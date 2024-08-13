I have a vision that we post our pictures and #takebackweird.

I'M WEIRD.

I CAN THINK FOR MYSELF AND I DON'T WANT TO BE CENSORED.

I'm weird.

I love my country and am totally fine that you know I believe in God.

I'M weird.

I love the nation state and protection of underlying human rights.

I'm so weird I love my family and having a good steak together.

I'm weird.

I believe farmers and the working are the bedrock of our country.

I'm weird.

I think printing money is stealing.

I'm weird

I think you can't own science.

I'm weird

I believe in Do no harm, and informed consent is the gold standard of any medical system.

I'm weird

I believe in borders. Full stop.

I'm weird

I don't want digital currency to take over the role of the Legislative branch.

I'm weird

I think #cbdc is a coup on the nation state.

I'm weird

I believe we were made in the image of God.

I'm weird

I don't see humanity as cattle or an item on the Unified Ledger.

I'm weird I'm going to speak my mind.

Tell me why you're weird.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

