HANTA, POWER, CONTROL, ICE, FEMA, FACILITIES, Department of Homeland Securities, Palantir, FUNDING. WHAT YOU SEE WHAT YOU’RE told. How the spin works.

PLEASE read in the stack.

Please share extensively Miron’s peer-reviewed article, titled “The WHO Apparatus: The Hidden Influence of National IHR Focal Points and Implications for Sovereign Health Governance”. It has been published in the January 2025 edition of Acta Scientific Medical Sciences.

FEMA

ICE

detention centers.

built

across the USA for the US and the USeh (Canada) and the UScartel (Mexico).

Because Migrants.

they want to deport. or keep in detention centers. or were the detention centers ALWAYS purposed for something else.

As of early 2026, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is rapidly expanding its detention network to include over 100+ new sites, aiming for a capacity of 100,000 beds. Key resources for mapping these locations, including new proposed “warehouse” sites, are curated by Freedom for Immigrants and Democracy Labs. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Key 2026 ICE Detention Developments

Expansion Strategy: The DHS is implementing a “Hub and Spoke” model, with 8 large “mega centers” (7,500–10,000 beds each) supported by 16 smaller regional processing centers. [ 1 ]

Map Locations: Interactive maps track planned expansions and existing sites, such as the proposed facility in Social Circle, Georgia, and extensive sites in Louisiana and Arizona. [1, 2]

Data Trends: By January 2026, daily detention levels reached nearly 70,000–73,000, the highest since 2003. [1, 2]

Contested Sites: Many new sites are being secured privately to avoid public scrutiny, though interactive maps from groups like Courenewsroom are tracking these proposed industrial warehouse conversions. [1, 2]

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITIES.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS), making DHS the cabinet-level department responsible for the administration, funding, oversight, and policy of ICE detention centers. DHS provides legal authority for detentions, while overseeing facilities that often use private contractors, and is actively working to increase detention capacity in 2026. [1, 2, 3, 4]

DHS Relationship to Detention Operations

Administrative Oversight: ICE operates under DHS, inheriting responsibility for detaining and deporting unauthorized immigrants. [1]

Funding and Expansion: DHS is shifting toward owning detention space rather than leasing, aiming to increase bed capacity and expanding into converting industrial warehouses into detention centers. [1, 2]

Oversight and Accountability: While DHS is responsible for enforcing standards, detention centers have faced criticism from the DHS Office of Inspector General regarding conditions. [1, 2]

Watchdog Closures: As of May 2026, the Office of Immigration Detention Ombudsman, which served to investigate complaints, has been shut down by Congress via the DHS appropriations bill. [1]

Role of Private Contractors

DHS often relies on private contractors to run detention facilities, a practice that has garnered scrutiny regarding health services and conditions. [1, 2, 3]

Current 2026 Trends

Warehouse Conversion: DHS is considering converting industrial warehouses into large-scale detention facilities. [1, 2]

Increased Capacity: ICE is moving towards a “Plan B” to expand detention spaces, moving away from relying on private contractors in certain areas. [1]

High Detention Numbers: Amid high volumes of immigrants at the border, DHS manages a massive network of federal, private, and local jails. [1, 2, 3]

ANTISEMITIC LIE THAT THE IDF “DIRECTLY”

Claims that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) directly train Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are inaccurate and are considered a conspiracy theory. [1, 2]

NO. not DIRECTLY.

IDF doesn’t DIRECTLY train. ICE AND OTHER THREE LETTER AGENTS. That is an antisemetic lie.

But the ICE and other three letter agents do go to the Istrael and learn from the IDF tactics. REMEMBER NOT DIRECTLY. that is an antisemitic lie. the key is the word “directly”

No Direct Training: There is no official program, agreement, or relationship where the IDF trains ICE agents. ICE agents receive training within the United States through federal law enforcement programs. [1, 2]

watch whistle blower

https://youtube.com/shorts/sl6Vdlxwjw0?si=nNdB6O6KeBDS5Zkn

INDIRECT LINKS THROUGH PALLENTIR AND OTHER MECHANISMS.

To authenticate claims of the surveillance state, we need only to look at the investment in data centers.

US data center investments are booming, driven by AI demand (hahahahahahahaha. see my new upcoming book), with over $61 billion in deals in 2025 and construction exceeding $41 billion annually by July 2025. Over 40% of global AI-related data center investment is focused in the US. Key growth areas include massive hyperscaler projects (AWS, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Apple) and specialized AI infrastructure. [1, 2, 3, 4]

one speech

world on mute

the technate.

it is working together for a world government

to establish peace through a path of depopulation destruction and death. SHHHH don’t “NOTICE.”

https://scalawagmagazine.org/2025/08/ice-and-the-idf-the-transnational-nexus-of-state-control/

“Palantir has deep ties to the Trump administration, coming from both its status as a government contractor and as a personal investment for Trump administration leadership. The data mining software company uses AI decision-making software to help power the state’s surveillance apparatus, demonstrating how the surveillance state is held up not only by the state itself, but also by private functionaries that willingly serve as its architects. Since 2014, Palantir has contracted with various U.S. government entities and branches of the military. One of those projects is a case management system that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to track and monitor people in its database more effectively, likely to enable fast-track deportations whenever possible.

Another is more deadly – with Israel, it has developed an AI-based platform that makes decisions about which people to target for attacks. These life-or-death determinations are made through U.S.-provided data, including seemingly private chat logs between Palestinian-Americans and their relatives in Palestine. Palantir represents but one of the many links comprising the military-industrial surveillance connections between ICE and Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

These links illustrate both the ideological and practical ties between the two bodies, as both serve as means to increase the militarization of policing via the weaponization of surveillance technology. Private and public entities alike join in this effort, forming the infrastructure that will target and surveil those whom the state wishes to target—bordering, marginalizing, and othering them.

Deadly Exchange, run by Jewish Voice for Peace, has chronicled the imperial nexus between the two bodies. ICE, which has the budget of a military itself, has a vested interest in the IDF, as the two are interlinked in ideology and function.

U.S. and Israeli officials have made comparisons between their respective walls, Israeli companies provide the same radar and surveillance services used by Israel to the U.S., or law enforcement exchange programs between the U.S. police and Israeli police continue to share suppression tactics. Groups like the Anti-Defamation League have encouraged several exchanges wherein law enforcement officials, including those from ICE, have exchanged “best practices.”

Moreover, ICE and the IDF have similar modalities—operating through the use of militarized checkpoints, constant surveillance, and sometimes arbitrary detentions and arrests—making the connection between the two entities exceedingly clear. Bolstered by private contractors, ICE and the IDF maintain ideological connections. They seek to punish those who oppose the imperial and ethnonationalistic tendencies that both ICE and the IDF espouse.

In some instances, ICE has directly acted to support Israel’s propaganda project, using a blacklist run by zionist organization Canary Mission in order to choose who to arrest. The enforcement actors involved are joined in their bordering mission, and in that they are seeking “social control profitability,” capitalizing socio-economically on the marginalization of those deemed the other.”

oh but look. ALL THE VACCINES IN DEPLOYMENT schedule development

suspend the constitution?

HOMELAND SECURITY.

builds the ICE ICE BABY CENTRES.

Please listen to my description of the NATIONAL FOCAL POINT SCAM that the WHO controls our goverments through.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is an international public health agency based at 525 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037. As the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for the Americas and a specialized agency of the Inter-American system, it works to improve health and living standards across the region. [1, 2, 3]

Key Details Regarding PAHO Headquarters:

Location: 525 23rd Street NW, Washington, DC 20037-2825.

Function: Serves as the oldest international health agency in the world, founded in 1902.

Role: Acts as the Regional Office for the Americas of the WHO and the health agency of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Mission: Supports all 35 countries of the Americas to improve health and protect people’s lives. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]

Recent Focus (2025–2026):

Health Initiatives: Focus on digital health, primary health care, mental health, and reducing non-communicable diseases.

Governance: The 62nd PAHO Directing Council is scheduled to meet in late 2025.

Activities: PAHO recently highlighted advancements in health cooperation and organized public health events such as the “Walk for Health” in Washington D.C.. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

For more information, visit the official PAHO website. [1]

PAHO Walk for Health brings together hundreds to celebrate ... Sep 28, 2025 — “We walk to defend the right to health, understood not only as the absence of disease, but as the possibility of living in a state...

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

PAHO Caribbean | Washington D.C. DC - Facebook Apr 30, 2026 — PAHO Caribbean * Details. 525 23rd Street NW, Washington D.C., DC, United States, 20037. * Links. paho.org. * Contact inf...

PAHO engages COA members and health authorities to promote ...

Oct 2, 2025 — About PAHO The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality ...

THE parallel governments continue unabatted. and funded.

WE ARE ALREADY ONE OF THE 10 KINGDOMS.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico have updated their joint pandemic strategy with the North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative (NAPAHPI), released in October 2024. This initiative replaces older plans (NAPAPI) and aims to strengthen regional health security by coordinating responses to both influenza and other high-threat pathogens, building on lessons from COVID-19. [1, 2, 3]

HOMELAND SECURITIES; BUILDS THE NEW FEMA CAMP. DISGUISED AS ICE DETENTIOIN CENTERS.

in Uniparty language it goes like this. The Right under Trumpstein builds massive human warehousing with biological waste incinerators. The right is very unpopular and loses to the other butt cheek, aka the left. The left is in power for hantahoax. and gets to repurpose the “migrant” hotels called detention centers. Homeland Security is central for both.

look with eyes to see not heroes to want. if you worship a Golden Calf. you worship a Golden Calf. that can be a person you idealize beyond logic, or a party or a political system you trust beyond its objective performance.

https://youtube.com/shorts/JXwRrjCB6W8

https://youtube.com/shorts/JXwRrjCB6W8

https://youtube.com/shorts/JXwRrjCB6W8

Trump’s most Favored Pricing Order. Face value? Sure ;the golden calf adulates say. As a result of his Executive Order’ Pfizer alone agreed to INVEST 70 BILLION IN USA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES. Go USA. about the tarriffs improving YOUR HEALTH.

https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/LSB11319

Manufacturing Investment: Pfizer agreed to invest \(\$70\) billion in U.S. manufacturing facilities. [1]

Tariff Relief: In exchange for bringing manufacturing to the U.S., Pfizer was granted a three-year grace period from 232 tariffs. [1]

70 billion in manufacturing.

it was used for ENHANCING vaccine manufacturing. WITH AI. you know. we are going into an operating system and are the sum of our data, speech, beliefs, race, theocracy, and the air we expel. the right have the Board of Peace, the Left have the UN. same uniparty. same Noahide laws. same theocracy, same surveillance state. same. the left says you are the sum of your co2 consumption over your lifetime. oh ya. euthanasia.

(CO2- HOW THE EFF DID THEY MAKE BREATHING AND THE LIFE CYCLE EVIL. THROUGH SATANIC INVERSIONS and your malleable mind. people are the problem. )

Based on a September 2025 agreement with the U.S. government, Pfizer pledged to invest $70 billion in U.S. research, development, and capital projects over the following few years to bolster domestic manufacturing. This investment was pledged to avoid potential tariffs on pharmaceutical products under the Section 232 Trade Expansion Act. [1, 2, 3]

While detailed project-by-project spending was not fully disclosed at the time, the investment was designated for the following purposes:

Reshoring Pharmaceutical Production: A primary goal of the $70B pledge is to move production of medicines consumed in the U.S. back to American soil, particularly targeting products currently made outside the U.S.. [1]

Expanding U.S. Manufacturing Infrastructure: The funds support Pfizer’s existing network of 13 U.S. manufacturing and distribution sites and seven major R&D facilities. [1, 2]

Enhancing Vaccine and Drug Capacity: The investment focuses on increasing the capacity to manufacture vaccines and other specialized pharmaceutical drugs. [1, 2]

AI Optimization for Manufacturing: In late 2024, Pfizer partnered with AI accelerators like Ignition AI Accelerator to optimize manufacturing processes, which includes increasing production yields and reducing cycle times. [1]

The commitment aims to reinforce the U.S. biopharmaceutical ecosystem, supporting 31,000 U.S. jobs. [1, 2]

Pfizer Reaches Landmark Agreement with U.S. Government to ... Sep 30, 2025 — We’ve agreed to a three-year grace period during which time Pfizer products under a Section 232 investigation won’t face tariffs, ...

Pfizer does deal with Trump on prescription drug prices

Oct 1, 2025 — Pfizer will invest $70 billion in research and development and domestic manufacturing and received a three-year grace period durin...

no more wars. except these ones which bring on the c40 and food chain famine objectives.

you want to know what Woke is. the wedge to ensure the left and right are looking right where they want us to. Wedge politics.

70 bILLION IN VACCINE MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION.

HANTA HANTA VIRUS.

ICE ICE BABY.

HOMELAND SECURITIES.

below is sourced here: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/health-risks-safety/north-american-preparedness-animal-and-human-pandemics-initiative.html

for the migrants. hahahahahahahaha.

anyways just implement the E2 Visa. E2 works.

Our 93.91% E2 Visa Success Rate prove that our E2 process works.

And it’s simple! Getting your E2 visa doesn’t have to be a hassle.

We’ll hold your hand through every step of the way. says one of many many outfits out there.

fyi 2 massive ware house facilities just went up near me and I’m investigating the ownership etc. they look EXACTLY the same. and don’t have the truck loading spot. because people walk in?

North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative

LL remember the Pan American Health Organization already runs all the health and financing through the national focal point system - OUT OF WASHINGTON DC. the NORTH AMERICAN TECHNATE IS DE FACTO ALREADY HERE.

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

How was the pandemic response so perfectly coordinated all over the world? It seemed like everyone all over the world fell into lockstep all at once.

Canadian attorney Lisa Miron explains on her substack LawyerLisa that the 2005 International Health Regulations allow the WHO to set up National IHR Focal Points (NFPs) as coordinating centers for pandemic response. You are going to be amazed at what she has uncovered.

The WHO asserts:

While disease outbreaks and other acute public health risks are often unpredictable and require a range of responses, the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) provide an overarching legal framework that defines countries’ rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders. The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States. The IHR grew out of the response to deadly epidemics that once overran Europe. They create rights and obligations for countries, including the requirement to report public health events. The Regulations also outline the criteria to determine whether or not a particular event constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”.

For the US and Canada, the NFP is the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington, DC. Additionally, the WHO also operates 149 WHO Country Offices. After this show with Miron, I think we must all feel far behind on what the WHO has already accomplished to achieve dominion over the world’s plants, animals, and humans.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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Please share extensively Miron’s peer-reviewed article, titled “The WHO Apparatus: The Hidden Influence of National IHR Focal Points and Implications for Sovereign Health Governance”. It has been published in the January 2025 edition of Acta Scientific Medical Sciences.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

LawyerLisa substack with reference to National IHR Focal Points (NFPs)

LisaLawyer substack with US NFP links

**COMPREHENSIVE LisaLawyer substack 2005 IHR AND NFPs and Canadian NFP

Canadian bill c 293 which installs Canadian NFPs to govern Canada in a One Health approach

https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/third-reading

Click for Canadians to write their Senate to refuse bill c-293

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

c40 report on carbon budgets to the individual

https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/c40_cities_the_future_of_consumption_in_a_1.5_degrees_world.pdf

WATCH THE VIDEO

Download the alternative format

(PDF format, 584 KB, 21 page)

Organization: Public Health Agency of Canada

Published: 2024-10-23

Table of contents

Executive summary

Spanning over three decades, Canada, Mexico, and the United States have shared a common vision to strengthen regional health security.Footnote1 In 2007, the North American leadersFootnote2 launched the North American Plan for Avian and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAPI).Footnote3 This plan was revised and relaunched in 2012 after the lessons learned from the H1N1 (2009) influenza pandemic as the North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (also NAPAPI), a comprehensive, regional, and cross-sectoral framework to prepare for and respond to outbreaks of animal and human influenza pandemics.Footnote4

During the last decade, NAPAPI has been a key cross-sectoral platform for regional health security discussions and collaboration. It has not only served as the forum to address several highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks in North America but also to prepare jointly for the potential spread or impact to our region of the Middle East’s MERS-CoV outbreaks, the Ebola outbreaks in Africa, the Zika outbreak in the Americas, the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and accidental release of radiological materials in the United States, among others.

