LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6h

Even if we had known all of this far in advance, we'd have been unable to do anything about it. In my next essay, 'Tyranny Without Fear', I will explore situations like these and what there is to do about them.

Reply
Share
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
6h

Peter Sutherland had a huge impact upon planned migration, through the UN. His evil chicanery rose almost to the level of the likes of Henry Kissinger, the Rockefellers, Mark Carney, Klaus, king Chuck, etc.

Reply
Share
3 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture