The international Health Regulation Amendments were submitted by the Biden Administration. As such the pressure on its allies to adopt them rigged the presumption of acceptance of these WHO Amendments.

The incoming Trump administration has to do justice not only the USA in withdrawing from the WHO, but in withdrawing the amendments as frauds on the Nation State system.

All countries had the pressure of Biden Administration to take on the yoke of these WHO Amendments in the multipolar world. Moreover the compromised state of the WHO with TEDROS an asset of the CCP (see my post).

THUS.

The need is not merely to withdraw from the WHO, but to have the amendments themselves declared as unconstitutional, as possible instruments of treason. Perhaps he do so by way of Executive Order.

Next that declaration be submitted to every nation. The globalist order must be struck a blow not merely in the USA.

Then the NFP (national focal point) system must be uprooted and sanitized from each country.

Then the 2005 International Health Amendments and each and every proof of operation be excised from our countries. It is a surgery that must take place to sanitize our countries.

This below email was received from Liberal MP Ruby Sahota in response to a letter I wrote all MPs regarding the IHR amendments and Pandemic Treaty.

Who is she?

Liberal Member of Parliament

Brampton North, Ontario

Offices and Roles as a Parliamentarian

Chief government whip

Member of the Subcommittee on Review of Parliament’s involvement with associations and recognized Interparliamentary groups

Member of the Board of Internal Economy

Parliamentary Associations and Interparliamentary Groups

Member of

Her work as the minion of the WHO, and globalist order is noted.

Her email to me was received January 4, 2023.

President Trump should consider amendments that veto the whole structure. The whole structure threatens the peoples of the world and their right to auto-determination, to free speech, to bodily autonomy, to property rights, to meat eating etc. etc. The globalists have decided humanity itself is for them to carve.

I SAY NO. I do not consent to the fulsome interference with our rights.

“I would like to apologize for sending the previous reply to your email without the message there - It should be fixed now with the message below:



Thank you for contacting our office with your inquiry.



Canada has been a committed supporter of the WHO since its creation in 1948, with Canadian Dr. Brock Chisholm as the first Director General. To date, Canada maintains an active role in many areas of the WHO's work, including active and transparent engagement in the WHO's governing bodies, the World Health Assembly, and the WHO Executive Board.



The set of proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations IHR (2005) that are posted in the WHO document A75/18, were put forward by the United States for negotiation among States Parties and consideration by the World Health Assembly . According to IHR, State Parties can put forward amendments at any time, should they choose to do so.



The proposals by the United States are the first of what is expected to be a number of proposals for IHR amendments from other State Parties. These and other possible amendments are to be considered as part of an inclusive process that is expected to take up to two years, to discuss and negotiate possible changes to the IHR, an instrument of international law.



Canada agrees that action needs to be taken to strengthen the IHR (2005) based on lessons learned from COVID-19 and other health emergencies. We believe that possible amendments should address specific issues, challenges, or gaps that are critical to supporting IHR implementation and compliance, and cannot effectively be addressed otherwise. The expected results would expedite more rapid global data sharing and response to looming threats as well as ensuring greater equity in access to medicines and treatments. The Canadian government and our WHO partners around the world are making sure that we're better prepared for the surveillance, detection, and rapid response to future outbreaks. More comprehensive data and sample sharing on a fast timeframe as well as rapid response and more equitable access to medical countermeasures, possibly through regional and local manufacturing.



None of these amendments will impede anyone's bodily autonomy or personal sovereignty. The COVID-19 pandemic was something that Canada and the rest of the world were not prepared for and could not predict. This was a pandemic that showcased how our country needs to be better prepared for situations like these. The WHO and the many nations involved with the WHO are working together to be better prepared for the future safety of humankind. To reiterate, this approach will NOT force anyone to surrender control over their own body. The Government of Canada or the WHO can't force vaccination on anyone and if you do not want to get vaccinated that will always be a personal choice you can make.



Our government will continue to focus on protecting the health and safety of all Canadians at home and through international collaboration.



Sincerely,“



She is mistaken. The ‘transnational order’ made up it’s citizens needs to hold the globalists to account. They have wrecked their countries in order to foist governance by their order upon us.

After a while there will be some who see it as treason.

Some who say it is treason.

And eventually some who will find the means of Justice against this treason.

My message: jump ship. Cross the floor and defeat the globalists dear MPs of conscience.

Do not say it the Lord’s path to do nothing. He calls you to stand up against injustice.

I have thought about ‘end times’. Today I thought this: the imposition of TRANSHUMANISM onto mankind to transfer us into a devolved quasi-species parsed into data for their mining is not the precise biblical expectation of end times.

But it truly is the most important transformation. They are editing live our DNA with mRNA. They are using nanotechnology for RFID and other purposes. These technologies are to operate in the smart city; or the cognitive city.

They are separating fully sex and reproduction such that the possibility of PODDING CHILDREN for their utilization is achieved or not far off. This permits the state raising us like cattle.

How is that not an end to humanity. We are the generations alive to meet this foe. We are blessed with that ability and the courage is ours to take. Feel the wondrous power.

There is no more worthy foe then one who wishes the future totalitarian control of mankind.

You must enter the fray. You cannot be content to meet your maker without having taken action. You will find enough reference for that.

Luke 6:35, Eph. 210, Titus 2:14, Matt 2518-26, Rev. 3:15-17, Matt. 21:19, Matt. 3:10; John 15:2, Eph. 5:11, 1Kings 18:21, Luke 10:33-36, James 4:17, Obad. 11.

Take courage to do good. Then…

You are not under Law

But under Grace

Romans 6:14

