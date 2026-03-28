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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
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Name the Bitch.

In Germany 1933 it was called "Concentration Camps"!

That is what they are.

Thai is what the USA has become.

Germany 1933.

Donald Trump is the Goyim Moshiach installed by the same people like Hitler... the Zionists.

Fighting like Hitler a war for Israel.

Fulfilling like Hitler the Jewish Prophecy.

I been writing forever about this.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/adolf-trump-donald-hitler-and-the

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