Despite this close collaboration, COVID-19 exposed a new set of cross-sectoral challenges and opportunities in each country and in the region. Based on this, during the 2021 and 2023 North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS), the leaders of the three countries committed to ensuring that we are ready to face the next pandemic and other health threats in our region by re-envisioning and updating the 2012 NAPAPI based on lessons learned from COVID-19 and other health security events in the last decade.Footnote5

This revised NAPAPI, now the North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative (NAPAHPI), is formally a “flexible, scalable, and cross-sectoral platform to strengthen regional prevention, preparedness for, and response to a broader range of health security threats that include pandemics of any origin and beyond.”Footnote6 In brief, NAPAHPI is intended to facilitate collaboration using a One Health approach as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “an integrated, unifying approach to balance and optimize the health of people, animals and the environment” that “mobilizes multiple sectors, disciplines and communities at varying levels of society to work together.”Footnote7

During public health emergencies or in anticipation of potential emergencies, the scope of NAPAHPI includes collaborating on any disease or the public health impacts of any event that needs trilateral cross-sectoral assessment, preparedness, and/or rapid response actions based on a set of guiding questions/decision-making process. During non-emergency periods, NAPAHPI activities focus on preparedness efforts and development of capacities and capabilities as identified through the trilateral lessons learned from COVID-19 and other health security events.

Chapter 1: Introduction

North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAPI)

NAPAPI is a long-standing trilateral collaboration framework among Canada, Mexico, and the United States first launched in 2007 to prepare for human and avian influenza viruses with pandemic potential.Footnote8 During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic and at the 2009 North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS), the leaders of the three countries committed to a continued and deepened cooperation on pandemic influenza preparedness.Footnote9

In 2011, after conducting an in-depth trilateral lessons learned review from the pandemic, NAPAPIFootnote10 was revised to cover influenza viruses of any animal origin and was relaunched by the North American leaders at the 2012 NALS.Footnote11 The new framework was envisioned as a comprehensive, regional, and cross-sectoral health security framework outlining how the three countries intended to strengthen North America’s emergency response capacities, as well as trilateral collaboration mechanisms and capabilities to assist each other, and ensure a rapid and coordinated response to outbreaks of animal influenza or an influenza pandemic. Of note, the 2012 NAPAPI was praised by the WHO and G7 partners as a model for regional collaboration in alignment with the implementation of collaboration among neighboring countries in accordance with the spirit of the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005).Footnote12

NAPAPI established a Senior Coordinating Body (SCB) and a Health Security Working Group (HSWG) as the two governance bodies in charge of implementing trilateral actions. These trilateral cross-sectoral bodies are composed of senior leaders/decision-makers and policy/subject-matter experts, respectively, from the animal health/agriculture, human health, security, and foreign affairs sectors. Since 2007, the SCB and the HSWG have met regularly to implement the NAPAPI work plan and to discuss the regional response to several highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks and also to hold trilateral discussions for actions to prepare and respond to other health security threats to North America beyond influenza, such as the MERS-CoV outbreaks in the Middle East, the Ebola outbreaks in Africa, the Zika outbreak in the Americas, the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and the accidental release of radiological materials in the United States, among others. During all these events, NAPAPI has been a key platform for regional health security discussion and action where sectors in addition to health could share situational awareness and best practices, conduct joint exercises, and develop joint emergency communications and response plans.

NAPAPI during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that there are myriad political, legal, regulatory, policy, preparedness, and response challenges that can be best addressed through a stronger regional coordinated approach for prevention, preparedness, and response. NAPAPI experts engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic by regularly convening the HSWG to ensure information sharing and exchange of best practices on various issues including clinical and epidemiological information sharing, disease modeling, foresight and risk analysis, supply chains, diagnostics development and utilization policies, medical countermeasures research and development, agricultural/food processing workers safety, and research protocols/diagnostics for farmed and agricultural animals as well as pets, among others. However, COVID-19 exposed several policy and technical preparedness gaps, including the need for senior-level, policy engagement and discussion to address the pandemic with a more coordinated, regional, and cross-sectoral approach. The need for trilateral alignment and/or coordination in developing and implementing national policies regarding border measures, supply chains, testing, availability of vaccines/other prophylaxis and therapeutics, and risk communications, among others was clearly exposed. These issues demonstrated the interconnectedness of our populations and the fact that, indeed, pathogens know no borders. Therefore, the North American leaders agreed that the region needed to review and strengthen the commitments made during the 2012 NAPAPI to extend the focus of the plan from influenza viruses to other pathogens, agents, or events that can pose a threat to health security in the region.

A joint vision for regional health security: North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative (NAPAHPI)

Based on the above, during the 2021 NALS, the leaders affirmed their vision of a world safe and secure from global health threats posed by infectious diseases. They committed to ensuring that we are ready to face the next pandemic and other health threats in our region by re-envisioning and updating the 2012 NAPAPI based on lessons learned from COVID-19 and other health security events in the last decade.Footnote13 In 2023, after the SCB and the HSWG conducted a review of the lessons learned and made recommendations at the policy and technical levels, North American leaders agreed to develop and launch a new, revised NAPAPI as a flexible, scalable, and cross-sectoral platform to strengthen regional prevention, preparedness and response to a broader range of health security threats that include influenza and beyond.”Footnote14

This new initiative, NAPAHPI, reflects the intent of the three countries across multiple sectors to develop and implement guidelines, capacities, and capabilities for the leadership, policy, and operational levels in each country to work together through a flexible and scalable framework when there is a need for concerted action to protect the region from pandemics and/or any health security threat. This new approach does not intend to replace or duplicate any national plan, bilateral arrangements, or international initiatives in which the three countries already participate to address their obligations under the IHR (2005) and to strengthen the global health security architecture. Instead, NAPAHPI provides a renewed opportunity for complementary trilateral collaboration and supports a vision for North America’s joint ability to prevent and mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from pandemics and events that pose a threat to its health security.

Chapter 2: Scope of trilateral collaboration

After the trilateral lessons learned process conducted in 2022 based on COVID-19 and other health security emergencies that North America faced in the last decade, NAPAHPI is a flexible framework that facilitates collaboration on any health security threat to the region that requires trilateral consideration and action with a One Health approach. This means following “an integrated, unifying approach to balance and optimize the health of people, animals and the environment” that “mobilizes multiple sectors, disciplines, and communities at varying levels of society to work together”.Footnote15

During public health emergencies or in anticipation of potential health emergencies , the scope of NAPAHPI includes collaborating on any disease or the public health impacts of any event that needs trilateral cross-sectoral assessment, preparedness, and/or rapid response actions based on a set of guiding questions/decision-making process (as shown in Figure 1).

During non-emergency periods, NAPAHPI activities focus on preparedness efforts and development of generic capacities and capabilities as identified through the Trilateral Lessons Learned from COVID-19 and other Health Security Events.

International Health Regulations (2005) [IHR (2005)] as a legal framework for regional health security collaboration

NAPAHPI’s renewed scope to address health security threats in a collaborative regional manner stemmed from the recognition that the health, wellbeing of societies, supply chains, and economies of Canada, Mexico, and the United States are fully intertwined. The three countries are States Parties to the IHR (2005) as an international legally binding framework for global health security. NAPAHPI is a regional collaboration in the full spirit of compliance with IHR (2005) and in the context of Article 44.1 by which States Parties “undertake to collaborate with each other, to the extent possible, in: (a) the detection and assessment of, and response to, events as provided under these Regulations; (b) the provision or facilitation of technical cooperation and logistical support, particularly in the development, strengthening, and maintenance of the public health capacities required under these Regulations; (c) the mobilization of financial resources to facilitate implementation of their obligations under these Regulations; and (d) the formulation of proposed laws and other legal and administrative provisions for the implementation of these Regulations.” Moreover, Article 44.3 states that “collaboration under this Article may be implemented through multiple channels, including bilaterally, through regional networks and the WHO regional offices, and through intergovernmental organizations and international bodies.”

Since the IHR (2005) entered into force in 2007 and since the launch of the first NAPAPI that same year, the three countries have strived to maintain a close collaboration in health security matters, in particular in those that need close information sharing regionally and a cross-sectoral approach. For example, since 2007 the National IHR Focal Points (IHR NFPs) of Canada, Mexico, and the United States have simultaneously informed each other of notifications made to the WHO/Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) of events that may constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC),Footnote16 made pursuant to the IHR (2005). The new scope of the NAPAHPI goes beyond influenza pandemics and recognizes the all-hazards nature of the IHR (2005). Thus, it commits to continue strong, trilateral collaboration to assess and address any human, animal, or environmental health threats or events (including zoonotic disease outbreaks notified to the World Organisation for Animal Health [WOAH])Footnote17 that can pose a potential or actual risk to the health security of North America according to the criteria in the decision-making tool shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Text description

The NAPAHPI decision-making tool is a decision tree which provides guidance on appropriate actions under various scenarios.

