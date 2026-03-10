https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf

Just the facts ma'am. 177 report on what was billed as a CONSPIRACY. Cough. THEORY.

Wars used as the impetus for migration.

Infertility.

And so Epstein… results in sex slavery en masse.

AUTHOR OF THE REPORT.

“This video features Joseph Chamie, former Director of the UN Population Division, discussing modern mass migrations and related crises. He highlights that currently, there are more than 200 million people living outside their country of birth, a record number (0:05-0:12).

Key Topics Covered:

The Syrian Refugee Crisis (0:48): Chamie describes the political and demographic tensions leading to the crisis, noting it is the largest refugee situation since World War II (1:46). He emphasizes the massive impact on neighboring countries like Lebanon and Jordan (2:08).



Demographic Shifts & Conflict (2:46): He explains how demographics in Lebanon have transformed the political balance of power among religious groups, contributing to instability (3:05-3:43).



Migration Trends in the US & Europe (0:28, 8:37): The US is seeing a huge increase in migrants, potentially matching or exceeding the peak period of the early 20th century (0:28). Europe is facing enormous challenges with migrants crossing the Mediterranean (8:37).



Human Trafficking (28:51): Chamie discusses the scale of trafficking, noting that sexual exploitation of women and girls accounts for about three-quarters of victims (29:17, 34:10).



Population Decline in Russia (38:33): He touches upon low fertility rates and high death rates among adult males creating a perfect storm for population decline in Russia (39:05-40:24).”

He now works for the OVER POPULATION RESEARCH PROJECT.

https://overpopulation-project.com/the-demographic-struggle-over-international-migration/

A few things jump out at me.

Low Fertility is used as justification for accepting migrants.

Wars are utilized similarly as justification.

The guy who works at reducing over population is focused on migrants and migration.

One wonders how migration helps reduce population.

I also noted that migration fuels an enormous sex slavery, trafficking venture on an Epstein scale.

The last thing I might mention.

The deagel report talks about MASS loss of population in certain countries.

A mass influx of what did he call it “replacement” would mask that.

Well. I thought this was a conspiracy.

But there you have it. It might just be a plan.

Reducing the world population.

Through migration, child sex trafficking and slavery catch systems.

And through obscuring WHO injection effects, DEI economic policies. through REPLACEMENT.

The dust can't settle on how fast conspiracy theories are stamped truth. Not by Google owned systems. But plain old reading their documents.

Soon you'll believe me. Bill c-9 is a decapitate the Christians then… next dissent group ( kefiah wearers) noahide law.

