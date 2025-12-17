Important new podcast on the Noahide laws. Set down in the US including every state and around the world. Who needs to be extirpated. Who needs a beheading. Is it you.
Jewish and Israeli truthers help expose this agenda
These laws are concealed in our countries. Why concealed. Why everyone should know.
The most horrific agenda I've ever had to research. Bill C-9 must be stopped.
Interesting discussion. Thank you for all your work in exposing agendas.
I remember seeing a podcast where it was discussed that the perps (bloodlines) decided, centuries ago, to use the Jewish religion to hide behind. The perps are not real Jews, just use it as a cover to achieve their one-world-dystopian-hell. Hence why they would like these vague laws, that they can then interpret to their preference/advantage.
They have created many false flags events and politicized others, so the entire topic has -intentionally- become a giant hot potato and cause for censorship and division.
I think many are figuring out that figures like Netanyahu are not really Jewish, does not speak for many Jewish people, or is even human. Many Israelis were figuring that out in 2022 and 2023 before the attack (ff?) because there were massive protests in Israel. I'm simply questioning if at this stage it is wiser to focus on Noahide laws or the fact this was/is a global war against people fought through bioweapons masquerading as 'vaccines', state-killings of the 'useless eaters' and dissidents masquerading as 'right to dignified dying', Digital ID, carbon budgets etc. etc.
I know many groups (like A4C) and churches are not (yet) ready to accept the truth about Noahide laws and immediately switch off, but they do reject bill C9.
Just like during the SOGI crap, I would love to see people of all, and of no, religions unite against the global war on people and especially on children. Wouldn't that be common ground enough?