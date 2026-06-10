H2574 CONGRESSIONAL RECORD — HOUSE March 15, 2007

IRAN (Mr. KUCINICH asked and was given permission to address the House for 1 minute and to revise and extend his remarks.) Mr. KUCINICH. This House cannot avoid its constitutionally authorized responsibility to restrain the abuse of executive power. The administration has been preparing for an aggressive war against Iran. There is no solid, direct evidence that Iran has the intention of attacking the United States or its allies. The U.S. is a signatory to the U.N. Charter, a constituent treaty among the nations of the world. Article II, section 4, of the U.N. charter states, ‘‘All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.’’ Even the threat of a war of aggression is illegal. Article VI of the U.S. Constitution makes such treaties the supreme law of the land. This administration has openly threatened aggression against Iran in violation of the U.S. Constitution and the U.N. Charter. This week, the House Appropriations Committee removed language from the Iraq war funding bill requiring the administration under Article I, section 8, clause 11 of the Constitution to seek permission before it launched an attack against Iran. Since war with Iran is an option of this administration and such war is patently illegal, then

impeachment may well be the only remedy which remains to stop a war of aggression against Iran.

I wonder if former congressman knows about the Noahide laws.

Because ironically in that same session of the US Congress it was opened by the Noahide laws.

“The SPEAKER pro tempore laid before the House the following communication from the Speaker: WASHINGTON, DC, March 15, 2007. I hereby appoint the Honorable HILDA L. SOLIS to act as Speaker pro tempore on this day. NANCY PELOSI, Speaker of the House of Representatives. f PRAYER Rabbi Shea Harlig, Chabad of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada, offered the following prayer: Almighty God, the Members of this prestigious body, the U.S. Congress, convene here to fulfill one of the seven Noahide commandments: the commandment to govern by just laws which are based in the recognition of You, God, as the sovereign ruler of all people and nations. We the citizens of this blessed country proudly proclaim this recognition and our commitment to justice in our Pledge of Allegiance—‘‘one Nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.’’

https://www.congress.gov/crec/2007/03/15/CREC-2007-03-15-house.pdf

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