I told you so- the world IS run be a satanic pedophile world order that tortures and eats children. And fears Christians. Nimrod. You're on notice.
Dont miss this song. Play it outside media outlets,. Wouldn't this be great hacked into schools, dr. Offices. Send it to your pastors.
Play it while driving. Play it at your parties.
I Told You So - Conspiracy Music Guru
Lyrics:
Remember when I told you bout 9/11
Remember when I told you bout building 7
Remember when I told you bout fluoride in the water
Remember when I told you bout the new world order
Remember when I told you bout the chemtrails in the sky
Remember when I told you that NASA’s full of lies
Remember when told you bout the ultra mind control
Well I just wanna say that I told you so...
Remember when I told you bout 432 (hertz that is)
And what 440 can do to you (oh it hurts my ears)
Remember when I told you bout the vaccine agenda
And that Michelle Obama is a transgender
The dinosaur fraud, the climate change scam
And yes Sandra bullock is also a man
Remember when I told you that there ain’t no globe
Well I just wanna say that I told you so
Remember when I told you bout your TVs flicker rate
And how it puts your brain in an alpha state
Remember when I told you bout germ theory
Remember when I told you bout gravity
Remember when I told you bout paul McCartney
Remember when I told you bout direct energy
Remember when I told you ‘bout Monsanto
Well I just wanna say that I told you so
Remember when I told you bout the mainstream media
Your so called celebrities and pedophilia
Child trafficking and adrenochrome
Remember when I told you bout the Georgia guide stones
Remember when I told you bout the false flag operations
Remember when I told you bout 5G radiation
Remember that I told you that c0v/d was a hoax
Well I just wanna say that I told you so.”
he didn't say we are eliminating women as the Decentralized womb.
Full pedo architecture.
Of male on male society.
But my new book is coming. Get WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron.
Nimrod. ( shatan) ( satan).
We All have itching heels. That is stomping music.
MARK 10:49
“Take courage, get up! He is calling for you.”
When the Lord calls for you child of God, try as you might, you cannot ignore it. He will fill every pore and crevice with His longing. And when it is for you to act, you will first crumble before reassembling as His.
Are you ready.
Your videos are always deleted. Thx for the lyrics. It's TRUE.
Catchy tunes