no evidence that this pressurized approach benefits public health. In fact, most drugs newly approved in Canada are no safer or more effective than those already on the market; between 2010-2016, only 10.6% of newly patented drugs were identified as a substantial improvement or breakthrough when compared to what was already available to consumers.

In addition, faster review times for new drugs can impact the safety of the product. Typically, drugs reviewed within 300 days have a 20% chance of requiring new safety warnings, while this percentage rises to 33% when the review period is shortened to 180 days.

Additionally, instituting rigid review timelines for the sake of speed can impact public safety. In the USA, products approved within the FDA’s sixty day deadline are five times more likely to be withdrawn from the market due to safety concerns, and four times more likely to include serious safety warnings.

As pressure grows to meet regulation board deadlines, reviewers can miss or overlook safety concerns, which poses a great concern to critics of Health Canada’s decision to fund the majority of its regulation operating cost through the private pharmaceutical sector.”

You don’t say. Add to this that Health Canada was designated as a SATELITE OFFICE OF THE WHO pursuant to the International Health Regulations 2005 and where do you get.

A stranger told me I would be targeted for prison by the Liberals prison for speech bill. he asked if that would change how I write or post.

I didn’t respond. but this: this;

what happens NEXT in a society that imprisons citizens for speech. What are you staying silent to accomplish? to accomplish the speed at witch NEXT occurs. WHAT IS NEXT.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER A SOCIETY OKS PRISON EVEN LIFE IN PRISON FOR SPEECH.

What is that society like. It stops there and becomes JUST. It takes the power of speech from citizens to defend their Security of the Person, and then magically is a great place.

NOT A FUCKING CHANCE. (sorry for sensitive ears. but a point has to be made.)

See it for what it is. I am not the accomplices of tyrants. You have to see from very far up.

Changing the course of history without the ability to ARTICULATE OUR POSITIONS? KIND OF IMPOSSSIBLE. the point I guess.

IT IS PRECISELY BECAUSE WORDS ARE SO VERY POWERFUL THAT YOU MUST ORDER THEM IN FASHIONS TO INFURIATE THE TYRANTS. I always want to add a whole bunch of Rs to tyrant.

A government that wants to round up its citizens for differences in opinions and imprison them, what do you think. They value any citizens freedom? Just the right-speakers? You on the right side of the speech and you think it’s like a seat belt law and you will just belt in and all is good?

But the covid era policies, did you just swallow them into your either.

the idea of the DIRTY UNVACCINATED. while the vaccinated just keep hyper hurting, hyper cancering, hyper autoimmune collapsing, hyper heart attacking, hyper blood clotting, hyper dying.

The jobs you could have the travel you couldn’t the restaruants you could go to the schools you couldn’t the unions forcing membership to vax like a batch, all that is good and it’s just belt in and survive.

belt in and we’ll all be fine with the cameras circulating in square feet density more than trash bins. is that where they need to go?

SO WHAT DO I STAY SILENT FOR. For the promise of a new and constant belting in?

Image from the Washingtonian

The prize for silence?

Image from X.

How do you justify a society where your words cannot be endured by the ruling ‘party’.

Every time a society has eliminated Freedom of Speech it has had wonderful outcomes. Stay silent and support that wondrous possibility.

HONESTLY if you think two feet in front of you, YES. silence get’s you that two feet. Maybe. But if in the third foot it is unendurable, would you go back those three feet and SHOUT?

WHO THINKS THEY WILL LIKE BEING BELTED IN WINNING THE PRIZE IN THE PRISON FOR SPEECH SOCIETY.

SAFE. marked safe from prison by my government for speech. What a goal.

There is so much on my mind these days. I wish I could share it all. thank you to my reader for tipping me off to Health Canada.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

