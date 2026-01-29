LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marina jarocki's avatar
Marina jarocki
1h

Fabulous post!

Reply
Share
Neil D's avatar
Neil D
1h

I guess the question I have is... Why would you even use AI?

Clearly, it is quite capable of learning more about you than you about it, so the only logical conclusion to draw is this: do not interact with it. Ever.

Just my own personal thoughts.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture