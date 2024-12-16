I received an SOS ALL USA HANDS ON DECK I will share this 911 and ask you to help your countrymen and share doing the same.
Your success is mine.
Actions are below. Please share so the repeat and rinse can commence. Now go. Odette is a warrior in 5g harms. This actionable. Doable. Can my list turn out for her? Tell her lawyer Lisa sent you. If you need to hit the stack button do so. We are a community that believes actions matter.
Subject: URGENT! FCC MUST COMPLY WITH 2021 COURT ORDER; AMEND HR 5009 TO REQUIRE COMPLIANCE
A bill in the Senate, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) HR5009, set to be voted on early this week, would authorize the FCC to license more wireless spectrum. We are recommending that HR 5009 be amended to condition FCC spectrum licensing authority on FCC's compliance with a 2021 court order.
In 2021, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the FCC in its failure to examine 11,000 pages of scientific studies showing biological effects within its wireless limits for human exposure. The court ordered the FCC to examine those studies for long-term public exposure, especially for children and the environment. The FCC has failed to do so.
Please ask your Senators to amend HR 5009. Please also send this alert to your email lists. You have two U.S. Senators.
Find out who your U.S. Senators are, call 202-225-3121 Capitol switchboard or click https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials?iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1
Call the telecom staffer with the below talking points AND
Get the telecom staffer's email for each of your U.S. Senators and send the attached letter, copy hello@thenationalcall.org and cfroh@yahoo.com
If you already had meetings with your Senators' offices, please send the attached letter in the latest email chain that you or Charles Frohman sent to the Senators' staffers
Talking points:
Amend the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) HR5009 to condition FCC spectrum licensing authority on FCC's compliance with the 2021 court order.
In 2021, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, the second most influential court after the U.S. Supreme Court, ruled against the FCC when it refused to update its outdated 1996 wireless limits on human exposure (Environmental Health Trust et al v FCC .
The court found that the FCC violated federal law when it ignored 11,000 pages of scientific studies showing biological effects within its wireless limits, and mandated that the FCC examine those studies for long-term public exposure, especially for children and the environment.
The FCC has failed to do so.
The FCC’s limits are out of synch with the current science for public safety.
Sincerely,
Odette Wilkens
Chair
The National Call for Safe Technology
Lisa Smith
Co-Chair
The National Call for Safe Technology
P.O. Box 750401
Forest Hills NY 11375
US
It's not just 5G, all wireless communication is harmful and has been since the very beginning.
❤️