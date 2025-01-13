I”mmunization Information Systems (IIS)

Explore Topics

Search

For Everyone

View All

August 2, 2024

Contacts for IIS Immunization Records

At a glance

Find your or your child's immunization record through your state's IIS (Immunization Information System).

How to Contact Your Jurisdiction's IIS

CDC does NOT have vaccination record information!

If you currently live or have lived in an area with an operational immunization information system (IIS), you may try to

contact the IIS in your state or in the state where you or your child received their last shots to see if they have records

contact your immunization provider directly or your local or state immunization program through your state's health department

look for additional suggestions on how to locate immunization records: child | adult.

reference the grantee immunization web sites.



For general immunization-related questions you also may contact the CDC Information Contact Center at 1-800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636).

Find Your Child's Immunization Record Through Your State's IIS

Alabama | Alaska | American Samoa | Arizona | Arkansas

Alabama

Call: 800.469.4599

Web: Immunization Provider Registry with Internet Technology (ImmPRINT)

Email contact form: https://www.adph.org/ContactUs.asp?cnt=1&id=759

Alaska

Call: 907-269-8090

Web: https://health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/iz/Pages/default.aspx

Email: doh.dph.epi.docket@alaska.gov

QR Code for Alaska’s IIS records:

American Samoa

Call: 684.699.9329/9328

Email: helpdeskwtir@gmail.com

Arizona

Call: 602.364.3899

Web: Arizona State Immunization Information System

Immunization Records: https://irr.azdhs.gov/irr-form.php

QR Code for COVID-19 immunization records: https://app.myirmobile.com/auth/register?state=AZ

Arkansas

Call: 800.574.4040, Option 4

Web: Arkansas Immunization Website

Email: Immunization.Section@arkansas.gov

C

California | Colorado | Commonwealth of N. Mariana Islands | Connecticut

California

Call: 800.578.7889

Web: California Immunization Registry

COVID Vaccine Records: Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record (ca.gov)

Email: CAIRHelpdesk@cdph.ca.gov

QR Codes:

Colorado

Call: 303.692.2420

Web: Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS)

Immunization Records: CIIS Public Portal

Email: cdphe.ciis@state.co.us

Commonwealth of N. Mariana Islands

Call: 670.236.8745

Web: https://www.chcc.health/immunization.php

Immunization Records: https://webiz.chcc.health/webiznet_public/Application/PublicPortal

Email: immunization@chcc.health

Connecticut

Call: 860.509.7929

Web: Connecticut WebIZ

Immunization Records: CT-WiZ

Email: dph.immunizations@ct.gov

Immunization Records Public Portal QR Code:

D

Delaware | District of Columbia

Delaware

Call: 800.282.8672 (in DE only)

Or

Call: 302.744.4850

Web: State of Delaware's Immunization Registry

Email: immunizedph@delaware.gov

District of Columbia

Call: 202.576.7130

Non COVID Immunization Records: https://dchealth.dc.gov/service/immunization

COVID Immunization Records:

https://vaccinerecord.dc.gov/



Email: doh.immunization@dc.gov

F

Florida

Florida

Call: 877.888.7468

Immunization Records: https://flshotsusers.com/resources/frequently-asked-questions

Email: flshots@flhealth.gov

G

Georgia | Guam

Georgia

Call: 404.657.3158

Web: Georgia Immunization Registry (GRITS)

Immunization Records: https://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-records-request

Email: dph-immreg@dph.ga.gov

Guam

Call: 671.735.7143

Fax: 671.734.1475

Web:

https://getimmunizedguam.org/



Email: Adrian.Banu@dphss.guam.gov

Celena.Calvo-Story@dphss.guam.gov

H

Hawaii

Hawaii

Call: 800.933.4832

Fax: 808.586.8347

Web: Hawaii Immunization Registry

Email: immunization@doh.hawaii.gov

I

Idaho | Illinois | Indiana | Iowa

Idaho

Call: 208.334.5931

Web: Immunization Reminder Information System (IRIS)

Email: IIP@dhw.idaho.gov

Illinois

Call: 217.785.1455

Web: Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE)

