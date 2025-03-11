Is a Gene Therapy a countermeasure as defined in the Prep Act.

Maybe not.

Emergency Use Category of “countermeasures” is reserved for

drugs

biological products

and devices.

tell me if we can decide if a GENE THERAPY IS A DRUG, OR A BIOLOGICAL PRODUCT OR A DEVICE.

Maybe altering GENES and altering DNA is not covered by the prep Act.

Maybe a gene therapy doesn't become a biological product by virtue of calling a vaccine.

My thought of the day Is here to make you think too. While you are still you.

