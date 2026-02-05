Dont miss this song. Play it outside media outlets,. Wouldn't this be great hacked into schools, dr. Offices. Send it to your pastors.

Play it while driving. Play it at your parties.

I Told You So - Conspiracy Music Guru

Lyrics:

Remember when I told you bout 9/11

Remember when I told you bout building 7

Remember when I told you bout fluoride in the water

Remember when I told you bout the new world order

Remember when I told you bout the chemtrails in the sky

Remember when I told you that NASA’s full of lies

Remember when told you bout the ultra mind control

Well I just wanna say that I told you so...



Remember when I told you bout 432 (hertz that is)

And what 440 can do to you (oh it hurts my ears)

Remember when I told you bout the vaccine agenda

And that Michelle Obama is a transgender

The dinosaur fraud, the climate change scam

And yes Sandra bullock is also a man

Remember when I told you that there ain’t no globe

Well I just wanna say that I told you so



I told you so

I told you so

I told you so

I told you so



Remember when I told you bout your TVs flicker rate

And how it puts your brain in an alpha state

Remember when I told you bout germ theory

Remember when I told you bout gravity

Remember when I told you bout paul McCartney

Remember when I told you bout direct energy

Remember when I told you ‘bout Monsanto

Well I just wanna say that I told you so



Remember when I told you bout the mainstream media

Your so called celebrities and pedophilia

Child trafficking and adrenochrome

Remember when I told you bout the Georgia guide stones

Remember when I told you bout the false flag operations

Remember when I told you bout 5G radiation

Remember that I told you that c0v/d was a hoax

Well I just wanna say that I told you so.”

he didn't say we are eliminating women as the Decentralized womb.

Full pedo architecture.

Of male on male society.

But my new book is coming. Get WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron.

Nimrod. ( shatan) ( satan).

We All have itching heels. That is stomping music.

MARK 10:49

“ Take courage, get up! He is calling for you.”

When the Lord calls for you child of God, try as you might, you cannot ignore it. He will fill every pore and crevice with His longing. And when it is for you to act, you will first crumble before reassembling as His.

Are you ready.

