Someone

Aka an “activist complainant” likely.

Complained about allegedly receiving a door knockers on their door in a sleepy Canadian town.

During the election.

I am not able to know who the complaint comes from. THEY COULD BE LITERALLY ANYONE - LIKE THE GOVERNMENT ITSELF. get it.

I requested to know who. I am not able to know.

Mr. Couture of Elections Canada suggested that if 5k was spent during the election period a third party would have to be registered. So one 8 cent knocker on a door and the government is calling me. How very interesting.

CONSIDER THAT 40 BILLION IN SPENDING WAS STRUCK FROM THE COFFERS WITH NO SITTING PARLIAMENT BY THE LIBERALS RIGHT BEFORE THE ELECTION WAS DECLARED. like within 24 hours.

Can that be investigated in case it was redeployed somehow to inappropriate elections spending by the liberals? globalist? ponzi-xi? like the CBC was that inappropriate spending by the liberal party? form a complaint. I’ll submit it.

Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada $17,212,097

We getting ready for speech committees for Bill 36 in BC? Don't you criticize a vaccine and think you will work?

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency $49,397,880

Liberal slush fund?

Atomic Energy of Ca9nada Limited $243,206,941

Because are we shutting down gas electricity generation …lots going offline for refurbishment in Ontario. How odd.

Canada Border Services Agency $338,710,951

I doubt its to hurt the cartels.

Canada Council for the Arts $45,017,770

crap rap songs to extol trans netzero tampon goals? Wall to wall rainbow crosswalks?

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation $778,646,870

??

Canada Revenue Agency $663,245,542

employees to harass us?

Canada School of Public Service $9,096,476

Oh gee is this the antifa paid rainbow Tesla protest funds?

Canada Water Agency $10,111,737

Fluoride?

Canadian Accessibility Standards Development Organization $2,535,852

What standards? Drag queen story hour inside pubs vs libraries?

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority $150,240,556

To lose the gold bars?

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation $178,154,676

iS that for next pandemic coverage ? Election coverage? Or both?

Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety $790,072

Canadian Commercial Corporation

$1,724,018

Canadian Dairy Commission

$636,025

Funds to oversee the spilling of milk?

Canadian Energy Regulator

$13,510,251

That’s got to be to get the smart city up? to turn on the weapon smart meters.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency $88,296,380

The culling funds? to teach them how to “read” a PCR test for bird cat mamal on no people flu.

Canadian Grain Commission $774,444

I don't know. These are mostly satirical guesses

Canadian High Arctic Research Station

$5,033,666. ohhh.

Canadian Human Rights Commission

$4,307,698.

(oh no. What woke travesty is happening here) this is so we get told how many penises women actually have. Can’t wait to find out. You might have one growing right now next to your elbow.

Canadian Institutes of Health Research $242,224,516

Oh funding the next papers for the next demic. That org is a satellite office of the WHO. So let’s see that is 242 million to pay for “research” that says its a hate crime to say ivermectin?

Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat $913,761

Thats a lot of muffins. Getting them all on the same page.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights $3,363,349

Seriously. We running the Canadian slave plantation theory? Look up RECO human rights course. They run the Canada as slave country- theory. This is a XI thing must be.

Canadian Museum of History $9,757,571

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 $1,099,922

we have a homelessness crisis. Should they move in?

Canadian Museum of Nature $3,610,877

is that for more net zero propaganda?

Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency $8,014,600

?

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission $16,747,007

drones to go around and say that there is radiation. better stay home mask and vaccinate.

Canadian Race Relations Foundation $1,500,000

Division here we come?

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

$7,000,000

More youtube censorship?

Canadian Security Intelligence Service

$127,464,325

Lie down efforts for cartel and ccp interference? Employee terminations of those csis employees loyal to to Canada? Are they the guys listening to people who oppose bill c293. that is amazing! paying to redpill the watchers.

