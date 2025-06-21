Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackI'm an expert witness today at 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI'm an expert witness today at 5LawyerlisaJun 21, 20254Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackI'm an expert witness today at 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Sharehttps://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/Please watch all the testimonials today.Are children safe.I'm ready.SubscribeLeave a commentShare4Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackI'm an expert witness today at 5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
You will do a great job of it. Stay hydrated.
Bless you, the Lord is with you Lisa! 🙏♥️