Immunization Records: https://idphportal.illinois.gov/s/?language=en_US

Email: dph.icare@illinois.gov

Indiana

Call: 888-227-4439

Non Immunizations Records:

https://myvaxindiana.in.gov/



COVID Immunization Records: https://eportal.isdh.in.gov/C19PatientResults/

Providers :

https://chirp.in.gov



Email: chirp@health.in.gov

Iowa

Call: 800.374.3958

Web: Immunization Registry Information System

Link to: Immunization Records

K

Kansas | Kentucky

Kansas

Call: 877.296.0464

Fax: 785.559.4227

Immunization Records: Kansas Statewide Immunization Registry

Email: kdhe.ImmunizationRegistry@ks.gov

Kentucky

Call: 502.564.0038

Web: Kentucky Immunization Registry

Email: KYIRHelpdesk@ky.gov

L

Louisiana

Louisiana

Call: 504.568.2600

Web: LINKS basics | Department of Health | State of Louisiana (la.gov)

Immunization Records: Request vaccination records | Department of Health | State of Louisiana (la.gov)

M

Maine | Marshall Islands | Maryland | Massachusetts | Michigan | Micronesia | Minnesota | Mississippi | Missouri | Montana

Maine

Call: 800.906.8754

Web: Maine Immunization Program - Immpact2

Email: immunizeme.dhhs@maine.gov

Marshall Islands

Web: RMI WebIZ

Contact: Edlen J. Anzures

Call: 692.625.6631/7710

Email: immunization@rmihealth.org

Maryland

Call/Email: Maryland Center for Immunizations

Web: https://health.maryland.gov/phpa/OIDEOR/IMMUN/Pages/immunet.aspx

Massachusetts

Call: 617.983.6800

Email: myvaxrecords@mass.gov

Email: miishelpdesk@mass.gov (for healthcare organizations)

Immunization Records: My Vax Records information

My Vax Records: www.myvaxrecords.mass.gov

MIIS Website: https://www.mass.gov/massachusetts-immunization-information-system-miis

Michigan

Call: 888.243.6652

Web: MCIR.org

Contact: MCIR.org Contact

Link to: Immunization Records

Email: saladab@michigan.gov

QR code for the Michigan Immunization Portal page:

Micronesia

Call: 691.320.2619

Web: Currently Unavailable

Minnesota

Call: 651-201-3980

Immunization Records: Find My Immunization Record

Email: health.immrecords@state.mn.us

QR code for Find My Immunization Record:

Mississippi

Call: 800.634.9251

Web: Immunization Registry - Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov)

Immunization Records: MyIR - Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov)

MyIRMobile - MyIR Mobile

Missouri

Call: 800.219.3224

Web: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Immunization Records: Request for Official Immunization Records

Email: immunizationrecordrequests@health.mo.gov

QR code has tips for locating, maintaining, and storing Immunization records:

Montana

Call: 406.444.5580

Web: Montana Immunization Information System

Immunization Records: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/Immunization/copyofimmunizationrecord

Email: hhsphsiis@mt.gov

N

Nebraska | Nevada | New Hampshire | New Jersey | New Mexico | New York (except New York City) | New York City | North Carolina | North Dakota

Nebraska

Call: 1-888-433-2510 or 402.471.0133

Web: Nebraska State Immunization Information System (NESIIS)

Email: dhhs.nesiis@nebraska.gov

Nevada

Call: 775.684.5954 (general)

Web: Nevada WebIZ

Immunization Records: https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal

Email: izit@health.nv.gov

New Hampshire

Call: 603.271.4482

Immunization Records: Vaccine Record Instructions

Email: nhiis.support@dhhs.nh.gov

New Jersey

Call: 609.826.4860

Web: NJIIS

Helpdesk: Submit a ticket

Request an Immunization Record Request: NJIIS

New Mexico

Call: 833.882.6454

Web: https://www.nmhealth.org/about/phd/idb/imp/siis/

Immunization Records:

https://vaxview.doh.nm.gov/

New York

(except New York City)

Call: 518.473.4437

Web: New York State Immunization Information System

Email: nysiis@health.ny.gov

New York City

Call: 347.396.2400

Web: New York Citywide Immunization Registry

Immunization Records: https://www.nyc.gov/site/doh/services/cir-parents-guardians.page

Email: NYCvaxrecord@health.nyc.gov

North Carolina

Call: 877.873.6247

Web: North Carolina Immunization Registry

Link to: Immunization Records

Email: NCIRHelp@dhhs.nc.gov

North Dakota

Call: 701.328.3386 or 800.472.2180

Web: North Dakota Immunization Information System (NDIIS)

Link to: Immunization record request

Contact for immunization records: immrecord@nd.gov

Email contact for NDIIS: ndiis@nd.gov

O

Ohio | Oklahoma | Oregon

Ohio

Call: 833.427.5634

Web: https://www.ohiopublichealthreporting.info/Enrollment/FileSystem/HL7/Public_Instructions_to_access_ImpactSIIS_record.pdf