The decision tree provides criteria to identify whether an event could pose a potential or actual risk to the health security of North America, beginning with the following descriptions:

“Any threat or event reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (2005)”a , or, “Any other threat or event of potential human or animal health concern, regardless of origin or source (including diseases notified to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).”b

If either of these conditions are met, the next question to be considered is:

“Does the threat or event pose a high risk of spreading to or within North America?”

The decision tree is then divided as follows:

If Yes or Maybe:

Convene the Health Security Working Group (HSWG) and/or ad-hoc sub working groups to assess the need for trilateral collaboration and action. As needed, make recommendations to the Senior Coordinating Body (SCB) for high-level engagement and actions.c

If No:

Is there a risk that the threat or event abroad can impact human health and/or animal health, environment, travel, and/or trade in North America?

If the answer is Yes, the decision tree leads back to the action previously provided for a positive answer, which entails the need to convene the HSWG.

If the answer is No, it is then considered that a condition of high risk to North America does not exist; the end of this branch of the tree states that “Trilateral cross-sectoral leads [should] continue to monitor the threat or event as needed applying this algorithm.”

The decision tool also provides some footnotes with additional information, as follows:

When one of the three countries notifies events to WHO through the National IHR Focal Points (i.e., under IHR article 6), it will simultaneously notify the other two countries. This is not an exhaustive list of potential scenarios or considerations; additional unexpected situations may trigger NAPAHPI action. When considering the risk posed by an event, the three countries may also consider other agreements or initiatives in place to inform their collective assessment and guide a decision about NAPAHPI action.

Chapter 3: Governance

NAPAHPI is governed by the SCB, the HSWG, and a Trilateral Executive Secretariat. These bodies are composed of members from the human health, animal health/agriculture, security, and foreign affairs sectors of the three countries, which together and as appropriate report through their senior-level leadership (ministers/secretaries) to the North American leaders.

The principal agencies representing these sectors in the governance structure are:

Canada: Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)Footnote18, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA),Footnote19 Public Safety Canada (PS),Footnote20 and Global Affairs Canada (GAC).Footnote21

Mexico: Secretariat of Health (SALUD),Footnote22 Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER),Footnote23 Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE),Footnote24 and Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).Footnote25

United States:Department of Health and Human Services (HHS),Footnote26 Department of Homeland Security (DHS),Footnote27 Department of Agriculture (USDA),Footnote28 and Department of State (DOS).Footnote29

North American Senior Coordinating Body (SCB)

The SCB consists of twelve senior officials at the level of undersecretary, assistant secretary, assistant deputy minister, or their designees, from the federal human health, animal health/agriculture, security, and foreign affairs sectors of the three countries. The human health sector senior officials serve as co-chairs of the SCB, with the principal chair rotating every two years among the three countries.

Roles and responsibilities

Serve as a high-level forum to discuss and facilitate trilateral collaboration in preparedness for and response to public health emergencies within the scope of NAPAHPI.

Identify and prioritize activities, gaps, and areas for collaboration to strengthen North American health security.

Promote cross-sectoral collaboration among NAPAHPI sectors and others as needed.

Oversee the activities of the HSWG and Trilateral Executive Secretariat to ensure timely development, appropriate coordination, and completion of activities.

Advise their respective ministers, secretaries, and North American leaders, as appropriate.

The SCB intends to meet at least twice a year or as convened by the co-chairs on as-needed basis. Meetings may be held in person or virtually.

North American Health Security Working Group (HSWG)

The HSWG reports to the SCB and consists of policy and technical subject-matter experts from the federal human health, animal health/agriculture, security, and foreign affairs sectors of the three countries. Representatives from other sectors such as the environment, defense, commerce, Indigenous population services, transportation, etc., should be invited to participate in meetings when issues within their areas of expertise or legal authority are being considered as appropriate. The HSWG is co-chaired by two health sector representatives from the country serving as principal chair of the SCB.

Roles and responsibilities

Develop and execute a comprehensive, coordinated and evidence-based approach to plan for and respond to public health emergencies within the scope of NAPAHPI and under the guidance of the SCB.

Advise the SCB and facilitate the implementation of activities that strengthen information sharing, collaboration, interoperability, and public health capacity building on emergency preparedness for and response to public health emergencies within the scope of NAPAHPI and the agreed upon areas for trilateral work.

Serve as the technical and policy-level group in the event of a pandemic or public health emergency.

The HSWG intends to meet at least every two months or as convened by the HSWG co-chairs on an as-needed basis. Meetings may be held in person or virtually.

HSWG core group

Within the HSWG, the Core Group consists of two representatives from each sector (human health, animal health/agriculture, security, and foreign affairs sectors) per country and is led by the HSWG co-chairs.

Roles and responsibilities

Coordinate the review, revision, and clearance of documents produced within NAPAHPI.

Brief senior leadership (including SCB members) and experts from their sectors as appropriate.

Coordinate with other sectors, as appropriate, regarding the development and completion of implementation actions, particularly those that may affect matters within their areas of expertise or legal authority.

Oversee the creation, activities, and participation of their sectors in any ad hoc task forces and sub-working groups as deemed necessary by the SCB or the HSWG.

Ad hoc task forces and sub-working groups

The SCB or HSWG may establish ad hoc task forces or sub-working groups to address specific and time-limited issues for preparedness and response purposes. The leads for these groups are designated by the HSWG Co-chairs.

Roles and responsibilities

Serve as a technical and policy-level expert group.

Provide advice and recommendations to the HSWG and SCB as appropriate.

Trilateral Executive Secretariat

The Trilateral Executive Secretariat consists of the two health sector representatives from the HSWG Core Group plus support staff from the health sector of each country. In addition, each country’s membership within the Trilateral Executive Secretariat serves as their own country’s secretariat.

The HSWG Co-chairs lead the Trilateral Executive Secretariat, and one of the country’s secretariats manages the day-to-day operations rotating every two years among the three countries, or as decided trilaterally.

Roles and responsibilities

Support the Chairs of the SCB, coordinate SCB meetings and prepare reading material ahead of meetings.

Support HSWG and SCB members, develop and retain records of meeting and summaries of conclusions/decisions. Distribute to HSWG and SCB members as soon as possible following meetings.

Provide a coordinated approach to manage NAPAHPI workplan activities and meetings, develop agendas, guidelines, readouts, etc.

Convene meetings of the HSWG and SCB as needed at the discretion of the HSWG o-chairs or the SCB.

Coordination with ministers/secretaries and presidents/prime minister

The SCB, HSWG, and the Trilateral Executive Secretariat are in charge of apprising and advising their ministers/secretaries on NAPAHPI work, and through them and as appropriate to their leaders (Prime Minister of Canada and Presidents of Mexico and the United States), including providing advice and recommendations during emergencies.

Participation of other sectors

As learned during COVID-19 and other emergencies, each type of event is different and depending on its nature, the SCB and/or the HSWG can and should invite other sectors to participate in NAPAHPI when circumstances warrant. They can request the participation of sectors such as defense, commerce, transportation, emergency management, wildlife, environment, etc., as appropriate. In addition, they can and should call on private sector stakeholders particularly those associated with supply chains, medical countermeasures, research and development, critical infrastructure, and transportation, among others.

Figure 2 - Text description

The NAPAHPI Governance structure describes the relationships between the various organizations that are members of NAPAHPI.

The structure is headed by Norh American Leaders from Mexico and the United States (Presidents) and Canada (Prime Minister), who are supported by their respective Ministers or Secretaries.

The Ministers or Secretaries are in turn supported by the departments and agencies that are members of NAPAHPI, and by NAPAHPI governance mechanisms. A picture describes these relationships.