Canadian Space Agency $104,882,743

Oh its the moon landing trip for the liberals and their cabinet? Sure. can i get the budget for this.

Canadian Tourism Commission

$15,628,475

this will be to shut down tourism. what other purpose could it be. it will be a dei of the tourism industry. there is not enough rainbows on your slip and slide.

Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board

$4,561,737

Anrifa Tesla protest funds again? this is about complete streets and shutting down the car. what else could it be

Canadian Transportation Agency

$6,027,955

I'm guessing the Department to get you walking or biking? No car for you!

Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

$1,890,985

Another speech committee for memes task force?

Communications Security Establishment

$142,633,676

Spying on Canadians funds?

Copyright Board

$530,533

Maybe legit. why we all have to have the same logos to prove we are satanists in our businesses etc.

Correctional Service of Canada

$377,622,130

For the new jail for speech Department? for discharging the high risk offenders into the community and freeing up the space for speech crimes.

Courts Administration Service

$24,715,466

To administer the jail for speech?

Department for Women and Gender Equality

$92,288,381

THAT'S A LOT of tampons for men, sterilizations for kids, or pronoun Police? Or transhumanism? sterilization is good bang for your buck see my chapter on Population Activities. But euthanasia is right up there. of course the government really cares what little kids think they are. ahahahahahaha. that is the absolute best part of it. that the rights people think the government or power cares.

Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food $211,195,671

Let's all eat lentils? cull cattle, and take over the farm.

Department of Canadian Heritage $238,238,867

Commercials to tell us we're racist? elbows up carnival. we see your dead eyes.

Department of Citizenship and Immigration $845,816,913

More hotel for fast track votes? this is the library program to get your fast track vote.

Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

$6,712,428,234

Lots of money for never having good drinking water and being shoved full of cartel fentanyl. Is that for new treaties that eventually go to the ccp? land acknowledgements will benefit who puts them in. where are they coming from? globalists who want to own the whole system? oh so there’s your answer. thinking they like you all of a sudden is thinking the sterilizers think your kid is a new gender and that nipping off the good parts switches gender.

Department of Employment and Social Development

1,712,060,871

Sounds very communist. Re-education camps for heterosexuals? or UBI preparatory work.

Department of Finance

$25,343,188

Lots of cpp with calculators on how to misspend all this?

Department of Fisheries and Oceans

$879,565,500

Lots of money to tank the industry for the Holodomor?

Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development

$1,067,103,959

USAID replacement funds for gavi? Did Canada fund the KING THING protest in the US.

Department of Health

3,358,888,144

Abortions? Sterilizations? Euthanasia? Insert your depopulation guess? frree addictive lethal drugs. but hey let’s put up a camera to make sure you don’t go over 30 km an hour (20 miles an hour)

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

$823,666,224

well that has a 666 in it. looking pretty evil to me.

Department of Indigenous Services

$6,257,916,341

you better believe the Indigenous are the ccp or bill gates. all other versions seem highly suspect. Bill c-293 didn’t define indigenous. so what does that mean????? It means the people pushing power own the definitions. but not our souls baby!

Department of Industry

$1,301,166,997

Guessing nothing industrious. Its the liberal gift. Net zero probably. the degrowth.

Department of Justice

$225,675,863

For what. we haven’t sniffed the smell of justice … what I would do for a whiff of that.

Department of National Defence

$4,511,034,415

The winner of the election should be in charge of defence. let me guess UKRAINE. PUTTING LAND MINDS IN FERTILE LAND FOR THE STARVATION PART OF THE PLANET. ONE BREAD BASKET AFTER THE OTHER LIKE A SYSTEM THAT LIGHTS UP IN MY BRAIN.

Department of Natural Resources

$451,206,133

Its likely ONE HEALTH nightmares. WE THINK THAT BADGER is as smart as Mark Carney and we are watching what it does at night. oooo!!! so similar. probably need to vaccinate the wild animals now.

Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

$233,498,125

That there is bill c293

Department of Public Works and Government Services

$1,167,850,346

15 minute city infrastructure? the smart city expenditure, there’s your prison plan funds.

Department of the Environment

$289,767,592

net zero nonesense? look a windmill with a generator turning it in the winter with expensive de-icing. look some covered with snow solar panel but lets dim also the sun.

Department of Transport

$377,053,021

Bike lanes only? for you.

Department of Veterans Affairs

$858,311,994

Sigh. Is this to offer them euthanasia? you know the consent forms can be signed by someone else if you are unable. freaking freaky things happening in Canadian Bills.

Department of Western Economic Diversification

$37,680,880

too bad about wexit. maybe this is to fix the wexit.

Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

$40,637,020

Heat pump installation? More euthanasia in funeral homes? Getting ready to curfew their population?

Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

$9,367,595

to buy any of the local businesses that are left for new immigrants who will have to agree as part of theirs funding to uploading the CBDC digital id and digital currency payment system. Probably all these funds are to complete that plan. it is 85% complete. no buy sell without the mark for you!

Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

$36,884,656

same.

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada

$5,481,552

Oh is this the new main hub CBDC CENTRE?

House of Commons

$81,279,304

MUST be to replace the chair Turdo stole. or to keep them busy with busy work so they never understand the legislation being suggested.

Immigration and Refugee Board

$38,619,423

Oh jeez. The votes? that worked out except where it didn’t where the killbill campaign worked hahahaha. we started august 2024 suckers. GOD TOLD ME TO. literally I am not shitting you there. Voice of God did. He said why haven’t you done what I asked. Why haven’t you. I replied in shame crying. There must be someone smarter, better, more capable. but I am asking you. It is you. I am asking you. So I got up from the ground where I wept and said ok.

That is why this call from Mr. Couture from Paul and all who have to dig in, is part of God’s plan. I know it. All of what God asks, means He is with us. We are never asked to do what we cannot. It is not odd to hear God’s voice. Only ask that you hear it and search for Him in your life. My tears of shame were for ignoring God and what I heard so loud and tried so hard to ignore. He asked. Some will think this is ridiculous. Imagine what is smaller than ridiculing a relationship with God. I have difficulty with imagining that. Look at the Bill and decide for yourself whether my voice however coma-grammar imperfect was needed. We are in dark times. truly it is so. and all the pretending it away is useless. rise to your occasion. you do not know what you can do. Then pray on it. God answers those who search. He will even chase a few down for purposes he has in mind. You cannot be afraid and with God. so if fear paralyses you it is ever more important to search for God.

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

$13,393,219

Yes the climate alarmist quantification?

stop that eating you plebe. this must be the QR Code carbon budget thing I posted about with Carner.

International Development Research Centre

$19,919,972

Net zero nonsense, infinity vaccines from toilet paper, how to be deprave to citizens so they give in?

International Joint Commission (Canadian Section)

$849,398

?

Invest in Canada Hub

$2,433,000

Flags and grift

Law Commission of Canada

$463,223

laws have been inverted for injustice and tyranny. this is just a bunch of funny numbers to me.

Leaders’ Debates Commission

$2,156,897

For the softball questions

Library and Archives of Canada

$24,000,000

For history destruction? ??

Library of Parliament

7,504,534

Ok then.

Marine Atlantic Inc.

$22,725,000

I will look this up.

Military Grievances External Review Committee

$939,345

Speech committees?

Military Police Complaints Commission

$663,497

More speech committees to track down those who have courage.

National Arts Centre Corporation

$7,140,340

Are people still buying Hunter Biden art?

National Capital Commission

$30,598,332

Sounds like the UN or WHO police force? the 16 minute city operational committee?

National Film Board

$8,772,000

Oh gee. Imagine the child porn for educational purposes they will make

National Gallery of Canada

$7,053,062

Are we having satanic masses here now?

National Museum of Science and Technology

$3,891,587

To put on displays of climate alarmism

National Research Council of Canada

$175,064,970

?

