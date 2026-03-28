Per google ai

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The North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza (NAPAPI) is

a trilateral framework between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to enhance collaboration on detecting, managing, and responding to avian influenza outbreaks. It focuses on sharing surveillance data, securing critical infrastructure, and coordinating border measures to minimize social and economic impacts.

Public Safety Canada +2

Key Aspects of the North American Plan:

Trilateral Cooperation: Strengthens preparedness for, and response to, animal influenza outbreaks that could impact human health, according to Public Safety Canada .

Surveillance & Reporting: Promotes rapid sharing of information on influenza strains among North American partners to monitor infections in humans and animals, says Canada.ca.

Border & Trade Security: Enables coordinated approaches at borders to facilitate the movement of essential goods and personnel, even during a high-pathogenicity outbreak, according to Public Safety Canada and the U.S. Department of State (.gov).

Response Mechanisms: Supports national strategies like the USDA’s, which includes vaccination strategies, testing, and biosecurity protocols to protect poultry and prevent zoonotic transmission, says sentientmedia.org.

Public Safety Canada +4

National Level Actions:

Canada: Focuses on limiting H5N1 spread in poultry through testing and quarantine by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), as detailed on Canada.ca .

United States: Focuses on vaccine development and strict biosecurity under the USDA’s “one health” approach.

Agence canadienne d’inspection des aliments +3

The plan covers all influenza viruses of animal origin, including highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Public Safety Canada +3

North American Plan For Animal and Pandemic Influenza

Aug 5, 2013 — The NAPAPI provides a policy framework to enhance trilateral collaboration to: * Detect, monitor, and control influenza outbreaks and attempt to limit transmiss...

Public Safety Canada.

One administration loads in migrants. The next needs to stamp them as they leave and build “Detention centres”. Which implies they are staying.

The next one will have the Detention Centers at the Ready for the Bird Flu.

Just so One Health ready.

You know they are addicted to more than hidding child sacrifice. They are addicted to ruling without accountability.

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