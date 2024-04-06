According to #TOGETHER

“Over 100 local councils have anti-democratically pledged to UK100 to "beat" Govt's own Net Zero targets, without consulting voters Councils have no democratic mandate to make any such pledge They should rescind it”

Have you looked up your city's NETZERO pledges AND THE BYLAWS THAT ENFORCE THEM.

IMAGINATION IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN KNOWLEDGE. Can I share what inspiration I have.

imagine if someone was great with tech and great with databases. And great at PR. And great at organizing wanted to help with this. All different people. In mail or leave comments. This needs to begin now. Retirees you will have power and positive good to do. Unemployed because of the garbage policies, put some time into this.

Leverage. I'm a great speaker, presenter, researcher, but this scale of organization needs those great with project management and delegation.

This is a big task.

Imagine we started a campaign TAKE BACK OUR STREETS INTERNATIONALLY. All continents.

Imagine it linked

researchers and volunteers who exposed the net zero pledges and by laws regulations and goals. With Local, national and international pr campaign to notify residents. With clear concise political goals. With pr campaigns With legal teams supported nationally to strip illegetimate ill gotten power. With information on smart city,5G health, ULEZ, C40, permission based society structure set up. Imagine the goal is a map where pur goal is no city locked up. Imagine all the cities are black and red until we free them. AND WE MAKE THE CITIES YELLOW WHEN OUR TEAM IS IN AND WORKING. AND WHEN NOT IF. BUT WHEN WE SUCCED THE STREETS GO GREEN AGAIN AND THAT THIS BE OUR GOAL.

NO CITY LEFT BEHIND. In repressive countries like China, only international pressure from free cities will work. So we link. And leverage like the globalist. The freedom community oriented globalists.

Before we are all in the smart state, should we give it a go.

if you like the idea let me know And want to support let me know. We need to be as transformative as our foes.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Share.