Email: Immunize@odh.ohio.gov

Oklahoma

Call: 405.426.8580

Fax: 405.900.7612

Web: How to find a copy of your child's immunization record

Immunization Records: https://osiis.health.ok.gov/osiis_public/Application/PublicPortal

Email: immunize@health.ok.gov

Oregon

Call: 800.980.9431

Web: ALERT Immunization Information System

Email: alertiis@odhsoha.oregon.gov

P

Palau | Pennsylvania | Philadelphia | Puerto Rico

Palau

Call: 680.488.7252

Web: Palau Health

Email: mohrop@palauhealth.org

Pennsylvania

Call: 877.774.4748

Immunization Records: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Reporting-Registries/PA-SIIS/Pages/PA-SIIS.aspx

Email: RA-DHVaxRecords@pa.gov

Philadelphia

Web: PhilaVax

Call for COVID immunization records: 215.685.5488

COVID Immunization Records: PhilaVax@phila.gov

Email: philavax@phila.gov

Puerto Rico

Call: 787.765.2929 ext. 3341, 3329, 3353

Web: Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System (PREIS)

Email: prirhelp@salud.pr.gov

R

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

Call: 401.222.5960

Web: https://health.ri.gov/programs/detail.php?pgm_id=156681

COVID Immunization Records: https://portal.ri.gov/VaccineRecord/s/ or https://covid.ri.gov/covid-19-prevention/401health-app

Email: ridoh.ricair@health.ri.gov

S

San Antonio | South Carolina | South Dakota

San Antonio

Call: 210.207.5071 for Bexar County residents

Web: Texas Immunization Registry (ImmTrac)

Email: ImmTrac2@dshs.texas.gov

South Carolina

Call: 800.277.4687, option 3

Web: https://scdhec.gov/health/vaccinations/online-access-immunization-record

Email: simon@dhec.sc.gov

South Dakota

Call: 800.592.1861

Web: Immunization Program - SD Dept. of Health

Immunization Records: Getting an Immunization Record - SD Dept. of Health

T

Tennessee | Texas

Tennessee

Call: 800.342.1813

Web: Tennessee Immunization Information System (TennIIS)

Immunization Records: TennIIS Immunization Record Request (tn.gov)

Email: TennIIS.Help@tn.gov

Texas

Call: 800.348.9158

Web: Texas Immunization Registry (ImmTrac2)

Email: ImmTrac2@dshs.texas.gov

U

Utah

Utah

Call: 801.538.9450

Web: Utah Statewide Immunization Information System

Immunization Records: USIIS - Parents & Individuals - Immunize Utah

Email: usiistracking@utah.gov

V

Vermont | Virgin Islands | Virginia

Vermont

Call: 888.688.4667

Web: Vermont Immunization Registry

Immunization Records: Vaccine Record Request

Email: IMR@vermont.gov

Virgin Islands

Call: 340-776-1113 ext. 2222

Web: https://viirs.vi.gov:443/vi/

Email: dohimmhelpdesk@doh.vi.gov

Virginia

COVID Vaccination Records

Call: 877. 829.4682

Website: Vaccinate Virginia

Email: viis_helpdesk@vdh.virginia.gov

Non-COVID Immunization Records

Call: 866.375.9795

Website: Virginia Immunization Record Request

Email: viis_helpdesk@vdh.virginia.gov

W

Washington | West Virginia | Wisconsin | Wyoming

Washington

Call: 866.397.0337

Web: Washington State Immunization Information System (WAIIS)

Email: WAIISRecords@doh.wa.gov

Covid SmartHealth Cards:

https://waverify.doh.wa.gov

West Virginia

Call: 877.408.8930

Web: West Virginia Statewide Immunization Information System

Wisconsin

Call: 608.266.9691

Web: Wisconsin Immunization Registry

Email: dhswirhelp@wisconsin.gov

Wyoming

Call: 307.777.7952 or toll free at 1.800.438.5795 (option 1)

Immunization Records: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/immunization-records/

Email: wdh.immrecords@wyo.gov”

https://www.cdc.gov/iis/contacts-locate-records/

Did you even know what Palau was? Me neither. It is the Republic of Palau.

About 18k people live there. 76% are Christian. Well they run the vaccination program through the US.

It is an interesting place.

Share

Leave a comment