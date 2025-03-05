President Trump is much more tactful than I am. Justin Trudeau the tampon dictator I suspect is aligned WITH the ccp or at least with the fentanyl project of killing Canadian and Americans with fentanyl.

If 110k Americans died of fentanyl last year. You'd expect Chinada to have 11k fentanyl overdose. Well its 50k according to a Jordan Peterson post.

Trump should ask Trudeau to clarify what he thinks of this junk killing Canadians.

Because maybe there's a reason we don't have action on fentanyl here.

And Dictators don't call elections they close Parliament like Trudeau did. Remember “resign?"

Cover for the next operation.

