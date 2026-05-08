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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
1d

Thank you for your hard work, Lisa!

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1d

I just found the Hantavirus in the side effects from the Pfizer jabs from 2021, isn't that interesting. the Hantavirus isn't new now is it.

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