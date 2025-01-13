Immunization Information System for all US States and some interesting places like Palau, Micronesia and Guam
I”mmunization Information Systems (IIS)
Explore Topics
August 2, 2024
Contacts for IIS Immunization Records
At a glance
Find your or your child's immunization record through your state's IIS (Immunization Information System).
How to Contact Your Jurisdiction's IIS
CDC does NOT have vaccination record information!
If you currently live or have lived in an area with an operational immunization information system (IIS), you may try to
contact the IIS in your state or in the state where you or your child received their last shots to see if they have records
contact your immunization provider directly or your local or state immunization program through your state's health department
look for additional suggestions on how to locate immunization records: child | adult.
reference the grantee immunization web sites.
For general immunization-related questions you also may contact the CDC Information Contact Center at 1-800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636).
Find Your Child's Immunization Record Through Your State's IIS
Alabama | Alaska | American Samoa | Arizona | Arkansas
Alabama
Call: 800.469.4599
Web: Immunization Provider Registry with Internet Technology (ImmPRINT)
Email contact form: https://www.adph.org/ContactUs.asp?cnt=1&id=759
Alaska
Call: 907-269-8090
Web: https://health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/iz/Pages/default.aspx
Email: doh.dph.epi.docket@alaska.gov
QR Code for Alaska’s IIS records:
American Samoa
Call: 684.699.9329/9328
Email: helpdeskwtir@gmail.com
Arizona
Call: 602.364.3899
Web: Arizona State Immunization Information System
Immunization Records: https://irr.azdhs.gov/irr-form.php
QR Code for COVID-19 immunization records: https://app.myirmobile.com/auth/register?state=AZ
Arkansas
Call: 800.574.4040, Option 4
Web: Arkansas Immunization Website
Email: Immunization.Section@arkansas.gov
C
California | Colorado | Commonwealth of N. Mariana Islands | Connecticut
California
Call: 800.578.7889
Web: California Immunization Registry
COVID Vaccine Records: Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record (ca.gov)
Email: CAIRHelpdesk@cdph.ca.gov
QR Codes:
Colorado
Call: 303.692.2420
Web: Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS)
Immunization Records: CIIS Public Portal
Email: cdphe.ciis@state.co.us
Commonwealth of N. Mariana Islands
Call: 670.236.8745
Web: https://www.chcc.health/immunization.php
Immunization Records: https://webiz.chcc.health/webiznet_public/Application/PublicPortal
Email: immunization@chcc.health
Connecticut
Call: 860.509.7929
Web: Connecticut WebIZ
Immunization Records: CT-WiZ
Email: dph.immunizations@ct.gov
Immunization Records Public Portal QR Code:
D
Delaware | District of Columbia
Delaware
Call: 800.282.8672 (in DE only)
Or
Call: 302.744.4850
Web: State of Delaware's Immunization Registry
Email: immunizedph@delaware.gov
District of Columbia
Call: 202.576.7130
Non COVID Immunization Records: https://dchealth.dc.gov/service/immunization
COVID Immunization Records:
https://vaccinerecord.dc.gov/
Email: doh.immunization@dc.gov
F
Florida
Call: 877.888.7468
Immunization Records: https://flshotsusers.com/resources/frequently-asked-questions
Email: flshots@flhealth.gov
G
Georgia
Call: 404.657.3158
Web: Georgia Immunization Registry (GRITS)
Immunization Records: https://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-records-request
Email: dph-immreg@dph.ga.gov
Guam
Call: 671.735.7143
Fax: 671.734.1475
Web:
https://getimmunizedguam.org/
Email: Adrian.Banu@dphss.guam.gov
Celena.Calvo-Story@dphss.guam.gov
H
Hawaii
Call: 800.933.4832
Fax: 808.586.8347
Web: Hawaii Immunization Registry
Email: immunization@doh.hawaii.gov
I
Idaho | Illinois | Indiana | Iowa
Idaho
Call: 208.334.5931
Web: Immunization Reminder Information System (IRIS)
Email: IIP@dhw.idaho.gov