On the left hand side of the picture, the NAPAHPI member organisations for each country are listed under the heading Core Sectors, as follows:

Canada:

Public Health Agency of Canada

Public Safety Canada

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Global Affairs Canada

Mexico:

Secretariat of Health

Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection

Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development

Secretariat of Foreign Affairs

United States:

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Homeland Security

Department of Agriculture

Department of State

The middle of the picture shows the NAPAHPI governing mechanisms. At the top is the Senior Coordinating Body (SCB), which is supported by the North American Health Security Working Group (HSWG) including an HSWG Core Group. The HSWG is in turn supported by Ad Hoc Task Forces and Sub-Working Groups.

All of these groups are also supported by the Trilateral Executive Secretariat, shown on the right hand side of the picture with a supporting arrow to each of the other groups.

At the bottom of the picture there is a footnote about the Core Sectors, noting that “At their discretion, the SCB and/HSWG may invite other sectors on ad hoc basis.”

Chapter 4: Communications protocols and triggers

Routine NAPAHPI and IHR communications channels

Regular, non-emergency communications among the SCB, HSWG, and Trilateral Executive Secretariat members are the responsibility of the Trilateral Executive Secretariat.

IHR-related communications are conducted through the three countries’ IHR NFPs. Based on the need for regional situational awareness, when one of the countries notifies the WHO through their IHR NFPs of an event that may constitute a PHEIC under IHR Article 6, it simultaneously notifies the other two countries. IHR NFPs keep the Trilateral Executive Secretariat informed of any potential PHEIC notification to WHO that originated in any of the three countries, or that were reported by other countries that could be relevant to North America according to the criteria in the NAPAHPI decision-making tool. Depending on the nature of the event, when making notifications to WHO/PAHO under Articles 7-9, IHR NFPs may consider simultaneously notifying the other two NAPAHPI countries.

In addition, in the context of NAPAHPI’s cross-sectoral One Health approach and to strengthen preparedness for events that occur in animal populations but have the potential to spill over into humans and/or environment, the three countries’ delegates to the WOAH notify their counterparts in NAPAHPI countries when a known or potential zoonotic disease event is reported to WOAH.

Emergency communications

Triggers for emergency communications

During events that need immediate regional awareness and potentially regional action (i.e., all criteria in the NAPAHPI decision-making tool have been met and the threat to human/animal health is imminent, and/or if there is a health-related national security issue), a HSWG, SCB, or partner country government representative can request through their HSWG or SCB representative that an urgent message is sent via the NAPAHPI Emergency Communications Hub (the NAPAHPI Hub).

NAPAHPI hub

The NAPAHPI Hub manages rapid emergency communications. The Hub is managed by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary’s Operations Center (SOC) serves as the NAPAHPI Hub “back-up” if PHAC experiences technical difficulties.

Roles and responsibilities

Maintain information technology (necessary IT) communication platforms to support trilateral cross-sectoral communications during emergencies. At the request of the SCB, HSWG, the Trilateral Secretariat, or other NAPAHPI stakeholder, assess, and where appropriate, communicate immediately to convene relevant members of the Governing structure. Each of the three countries is expected to have and maintain an internal coordination procedure for communications between sectors.

PHAC is responsible for maintaining the NAPAHPI Hub and key contacts in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, as well as their respective emergency operations centers. Additionally, each sector emergency operations center is responsible for maintaining the domestic points of contact for their sector and providing feedback to the NAPAHPI Hub in the event a NAPAHPI non-routine/emergency communication is issued.

The NAPAHPI Hub will manage a regular schedule for testing emergency communication functions including the ability to quickly gather the SCB or HSWG and appropriate subject matter experts depending on the nature of the event/threat.

Critical information requirements

The type of information that can be discussed in an emergency call should be set prior to the meeting depending on the nature and magnitude of the emergency. The goal of this rapid information sharing is to increase regional situational awareness to improve coordination and cooperation among NAPAHPI partners as needed. The list below illustrates potential areas for discussion:

Threat/disease source, event geographical origin/location, etc.

Epidemiological situation, known or potential impact of the event (threat assessment and medical consequence modeling)

Any indication of intentional, accidental, or naturally occurring causes of the event or spread of a threat agent or disease

Diagnostic capacity (human health, animal health, environment)

Clinical intervention protocols

Non-pharmaceutical, public health measures and assessment of their potential economic, social, and emergency management impact

Animal health sector control measures and interventions

Availability and access to medical countermeasures for animals and humans

Border measures/travel restrictions

Health system and public health and medical personnel capacities/sharing requests

Veterinary system surge capacity

Risk communication developments and updates

Chapter 5: Key areas for collaboration based on trilateral lessons learned from COVID-19 and other health security emergencies

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed multiple challenges in the three countries’ preparedness and response policies, capacities, and capabilities to deal with public health emergencies, particularly those caused by transboundary health security threats, and within a context of increased regional movement of people and goods.

As agreed by the North American leaders, the HSWG conducted a trilateral, cross-sectoral review of lessons learned based on the COVID-19 and other health security events during the last decade using the 2012 NAPAPI commitments as a reference framework. Similar and new themes emerged as the result of the process, which together led to observations about the governance structure, the need to delineate the mechanisms for routine and emergency communications (Chapter 2-4), and a call to enhance collaboration on key preparedness and response areas outlined below.

Animal diseases with zoonotic potential

Animal diseases with zoonotic potential represent a threat to regional human and animal health as well as food and economic security, requiring a cross-sectoral approach to be managed effectively and in a timely manner. In recent years, increased animal and human population density, prolonged and/or constant contact between humans and animals, high mobility of live animals and animal products, and rapid regional and global movement of people have increased the potential for the emergence of zoonotic diseases with pandemic potential. Although there is existing trilateral cooperation on animal health through fora like the North American Animal Health Committee,Footnote30 or initiatives like the North American Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccine Bank (NAFMDVB),Footnote31 there is a need for a stronger collaboration between the animal and human health sectors to facilitate information sharing, implement surveillance and laboratory diagnostics, share updates about control measures and analyze the potential impact on trade and travel of zoonotic diseases with pandemic potential. The risk posed by the enhanced human/animal/environment interface requires that public health programs for zoonoses can be supported, authorized, designed, and implemented in a timely, feasible, coordinated, and effective manner. Under the NAPAHPI, the three countries recognize the need to work together with international organizations, such as WHO, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO),Footnote32 and the WOAH to develop guidance for surveillance systems, and preparedness for and response to threats.

NAPAHPI partners intend to examine participation of other government stakeholders (and as needed, non-government actors) and to strengthen cross-sectoral collaboration with a One Health approach.

Infectious diseases with pandemic potential and other threats to regional health security

Infectious diseases with pandemic potential and other threats to regional health security including other biological, chemical, radiological/nuclear materials (either naturally occurring, or accidentally or intentionally released) require a cross-sectoral preparedness and response approach across a variety of areas:

Epidemiological surveillance and laboratory diagnostics

Rapid situational awareness when a threat agent or event is detected is critical to implement measures to contain an outbreak or mitigate its consequences. Regional definition of cases, sharing of epidemiological information, contact tracing, risk assessments, and situational reports are essential for collaboration and joint action. Moreover, cross-border collaboration among the three countries is also critical to facilitate development and/or evaluation of reagents and laboratory diagnostics, vaccines, treatments, and other medical countermeasures.

NAPAHPI partners intend to review and improve data and sample sharing agreements to facilitate the rapid movement of laboratory specimens, isolates, reagents, and supplies, as well as the development of chain-of-custody protocols for the proper and safe handling of samples and reagents.

Medical countermeasures

Medical countermeasures (MCMs), including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, can be important resources when responding to public health emergencies. Rapid development, acquisition, and distribution as well as timely trilateral access to MCMs has proven to be one of the most challenging aspects of the regional collaboration in response to the H1N1 (2009) Influenza Pandemic and most importantly during COVID-19.

NAPAHPI partners intend to:

Continue exploring opportunities to create and strengthen research and development programs to increase the availability of MCMs such as vaccines, other prophylaxis, therapeutics, etc. through the development of modern, innovative, resilient, and flexible manufacturing platforms in our region.

Foster continued collaboration among regulatory agencies to share information, as legally permissible, about regulatory requirements and approaches toward approval and/or authorization of MCMs during emergencies, including participation in regional initiatives for regulatory harmonization and/or convergence.

Share strategies, best practices, and institutional points of contacts in each country, regarding rapid research and development, the stockpiling and real time purchase and distribution of MCMs for pandemics and other health security threats, including information about planning and/or modeling assumptions and foresight and risk analysis used when determining the requirements, contents of their stockpiles, and associated infrastructure.

