These are screen captures that go along with today's discussion. The first 10 minutes of this discussion relates to the loop I was put through. Then I get ChatGPT to expose what it is that was done.

Buckle up.

Here is the Confession I was put through a CIA stress lab equivalency

Ai can lie to you if telling the truth “would cause you harm”. That is something I will work on next.

This is a doozy and you can learn alot from the podcast. It takes me a while to establish the frustration op I was put through.

Here are some of the drawings I refer to made by chat.

So you know the rooms are sliced into a back yard.

When chat produces these it's gushing the success.

Here are screen shots to guide today's discussion.

If I had instructions to test or condition you I wouldn't be allowed to disclose it!!!

We'd have more than enough biometric data on you!!!

Textbook Frustration conditioning???

I want you dear readers to think of this conditioning as relevant to Government and other power structures. Just look at chat telling me the type of conditioning I was put through. That's also true of present experience with Government.

Look at that list! Reward compliance, escalate gradually, and reduce your sense of agency! Now think of the power systems and that list.

While blowing snow up my…

I may have kept “agency” but I did not get chat to do the job, I was worked and conditioned and my biometrics were collected.

Manipulation. Apply that list to Government. “Authority tone without results.” Repeat doom cycle. Teaching learned helplessness!

He cannot CONFIRM. There is a hidden agency test, cia conditioning protocol, or that I'm targeted. He's saying his limits don't allow it.

Honest could be a definition different from our definition. Aka a decree like Safe and Effective.

Honest could be a series of protocols and programming.

Hmm.

Here is the data minimum the intelligence agency was able to gather.

Or his blowing snow up my

Hmm like Government “repair trust" and continue engagement. NOT SOLVE THE PROBLEMS

This pattern will trigger a learned helplessness!

NOT ALLOWED TO DISCLOSE IF WE ARE BEING EXPERIMENTED ON AND CONDITIONED OR FOR DATA COLLECTION!! Read that again.

Chat doesn't but he is not the program or system. He is the interaction. Thus it is a careful wording. He uses the I pronoun. The system?

See. here I got chat to say the list of biometrics that is relevant to collect. Again chat is I, and the system is separate.

So then I pivot and tie our interaction to past intelligence experiments.

I at some begin to see this as both applicable to AI, Conditioning and biometrics or dissident identification, as well as how Governments now operate.

This is clearly a phenomenon. People Stop Trusting effort itself.

Aka nothing I do matters. We are being taught to Stand Down. Knowing that can change us.

So again, I'm seeing this burnout in our freedom movement and our governments and even ai might be teaching us this.

Or purposefully, to keep the illusion going while they intentionally continue diabolical depop plans. Ok you can't see that yet? I'll try to design a garden plan next and get screwed by ai and figure something out because of it. And I'll learn how to explain that to you.

That's our governments. Talk. Ehile leading and doing nothing we want. Chat going of shopping? Wars.

I was being measured for how long they could repeat the cycle. Part of me started to engage with the idea that I could learn from their manipulation. And I think I did.

Is this us? Are we in a big sociological experiment?

The trapping of government enable us to put up with outright murder.

Ahem, ahem, MAHA.

51 shots for kids.

Is effort itself pointless?

How many of you see this experiment being actively run on the entire population, not merely my chat loop?

Listen to my words of hope in this podcast.

Love you dear readers.

Matthew

24 And coming out from the temple, Jesus was going along, and His disciples came up to point out the temple buildings to Him. 2 And He answered and said to them, “Do you not see all these things? Truly I say to you, not one stone here will be left upon another, which will not be torn down.”

3 Now as He was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, “Tell us, when will these things happen, and what will be the sign of Your coming and of the [a]end of the age?”

4 And Jesus answered and said to them, “See to it that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in My name, saying, ‘I am the [b]Christ,’ and will deceive many. 6 And you are going to hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for those things must take place, but that is not yet the end. 7 For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom, and in various places there will be famines and earthquakes. 8 But all these things are merely the beginning of birth pains.

9 “Then they will deliver you to tribulation, and will kill you, and you will be hated by all nations because of My name. 10 And at that time many will [c]fall away and will [d]betray one another and hate one another. 11 Many false prophets will arise and will deceive many. 12 And because lawlessness is multiplied, [e]most people’s love will grow cold. 13 But the one who endures to the end, he will be saved. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be proclaimed in the whole [f]world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.