Illinois
Call: 217.785.1455
Web: Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE)
Immunization Records: https://idphportal.illinois.gov/s/?language=en_US
Email: dph.icare@illinois.gov
Indiana
Call: 888-227-4439
Non Immunizations Records:
https://myvaxindiana.in.gov/
COVID Immunization Records: https://eportal.isdh.in.gov/C19PatientResults/
Providers :
https://chirp.in.gov
Email: chirp@health.in.gov
Iowa
Call: 800.374.3958
Web: Immunization Registry Information System
Link to: Immunization Records
K
Kansas
Call: 877.296.0464
Fax: 785.559.4227
Immunization Records: Kansas Statewide Immunization Registry
Email: kdhe.ImmunizationRegistry@ks.gov
Kentucky
Call: 502.564.0038
Web: Kentucky Immunization Registry
Email: KYIRHelpdesk@ky.gov
L
Louisiana
Call: 504.568.2600
Web: LINKS basics | Department of Health | State of Louisiana (la.gov)
Immunization Records: Request vaccination records | Department of Health | State of Louisiana (la.gov)
M
Maine | Marshall Islands | Maryland | Massachusetts | Michigan | Micronesia | Minnesota | Mississippi | Missouri | Montana
Maine
Call: 800.906.8754
Web: Maine Immunization Program - Immpact2
Email: immunizeme.dhhs@maine.gov
Marshall Islands
Web: RMI WebIZ
Contact: Edlen J. Anzures
Call: 692.625.6631/7710
Email: immunization@rmihealth.org
Maryland
Call/Email: Maryland Center for Immunizations
Web: https://health.maryland.gov/phpa/OIDEOR/IMMUN/Pages/immunet.aspx
Massachusetts
Call: 617.983.6800
Email: myvaxrecords@mass.gov
Email: miishelpdesk@mass.gov (for healthcare organizations)
Immunization Records: My Vax Records information
My Vax Records: www.myvaxrecords.mass.gov
MIIS Website: https://www.mass.gov/massachusetts-immunization-information-system-miis
Michigan
Call: 888.243.6652
Web: MCIR.org
Contact: MCIR.org Contact
Link to: Immunization Records
Email: saladab@michigan.gov
QR code for the Michigan Immunization Portal page:
Micronesia
Call: 691.320.2619
Web: Currently Unavailable
Minnesota
Call: 651-201-3980
Immunization Records: Find My Immunization Record
Email: health.immrecords@state.mn.us
QR code for Find My Immunization Record:
Mississippi
Call: 800.634.9251
Web: Immunization Registry - Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov)
Immunization Records: MyIR - Mississippi State Department of Health (ms.gov)
MyIRMobile - MyIR Mobile
Missouri
Call: 800.219.3224
Web: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Immunization Records: Request for Official Immunization Records
Email: immunizationrecordrequests@health.mo.gov
QR code has tips for locating, maintaining, and storing Immunization records:
Montana
Call: 406.444.5580
Web: Montana Immunization Information System
Immunization Records: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/Immunization/copyofimmunizationrecord
Email: hhsphsiis@mt.gov
N
Nebraska | Nevada | New Hampshire | New Jersey | New Mexico | New York (except New York City) | New York City | North Carolina | North Dakota
Nebraska
Call: 1-888-433-2510 or 402.471.0133
Web: Nebraska State Immunization Information System (NESIIS)
Email: dhhs.nesiis@nebraska.gov
Nevada
Call: 775.684.5954 (general)
Web: Nevada WebIZ
Immunization Records: https://izrecord.nv.gov/public/Application/PublicPortal
Email: izit@health.nv.gov
New Hampshire
Call: 603.271.4482
Immunization Records: Vaccine Record Instructions
Email: nhiis.support@dhhs.nh.gov
New Jersey
Call: 609.826.4860
Web: NJIIS
Helpdesk: Submit a ticket
Request an Immunization Record Request: NJIIS
New Mexico
Call: 833.882.6454
Web: https://www.nmhealth.org/about/phd/idb/imp/siis/
Immunization Records:
https://vaxview.doh.nm.gov/
New York
(except New York City)
Call: 518.473.4437
Web: New York State Immunization Information System
Email: nysiis@health.ny.gov
New York City
Call: 347.396.2400
Web: New York Citywide Immunization Registry
Immunization Records: https://www.nyc.gov/site/doh/services/cir-parents-guardians.page
Email: NYCvaxrecord@health.nyc.gov
North Carolina
Call: 877.873.6247
Web: North Carolina Immunization Registry
