Ms Weir describes in 2010 the censorship mechanisms we observed during covid. I wrote my book WORLD ON MUTE based seeing this censorship as a world wide program, linked transnationally and trans occupationally. I tied it to the global goals at large.

I had observed the conflating of those who compared covid policies to Nazi Germany as being charged criminally as Holocaust deniers. At the time I saw this as antithetical to never again and abusive to the purpose of Nuremberg.

I did not connect it to the state of Israel or censorship that intends to wipe out criticism of acts in the vein of war crimes.

I did not show any world Noahide court system in my book. Although I did describe the speech courts as replacing our judicial bodis in short order.

Please support this man's YouTube channel. He assembles long form videos of the extensive silenced Jewish dissent.

Here is the description of his channel. He named it “Is it antisemmic to tell the truth.”

You will hear information and perspectives that are silenced mostly from Jewish men and women.

Alison Weir.

Who is she. Well let's let the ADL tell it.

“Alison Weir has established herself as a prominent voice in the anti-Israel movement. She frames the Jewish State as a violent aggressor in the region and charges that the United States, through its aid, is the driving force behind this aggression. Weir claims that not only does Israel brutalize the Palestinians, but through its intimidation tactics, it corrupts the American political system and prevents criticism of its conduct from being voiced by the mainstream media. As a result, she contends, Americans are kept in the dark about how their taxes fund Israeli mistreatment of Palestinians.

In her discussions of Israel’s influence, Weir employs anti-Semitic imagery (LL DOCUMENTATION OF ATTROCITIES) and portrays Israel and its agents as ruthless forces that control American policy through brutal intimidation and deception. Weir views herself and her organization, If Americans Knew, as part of a growing movement to promote U.S. interests by educating Americans about the vast conspiracy to keep the truth about Israeli practices hidden from them.

In June 2010, Weir was named the next president of the Council for the National Interest (CNI), replacing its longtime leader Eugene Bird. Weir did not give up her post at IAK and but will instead split her time working for both organizations, according to CNI’s announcement of the appointment.

BACKGROUND

Alison Weir publicizes her views of Israeli brutality and what she has described as Israel’s control of “the American media’s coverage of stories from [the] region” through articles and lectures she gives at various events around the country.

Weir, formerly the editor of Marin Scope, a local newspaper in Sausalito, California, has said her interest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict developed following a trip to the Palestinian territories in early 2001. By the end of that year, Weir published an essay in The New Intifada: Resisting Israel’s Apartheid, a compilation of 20 essays by many established voices in the anti-Israel movement, which examines the causes, rise and potential consequences of the second ….”

ADL says Weir claims

Jewish State as a violent aggressor in the region;

that the United States, through its aid, is the driving force behind this aggression;

Israel brutalize the Palestinians;

Israel through its intimidation tactics, it corrupts the American political system;

Israel through its intimidation tactics, prevents criticism of its conduct from being voiced by the mainstream media;

these tactics keep Americans in the dark from knowing their taxes fund Israeli mistreatment of Palestinians;

ADL suggest Ms Weir portrays Israel as follows

Using antisemmic images (documentation of what Israel does to Palestinians)

Israel and its agents as ruthless forces that control American policy through brutal intimidation and deception;

ADL unbelievably describe Ms. Weir as the first Americs First individual, as follows-

promote U.S. interests by educating Americans about the vast conspiracy to keep the truth about Israeli practices hidden from them.

ADL dams Weir for describing Israel as an apartheid state. I'm astonished at the accuracy.

Here is another criticism ADL weilds.

“Weir has previously described Israeli power in language traditionally used by anti-Semites. In her 2003 letter to Israel and Israel’s “frenzied defenders,” published in CounterPunch, Weir claimed that Israel imposed its “uni-cultural nation, ridding yourself of hundreds of thousands of human beings who did not fit your national vision of purity.” Weir added, “In this country…you’ve killed careers. You’ve killed businesses. You’ve killed hope. You’ve weeded out sprigs of integrity from our Congress, journalists of principle from our press.”

In characterizing Israel as such a powerful oppressor, Weir has also drawn upon Holocaust imagery and compares Israel to Nazi Germany. At a July 13, 2005, lecture at Newbury Park Library in Thousand Oaks, California, for example, Weir said that the U.S. media doesn’t tell about “the Holocaust going on now [in Palestine],” and that proposing a Palestinian state that would be divided into four non- contiguous population clusters is “ghettoization” that she likened to the creation of “concentration camps.””

Bad Weir. Very bad Weir. ADL of course brazenly implies only one population is to be free from suffering at the hands of another population. ADL brazenly images only one population cannot be accused of committing attrocities. Good ADL. Good Zionism. Good Israel. Bad whinging about the outcomes of ethno genocidal policies, and the sufferingthey cause. It is important to understand what antisemitism is. A sword, a shield, a cover all.

to read more about the ADL'S version of Weir, please read here. You.might find yourself agreeing with the ADL, except the part about antisemitism. Unless antisemitism really now does mean a permission slip to outlaw discussing the very things that must be exposed.

It was a Jewish man who gave her a voice in this interview. Please support him and his work. The Jewish dissent will be able to change the world. They absolutely will, in solidarity with courage like Weir’s.

To prove my point, Just think the first Christians were a tiny Jewish minority.

Now the whole world knows the word of God because of this first Jewish minority. At one point Christians were thought of as a form of Judaism.

Here is the ADL link to get more of their coverage about what Weir cannot say. ,

Anti-Defamation League

https://www.adl.org

PDF

Alison Weir

Source: Anti-Defamation League https://share.google/24hr0lxd1k2l5TXhB

Description of the video on YouTube

ALISON WEIR (Interview #34)

IF AMERICANS KNEW (Founder/Director - Grass Roots Anti-Zionist Organization)

This interview, like all here (with the exception of a few in early 2011) was recorded in 2010. Alison Weir founded – and is the Director of – IF AMERICANS KNEW -- a grass roots organization that has sought to inform Americans about disturbing aspects of Zionism and Israel. Her convictions about Israel and Palestine especially began to formulate with independent visits to West Bank and Gaza in 2001.

Ms. Weir here discusses the difficulties of building a grass roots movement towards open information and critical inquiry about the state of Israel, the powers of the Israel lobby, the personal smears, insults, and defamations that come with the territory, the many journalists in the mass media with ties to Israel (even its military), censorship and risks of criticizing Zionism and Israel, her critique of mis- or under- reporting from news media outlets as diverse as the New York Times to National Public Radio, etc.

In 2014, Weir’s book about the subject of Israel-Palestine was published (AGAINST OUR BETTER JUDGMENT: THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF HOW THE U.S. WAS USED TO CREATE ISRAEL). The Anti-Defamation League has condemned Weir as “a prominent voice in the anti-Israel movement.” Quite contrary, an open letter with 2,000 signatures (including some prominent individuals with high ethical credentials) defended Weir against defamations by anti-Zionist (!) organizations, including attacks by Jewish Voice for Peace and the U.S. Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation.

From the IF AMERICANS KNEW web site:

“Whenever anyone works on the Palestinian issue, they are immediately accused of antisemitism. (This is sometimes intentionally planted). At times, such accusations are made by those who appear to be part of the solidarity movement. Naturally, this and similar accusations have been made against us. In 2014, After Alison Weir’s groundbreaking book on the Israel lobby was published, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and an affiliated organization made false claims against if Americans Knew and Alison Weir. (JVP did not inform readers that the executive director making the claims was married to an Israeli citizen working for an Israeli company closely tied to the Israeli military whose head is from Unit 8200, the IDF’s notorious cyber warfare and intelligence unit.)”

If you can help support this channel:



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On top of the ADL, the FBI has raided her home

This professor must understand the censorship and intimidation and now hate speech laws is a factor tying people up from acting.

IF AMERICANS KNEW website

https://ifamericansknew.org/about_us/alisonweir.html

Please reach out to Weir about the Noahide laws. It seems to me…if Americans only knew…

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