I have a vision that we post our pictures and #takebackweird.
I'M WEIRD.
I CAN THINK FOR MYSELF AND I DON'T WANT TO BE CENSORED.
I'm weird.
I love my country and am totally fine that you know I believe in God.
I'M weird.
I love the nation state and protection of underlying human rights.
I'm so weird I love my family and having a good steak together.
I'm weird.
I believe farmers and the working are the bedrock of our country.
I'm weird.
I think printing money is stealing.
I'm weird
I think you can't own science.
I'm weird
I believe in Do no harm, and informed consent is the gold standard of any medical system.
I'm weird
I believe in borders. Full stop.
I'm weird
I don't want digital currency to take over the role of the Legislative branch.
I'm weird
I think #cbdc is a coup on the nation state.
I'm weird
I believe we were made in the image of God.
I'm weird
I don't see humanity as cattle or an item on the Unified Ledger.
I'm weird I'm going to speak my mind.
Tell me why you're weird.
TAKE DOWN THE BEAST
I’m weird because I believe nothing the establishment says.
I am 51 years young and I still love to learn everything possible. I am very weird (and a geek).