Link to: Immunization Records
Email: NCIRHelp@dhhs.nc.gov
North Dakota
Call: 701.328.3386 or 800.472.2180
Web: North Dakota Immunization Information System (NDIIS)
Link to: Immunization record request
Contact for immunization records: immrecord@nd.gov
Email contact for NDIIS: ndiis@nd.gov
O
Ohio
Call: 833.427.5634
Web: https://www.ohiopublichealthreporting.info/Enrollment/FileSystem/HL7/Public_Instructions_to_access_ImpactSIIS_record.pdf
Email: Immunize@odh.ohio.gov
Oklahoma
Call: 405.426.8580
Fax: 405.900.7612
Web: How to find a copy of your child's immunization record
Immunization Records: https://osiis.health.ok.gov/osiis_public/Application/PublicPortal
Email: immunize@health.ok.gov
Oregon
Call: 800.980.9431
Web: ALERT Immunization Information System
Email: alertiis@odhsoha.oregon.gov
P
Palau | Pennsylvania | Philadelphia | Puerto Rico
Palau
Call: 680.488.7252
Web: Palau Health
Email: mohrop@palauhealth.org
Pennsylvania
Call: 877.774.4748
Immunization Records: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/Reporting-Registries/PA-SIIS/Pages/PA-SIIS.aspx
Email: RA-DHVaxRecords@pa.gov
Philadelphia
Web: PhilaVax
Call for COVID immunization records: 215.685.5488
COVID Immunization Records: PhilaVax@phila.gov
Email: philavax@phila.gov
Puerto Rico
Call: 787.765.2929 ext. 3341, 3329, 3353
Web: Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System (PREIS)
Email: prirhelp@salud.pr.gov
R
Rhode Island
Call: 401.222.5960
Web: https://health.ri.gov/programs/detail.php?pgm_id=156681
COVID Immunization Records: https://portal.ri.gov/VaccineRecord/s/ or https://covid.ri.gov/covid-19-prevention/401health-app
Email: ridoh.ricair@health.ri.gov
S
San Antonio | South Carolina | South Dakota
San Antonio
Call: 210.207.5071 for Bexar County residents
Web: Texas Immunization Registry (ImmTrac)
Email: ImmTrac2@dshs.texas.gov
South Carolina
Call: 800.277.4687, option 3
Web: https://scdhec.gov/health/vaccinations/online-access-immunization-record
Email: simon@dhec.sc.gov
South Dakota
Call: 800.592.1861
Web: Immunization Program - SD Dept. of Health
Immunization Records: Getting an Immunization Record - SD Dept. of Health
T
Tennessee
Call: 800.342.1813
Web: Tennessee Immunization Information System (TennIIS)
Immunization Records: TennIIS Immunization Record Request (tn.gov)
Email: TennIIS.Help@tn.gov
Texas
Call: 800.348.9158
Web: Texas Immunization Registry (ImmTrac2)
Email: ImmTrac2@dshs.texas.gov
U
Utah
Call: 801.538.9450
Web: Utah Statewide Immunization Information System
Immunization Records: USIIS - Parents & Individuals - Immunize Utah
Email: usiistracking@utah.gov
V
Vermont | Virgin Islands | Virginia
Vermont
Call: 888.688.4667
Web: Vermont Immunization Registry
Immunization Records: Vaccine Record Request
Email: IMR@vermont.gov
Virgin Islands
Call: 340-776-1113 ext. 2222
Web: https://viirs.vi.gov:443/vi/
Email: dohimmhelpdesk@doh.vi.gov
Virginia
COVID Vaccination Records
Call: 877. 829.4682
Website: Vaccinate Virginia
Email: viis_helpdesk@vdh.virginia.gov
Non-COVID Immunization Records
Call: 866.375.9795
Website: Virginia Immunization Record Request
Email: viis_helpdesk@vdh.virginia.gov
W
Washington | West Virginia | Wisconsin | Wyoming
Washington
Call: 866.397.0337
Web: Washington State Immunization Information System (WAIIS)
Email: WAIISRecords@doh.wa.gov
Covid SmartHealth Cards:
https://waverify.doh.wa.gov
West Virginia
Call: 877.408.8930
Web: West Virginia Statewide Immunization Information System
Wisconsin
Call: 608.266.9691
Web: Wisconsin Immunization Registry
Email: dhswirhelp@wisconsin.gov
Wyoming
Call: 307.777.7952 or toll free at 1.800.438.5795 (option 1)
Immunization Records: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/immunization-records/
Email: wdh.immrecords@wyo.gov”
https://www.cdc.gov/iis/contacts-locate-records/
Did you even know what Palau was? Me neither. It is the Republic of Palau.
About 18k people live there. 76% are Christian. Well they run the vaccination program through the US.
It is an interesting place.