Develop strategies to facilitate potential cross-border deployment and distribution of MCMs among the three countries and to WHO and/or other recipient countries.

Public health measures

The response to an emergency or an event that poses a threat to North America may require trilateral coordinated action from NAPAHPI partners through the implementation of public health measures aimed at mitigating and reducing the impact to the region. Such measures should be consistent with the IHR (2005), seek to control and, to the extent possible, stop the spread of disease or to address the negative health effects of other events as well as minimize interference with travel and trade. The public health measures implemented should be evidence-based, feasible, and adapted as the threat evolves, considering factors such as the level of disease spread at the time of detection, transmissibility, or the magnitude of the health threat and its actual or potential effects on national and regional public health, as well as their economic and social impact. To this end, rapid information sharing among the three countries is critical to properly assess risk and inform trilateral coordination efforts.

NAPAHPI partners intend to explore ways in which rapid trilateral communications could support the widespread and timely implementation of public health measures within the region.

Medical supply chains

All three countries acknowledged there was a clear disruption of medical supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included a lack of coordination regarding availability and access to COVID-19 vaccines (including vaccine manufacturing supplies and ancillary material), therapeutics, and other products needed for the response. During an emergency, the sharing of information among the three partners can facilitate assessments in the availability of critical supplies required for the response.

NAPAHPI partners intend to explore medical supply needs and challenges with the consideration of creating a North American Pandemic Supply Chain Network.

Health systems

COVID-19 highlighted the vulnerability of the health system infrastructure and capacity in the three countries, which suffered from medical personnel shortages, lack of hospital beds, ventilators, delayed access to personal protective equipment, basic health care materiel, workers safety protocols, surge capacity protocols, etc. Although the three countries have vastly different health systems, there is a need for a trilateral dialogue about areas where there could be better cooperation and coordination to plan for surge capacity as well as access and sustainability of resources including, for example, exploring the sharing of materiel or exchange of health care personnel. The integrity of the health system and medical care surge capacity are necessary to maintain critical services for ongoing health needs of patients or individuals to reduce mortality and morbidity, not only for the public health emergency at hand but all other health needs. Those needs include urgent surgeries or treatments, emergency department access, availability of physician’s and diagnostic services, as well as maintaining ongoing public health programs such as routine childhood immunizations.

NAPAHPI partners intend to explore areas where cooperation and coordination can be facilitated related to strengthening health system capacity (e.g., surge capacity, equipment and supplies availability and access, health care personnel availability and cross-border assistance, etc.).

Risk communications

Effective risk communications can facilitate information exchange that enables decision makers, stakeholders, and the public to make well-informed decisions during emergencies, potentially mitigating loss of life, serious illness, and social and economic disruption. Although NAPAHPI partners have shared experiences and best practices on risk communications, including on responding to “infodemic”Footnote33 aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for a more systematic approach through NAPAHPI, which can serve as a helpful forum for discussing lessons learned and best practices in risk communications and to coordinate messages during a response.

NAPAHPI partners intend to explore best practices to address the “infodemic” phenomenon and improve risk communications.

Border health measures

The implementation of border health measures at airports, seaports, and land borders such as screening of passengers, vaccination requirements, quarantine, and entry restrictions, etc., should be evidence-based and aimed to slow the introduction or spread of a pathogen in the region; to allow sufficient time for the health and public health system to develop surge capacity; to allow for the movement of people, live animals, and goods to mitigate impacts to the economy and the functioning of our societies; and to facilitate the cross-border flow of medical equipment, materials, samples and reagents to assist the three countries and potentially other countries.

These measures should be implemented in alignment with other public health measures, following IHR guidance, and under applicable law in each country. COVID-19 showed that a high-level policy trilateral discussion could have allowed for a more coordinated regional implementation of border measures potentially maximizing their impact and minimizing unnecessary interference with international (or regional) traffic and trade.

NAPAHPI partners intend to explore the feasibility of conducting an analysis and evidence review of the effectiveness of international border measures/closures during COVID-19 to inform future responses.

Critical infrastructure

Critical infrastructure refers to the assets, systems and networks that are essential to the security, public health and safety, economic vitality, and way of life of citizens. Critical infrastructure disruptions can result in catastrophic losses, including human casualties, property destruction, economic effects, damage to public morale and confidence, and impacts on nationally critical missions. Risks are heightened by the complex system of interdependencies among critical infrastructure, which can produce cascading effects far beyond the initially impacted sector and physical location of the incident. Moreover, critical infrastructure is not only interconnected across sectors, but also beyond borders. For this reason, the impacts of a disruption can rapidly escalate within a country and may cause significant consequences from both a cross-sector and cross-border perspective. In a pandemic or a public health emergency, understanding the risks and interdependencies is fundamental to providing a coordinated cross-sector response.

Canada, Mexico, and the United States share interdependencies among several industries including travel, tourism, transportation, and commercial facilities sectors. The COVID-19 pandemic confirmed the importance of harmonization and joint consideration among all three countries on critical infrastructure to encourage the promotion of business continuity planning and contingency plans for all degrees of event severity. Moreover, all three NAPAHPI countries recognize that private sector entities play key and interdependent roles in sustaining critical services, delivering essential commodities, and supporting public health recommendations. Trilateral action should seek to improve resilience both at the country level and across our borders.

To reduce the negative effects of a health security threat to North American critical infrastructure and other important sectors, the three countries may coordinate throughout the event, support each other, and assist to improve resiliency during the event. Joint action can include identifying key actors (government and non-government) and assets, mapping critical infrastructure in the three countries and interdependencies among them, improving information sharing, conducting simulation exercises, and participating in public and private sector critical infrastructure partnerships.

NAPAHPI partners intend to conduct an environmental scan of critical infrastructure stakeholders and assets, and to determine interdependencies among health and other critical infrastructure sectors, to guide a set of exercise scenarios and potential collaborative actions/contingencies to protect them during emergencies.

Risk assessment and foresight risk analyses

Effective use of modeling and data analysis can improve risk analysis, strengthen prevention, and control capabilities, and enable timely and effective decision-making during a response. The three countries could leverage existing or develop and share new tools for modeling and risk assessment to enhance trilateral capacity for foresight risk analysis related to infectious diseases with pandemic potential and other health security threats.

NAPAHPI partners intend to consider hosting designated meetings to explore modeling, risk assessment, and foresight risk analysis tools.

Joint exercises and training

Joint exercises, conducted either bilaterally or trilaterally and including the participation of all relevant sectors, can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of existing emergency response and contingency plans, identify opportunities to strengthen those plans, and implement improvements, including through the design and delivery of trainings. There is a need for Canada, Mexico, and the United States to enhance the interface among their respective emergency management/response structures through joint training and exercises conducted through scenario-based, facilitated discussions, workshops, table-top exercises, and/or full-scale drills as needed.

NAPAHPI partners intend to:

Conduct trilateral and/or bilateral exercises and training to assess and strengthen emergency response and contingency plans.

Share post-event “lessons learned” to inform future exercises and training activities.

Sustainable financing

Adequate and sustainable financing to support preparedness for and response to pandemics and other public health emergencies is critical to achieve health security at the national, regional, and global levels. This facilitates the development, strengthening, and maintenance of capacities and capabilities to prevent, detect, and respond to broad set of health security threats. As various health security-relevant financing instruments and initiatives are considered at the regional and global levels, there is a need for a trilateral forum for the three countries to discuss their positions regarding access and/or contributions to these financial instruments and initiatives.

NAPAHPI partners intend to consider analyzing access and/or contributions to global and regional financial instruments for preparedness and response to gain visibility and, to the extent possible, coordinate positions that benefit the region.

