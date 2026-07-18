I want you to laugh as hard as me at this.
this guy stops cops and asks them the dumb intrusive cop questions. It's priceless.
Back to regular programming about the satanic pedophilic Cabaaals destroying our world later.
this guy stops cops and asks them the dumb intrusive cop questions. It's priceless.
Back to regular programming about the satanic pedophilic Cabaaals destroying our world later.
No posts
Very interesting, appears that this was legit - not scripted with role playing - and to my surprise that one officer actually changed his mind and did the search along with the protagonist (albeit not thorough to satisfy full standards) which clearly explains that in the State of Texas the uncontained drugs in the glove compartment would have been a possible infraction, so that over all the other cop who ceased giving answers and referred any further questions to the Sheriff’s or public relations office did the best choice for one’s self-interest. A really good and humorous video, thank you.