Annex: Acronym list

AI

Avian influenza

CFIA

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

DHS

Department of Homeland Security (United States)

DOD

Department of Defense (United States)

DOS

Department of State (United States)

DOT

Department of Transportation (United States)

EOC

Emergency operations center

FAO

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

GAC

Global Affairs Canada

HHS

Department of Health and Human Services (United States)

HPAI

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

HSWG

Health Security Working Group

IT

Information Technology

IHR

International Health Regulations

MCMs

Medical Countermeasures

NALS

North American Leaders Summit

NAPAPI

North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza

NAPAHPI

North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative

IHR NFP

National IHR Focal Point

PAHO

Pan American Health Organization

PHAC

Public Health Agency of Canada

PHEIC

Public Health Emergency of International Concern

PS

Public Safety Canada

SADER

Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Mexico)

SCB

Senior Coordinating Body

SSCP

Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (Mexico)

SPP

Security and Prosperity Partnership of North America

SRE

Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (Mexico)

SALUD

Secretariat of Health (Mexico)

USDA

United States Department of Agriculture

WOAH

World Organization for Animal Health

WHO

World Health Organization

References

Reference 1

For the purpose of this document, “region/regional” refers to Canada, Mexico, and United States in North America

Return to footnote1referrer

Reference 2

For the purpose of this document, “North American leaders” refer to the Prime Minister of Canada, and the Presidents of Mexico and the United States

Return to footnote2referrer

Reference 3

https://www.iatp.org/documents/north-american-plan-for-avian-pandemic-influenza-0

Return to footnote3referrer

Reference 4

https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/international/Documents/napapi.pdf

Return to footnote4referrer

Reference 5

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2021/11/18/joint-statement-north-american-leaders

Return to footnote5referrer

Reference 6

https://www.gob.mx/presidencia/prensa/declaration-of-north-america-dna-323453?idiom=es

Return to footnote6referrer

Reference 7

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/one-health

Return to footnote7referrer

Reference 8

https://www.iatp.org/documents/north-american-plan-for-avian-pandemic-influenza-0

Return to footnote8referrer

Reference 9

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2009/08/10/north-american-leaders-summit

Return to footnote9referrer

Reference 10

https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/international/Documents/napapi.pdf

Return to footnote10referrer

Reference 11

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2012/04/02/joint-statement-north-american-leaders

Return to footnote11referrer

Reference 12

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/shingi/2r9852000002aa8v-att/2r9852000002aags.pdf

Return to footnote12referrer

Reference 13

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2021/11/18/joint-statement-north-american-leaders

Return to footnote13referrer

Reference 14

https://www.gob.mx/presidencia/prensa/declaration-of-north-america-dna-323453?idiom=es

Return to footnote14referrer

Reference 15

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/one-health

Return to footnote15referrer

Reference 16

https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern-(pheic)-global-research-and-innovation-forum

Return to footnote16referrer

Reference 17

https://www.woah.org/en/home/

Return to footnote17referrer

Reference 18

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health.html

Return to footnote18referrer

Reference 19

https://inspection.canada.ca/

Return to footnote19referrer

Reference 20

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca

Return to footnote20referrer

Reference 21

https://www.international.gc.ca/

Return to footnote21referrer

Reference 22

https://www.gob.mx/salud

Return to footnote22referrer

Reference 23

https://www.gob.mx/agricultura

Return to footnote23referrer

Reference 24

https://www.gob.mx/sre

Return to footnote24referrer

Reference 25

https://www.gob.mx/sspc

Return to footnote25referrer

Reference 26

https://www.hhs.gov/

Return to footnote26referrer

Reference 27

https://www.dhs.gov/

Return to footnote27referrer

Reference 28

https://www.usda.gov/

Return to footnote28referrer

Reference 29

https://www.state.gov/

Return to footnote29referrer

Reference 30

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/newsroom/stakeholder-info/SA_By_Date/2019/SA-08/afs-joint-statement

Return to footnote30referrer

Reference 31

https://uia.org/s/or/en/1100003615

Return to footnote31referrer

Reference 32

https://www.fao.org/home

Return to footnote32referrer

Reference 33

https://www.who.int/health-topics/infodemic

OPERATION WARP SPEED SPEECH BY TRUMPSTEIN.

Remarks by President Trump at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit

Healthcare

Issued on: December 8, 2020

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South Court Auditorium

Eisenhower Executive Office Building

2:06 P.M. EST

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Please. (Applause).

Thank you very much. Appreciate it very much.

I’m honored to welcome doctors, scientists, industry executives, and state and local leaders to our historic Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit. It’s been some journey for all of us. It’s been an incredible success.

We’re grateful to be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who has done an absolutely incredible job on the Coronavirus Task Force. Mike, thank you. Stand up, Mike. (Applause.) Great job.

We’re here to discuss a monumental national achievement. From the instant the coronavirus invaded our shores, we raced into action to develop a safe and effective vaccine at breakneck speed. It would normally take five years, six years, seven years, or even more. In order to achieve this goal, we harnessed the full power of government, the genius of American scientists, and the might of American industry to save millions and millions of lives all over the world. We’re just days away from authorization from the FDA, and we’re pushing them hard, at which point we will immediately begin mass distribution.

Before Operation Warp Speed, the typical timeframe for development and approval, as you know, could be infinity. And we were very, very happy that we were able to get things done at a level that nobody has ever seen before. The gold standard vaccine has been done in less than nine months.

On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank everyone here today who has been involved in this extraordinary American initiative. I also want to recognize members of my administration who have worked tirelessly in this effort:

Alex Azar. Please, Alex. Where’s Alex? Thank you, Alex. Great job. (Applause.)

Moncef Slaoui. Where are you, Moncef? Thank you very much. Great job. (Applause.)

A man who’s now going to be very important, General Gus Perna. I have no doubt about it, right? (Applause.) Logistics.

Jared Kushner. He’s worked so hard. Where’s Jared? Jared, wherever you may be. Thank you. Thank you, Jared. (Applause.)

Dr. Deborah Birx. Deborah? Thank you very much, Deborah. (Applause.)

Admiral Brett Giroir. Where is Brett? (Applause.) Great job you’ve been doing, Brett.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams. (Applause.) Jerome, thank you very much. Terrific.

Dr. Robert Redfield. (Applause.) Robert, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Administrator Seema Verma. Seema? Thank you. (Applause.)

Dr. Peter Marks. Peter? Where’s Peter? Thank you. (Applause.)

Paul Mango, Adam Boehler, and Brad Smith — thank you very much. Great job. (Applause.) Thank you all very much. Incredible job. And many others, also. Many, many others.

We’re also grateful to be joined by Governors Greg Abbott. Where’s Greg? (Applause.) Bill Lee. Bill? (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Bill. Ron DeSantis. Ron? (Applause.) Thank you, Ron. Thank you. Thank you very much. Great job, Ron. And John Bel Edwards. John Bel. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you, John Bel. Thank you very much.

As well as Senator John Barrasso, who is a fantastic doctor, also, by the way, I have to say. (Applause.) When we — when I need info on that subject, I call up John. Thank you, John, very much.

Senator Steve Daines. Congratulations on a great win. Great win. (Applause.) That was easier than you thought, it turned out, right? It was a little easier than you thought. Great going. We’re proud of you.

Congressman Greg Walden. Greg, thank you very much. (Applause.) Thank you very much.

And Congressman Brad Wenstrup. Thank you, Brad. (Applause.) Great job. And many, many others.

My administration provided a total of $14 billion to accelerate vaccine development and to manufacture all of the top candidates in advance — long in advance.

As a result of this unprecedented investment, we are exceedingly proud that both Pfizer and Moderna have announced that their vaccines are approximately 95 percent effective, which is a number that nobody expected to be able to get to, far exceeding anything that really we — that anybody thought. We went out and we said, “What do you think a maximum would be?” And I think doctors — we all came up to the conclusion that something like that would be really incredible.

And we have other candidates looking right now. We have some big ones that we’re going to be announcing very soon. We have some companies — great, great companies out there you all know about: Johnson & Johnson and — and others. And they’re all coming in, and they’re coming in very quickly. We expect to have some news on that very shortly. And we have worked very well with the companies, but if for any reason we have any problems, we will be instituting the Defense Production Act, and we will make sure that we don’t have any problems for very long. We’ve instituted it before.

Two additional companies, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson — as you know, the Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose, one-shot vaccine, so we’re going to see how that works. That would be very helpful if that all came out, and I think it probably will. Also, they’re showing tremendous — tremendous promise, all of them. Tremendous prob- —

We’re — we’re very hopeful that the FDA will authorize the Pfizer vaccine within days. We got to get it moving. And Moderna vaccine almost immediately thereafter. Large numbers of tests and samples have been done, so hopefully that’ll go very quickly.

If authorized, tens of millions of vaccine doses will be available this month. And we’ll get it distributed very quickly. We have that all set. And hundreds of millions more will quickly follow.

Every American who wants the vaccine will be able to get the vaccine. And we think by spring we’re going to be in a position that nobody would have believed possible just a few months ago. (Applause.) Yeah. Amazing. Really amazing. They say it’s — they say it’s somewhat of a miracle, and I think that’s true.

The plan we put forward prioritizes the elderly and patients with underlying conditions, as well as healthcare workers and first responders.

The ultimate decision rests with the governors of the various states — and I hope the governors make wise decisions — who will decide where the vaccines will go in their state and who will get them first. We urge the governors to put America’s seniors first, and also, I think those who work with seniors, which obviously you’re going to have to do that. I think they have to go together. And doctors, nurses, first responders, et cetera.

This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations. And within a short period of time, I think we want to get back to normal. A very standard phrase. We want to just get back to normal, get back to where we were a little more than nine months ago. We were doing incredibly. And in many respects, we’re still doing incredibly with our stock markets and everything else, which are hitting all new highs.

We’ve already finalized a partnership with Walgreens and CVS, whose executives join us today. Thank you very much for being here. Thank you very much. We appreciate it very much. (Applause.) And they will deliver vaccines directly to nursing homes as soon as the states request that they do so.

Later today, General Gus Perna will outline the detailed plan to rapidly distribute the vaccine to every state, territory, and tribe. States have designated over 50,000 sites that will receive the vaccine. We’ve worked very closely with the states. Actually, we’ve had very good relationships with the governors — I almost think all of the governors — at least in those conference calls that are somewhat secret, other than sometimes on occasion, Mike, the press will break in, which is fine too. (Laughter.)

It’s amazing how you leave those rooms and about 10 seconds later — there wasn’t even time for a leak — they were on the call. (Laughter.) But that’s all right. So you assume that. You always assume that. But they’ll be going through pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare providers.

Through our partnership with FedEx, UPS, and McKesson, we’ll ship doses from warehouses directly to the designated sites. And we’re thrilled to be joined by representatives of those, really, great American companies. Those companies have worked with us, and they’ve been incredible to work with. And I want to thank you all for being here. Please, thank you very much. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you very much.

As I’ve stated all along — and I guess as you saw pretty vividly. I heard about the — I heard about what they — we’re going to show prior to my coming. You saw that very few people thought that this was possible. Of course, they’ll be saying now, “We always told you it was so.” But we have them saying a little bit different.

But it has been incredible. And it will end the pandemic. It will end the pandemic. And we’re working with other nations. As you see actually by looking at your screen today, we’re working very closely with other nations also to get the vaccines out to other nations. And that’s very important. We work with the world. We’re working with the world. We have great companies, and we’re working with the world.

In just a few minutes, I’ll sign an executive order to ensure that the United States government prioritizes the getting out of the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations.

Now, if necessary, I told you, we’ll invoke the Defense Production Act, but we don’t think it will be necessary. If it is — it’s a very powerful act, as you know, because we’ve used it very, very successfully.

While we begin to swiftly deploy the vaccine, we’ll continue to expand the availability of groundbreaking therapies. Since April, advances in treatments have already helped reduce the mortality rate by 85 percent. Think of that: 85 percent. (Applause.) It’s an incredible number.

I’ve delivered on my solemn promise to make the antibody treatments — they’re brilliant; they’re highly successful — available to every American, and we’re doing that free of cost — totally free of cost. So we’re making them available, and they’re available now. And if somebody gets sick, it works, where they go and they get treatment if that’s what the doctors are prescribing. And it’s been incredible, the success.

And when you hear 85 percent, that’s some number. To me, that’s a number that goes along with anything else, including the vaccines, when you think about it. As well as we’ve done with the vaccines, when you hear “85 percent,” people — people find that one hard to believe. But you look at the stats, and you see what’s happening.

And you look at other countries; they’re having tremendous difficulties in Europe — tremendous. Beyond — relatively beyond what we’re having. They’re having them all over the world.

But this will vanquish the — the problem, this horrible scourge — as I call it, the “China virus,” because that’s where it came from.

The virus has really been looked at and studied all over the world, and our scientists, our industrial and economic mobilization has been like nobody else in the world could have done. And it’s very important that we share that with others and other nations.

I’ve worked and invoked the Defense Production Act over 100 times to manufacture essential supplies in the United States. Despite the grim projections from the media eight months ago, where they said this was impossible — they actually said — and you saw that a little bit, but I could give you two hours’ worth of it. But they said it will never happen; you could never do it; it was a pipe dream. But we — we did something that nobody thought was possible.

And we also did it where no American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator. When we — when this first came out, we weren’t equipped for that. Nobody was equipped for that. And we’re now making ventilators. And we have all we need in this country, but we’re sending them to countries all over the world. We’re making thousands and thousands of ventilators a month.

The United States has also created the largest, most advanced, and most innovative testing program in the world by far. We’ve conducted over 200 million tests. Think of that: 200 million tests — more than all of the European Union combined. It’s not even close.

Just 10 months ago, none of these innovations even existed. The tremendous progress that we’ve made is a testament to what our nation is capable of. When America is faced with a challenge, we come through — and we always come through — to overcome every hardship and surmount every obstacle. And I think you’ll be seeing that over the next few months; the numbers should skyrocket downward.

We are the most exceptional nation in the history of the world. Today, we’re on the verge of another American medical miracle. And that’s what people are saying. People that aren’t necessarily big fans of Donald Trump are saying, “Whether you like him or not, this is one of the greatest miracles in the history of modern-day medicine” or any other medicine — any other age of medicine.

American companies were the first to produce a verifiably safe and effective vaccine. Together, we will defeat the virus, and we will soon end the pandemic, and we will save millions and millions of lives, both in our country and all over the world. And we’ve already started.

Thank you again to every person here today and for the incredible achievements that you’ve done. You’re going to be very proud of this day, and you’re going to be very proud of this period of time because nobody thought this was possible. Nobody thought it was even remotely possible to do what we’ve done in a period of less than nine months — something that — just not even thinkable.

And we took a lot of heat when we said this is our goal, and we, frankly, weren’t even quite using the numbers that we used. We far exceeded what we thought. If we would have said “sometime next year,” I think most people would have said, “That would be great. That would be a miracle.” But we did it long before sometime next year.

So now I want to ask several leaders who have been crucial in this effort to join me on stage as I sign the executive order to ensure that American citizens have first priority to receive American vaccines. And then we’re going to be working with other countries all over the world, and I think we’ll be able to start doing that almost immediately also, because we have millions of doses coming in.

So thank you very much. Thank you. It’s a great honor. (Applause.)

(The executive order is signed.)

https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-operation-warp-speed-vaccine-summit/

Now that 70 billion in investment is happening in advance of bird, flu, one health hanta hoax we are really ready.

Ice ice baby.

Miron is the author of several peer reviewed articles on the subject matter of Globalism.

Her book WORLD ON MUTE is available in your country on amazon. The Crime Cartel disguised as our governments moves in real time to acquire more power. They believe us moving to one speech is the sole method to their success.

There are two ways generally that humans have been governed: the first involves force and violence while the next involves dialogue. Governments which are set up on the basis of controlling speech must be lumped into the first heap. My book describes an end run on our rights to freedom of expression through a parallel power structure that is assembling trans-nationally in our work-place speech committees. It’s not just a new form of governance; it is a form of global governance and it is crushing our civil liberties.

It’s my thesis that since 2020 (at least), professional bodies have morphed from acting as “upholders of standards” to manipulators of society. I argue in this book that, through statecraft, professional organizations are subverting the protections normally afforded to citizens by nation states.

I also argue in these pages that this serious matter is not haphazard. Instead, the organizations that regulate various professions (e.g., doctors, lawyers, etc.) are systematically replacing traditional forms of governance with new systems that are completely undemocratic. This includes such bodies as courts and even the functioning of entire national governments. Under the radar, countries are being replaced wholesale with what we might call transnational globalist institutions. Professional bodies are becoming instruments via which transnational governance systems will account for human affairs.

What is being assembled is a new power structure that is potent enough to eliminate the basis by which we believe we are governed. Up until recently nearly all of us would agree the representative government and our constitutional rights are the basis of most OECD governments and “governance.” This is no longer the case. A rogue power has arisen within our states through the speech committees in our workplace and professional bodies. This worrisome new power is fully described in this book.

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