National Security and Intelligence Review Agency Secretariat

$2,212,126

The department of propaganda or the department of who doesn't believe their propaganda?

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

$246,072,332

Don't trust anything that comes funded from government. Propaganda or trans surgeries on hermaphrodite worms?

Northern Pipeline Agency

$25,000

That is for no pipeline. Got it

Office of the Auditor General

$15,154,151

So they stand down on this and other crap?

Office of the Chief Electoral Officer

$8,301,663

What the hell is this for?

Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs

$1,755,123

The speech committees for judges who make the wrong decision?

Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying

$671,562

Globalist ccp are theLobbyists.

Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

$2,978,918

Say the wrong thing in French. Got you there too!

Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner

$1,019,034

Bahaha.

Office of the Correctional Investigator of Canada

$901,460

To empty out the prisons so meme criminals?

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions 25,346,200

For meme prosecution?

Office of the Governor General’s Secretary $2,759,725

That looks like a new ski challet?

Office of the Intelligence Commissioner $306,576

I'll save you the money. No intelligence in the liberal government.

Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer $1,591,285

Snacks?

Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner $788,663

Can't fool me!

Office of the Senate Ethics Officer $185,661

https://orders-in-council.canada.ca/attachment.php?attach=47207&lang=en

The Governor General okayed this spending right before dissolution.

Disgusting corruption. If you know a way to make a complaint regarding this expenditure spending through election Canada I know have an investigator’s line.

BUT BACK TO THE CALL.

I gave him a 17 minute lesson on Bill C-293 that I could hear people jumping on to listen to. (you know clicks and all)

This bill still needs to be discussed. Authoritarians are moving in our midst. And Elections Canada is worried about an 8 cent door knocker. or a print off someone’s computer.

OR THEY WANT A WAY TO GET TO ME. MAYBE I WILL BE GETTING TO THEM -RED PILLING AS I GO.

they need a file on me.

LET NO GOOD OPPORTUNITY GO TO WASTE. I hope Mr Paul Couture of Elections Canada enjoyed the lesson on tyranny in legislation. I hope he is a meat eater and all his staff too AND THAT THEY LISTEN TO IT AGAIN AND AGAIN.

I HOPE THEY research everything I’ve said on the bill and get a little worried.

Here is the discussion with Brett Hawes and I in case the government watchers need more details about why I wanted people to oppose this legislation - you know because opposing it would be in their interests. What I like about people is that they as a God loved and created person they can switch sides in a divine way. It is absolutely divine to have the ability to talk to elections Canada employees and their listeners about the dangers of this Bill. I hope they slip the call to all employees in the government full stop.

Imagine a real ORGANIC, GRASS ROOTS, NOT SOROS INVESTED OR USAID CAMPAIGN getting under foot. And the person who made the most videos on the subject and lit a fire in Canada on this Bill is now getting chased by a government system .

FOR A SINGLE DOOR KNOCKER.

I LOVE IT. WORLD YOU ARE SO AMAZING. LIFE IS SO VERY BEAUTIFUL AND COMPLICATED. I GOT AN OPPORTUNITY TO LECTURE CIVIL SERVANTS ON THE INCOMING TYRANNY. Bet that wasn’t CBC for them.

WHAT IF THE CALL GETS EMAILED AROUND NOW. YOU KNOW BECAUSE THEY NEED TO LISTEN TO LISA ON THE DOOR KNOCKER CASE. and that goes viral inside Elections Canada. or more broadly. God has a very loud way of working.

LISTENING TO ME YET?

YOU KNOW WHAT IS REALLY IMPORTANT ELECTIONS CANADA? I’ve been thinking. The answer to your questions are in World on Mute by Lisa Miron. I hid them there Elections Canada. Sorry, but you won’t understand anything unless you also read my book. Same with your posse.

Please buy some for all your employees too. Give it to civil servants so you see the pot at the end of the rainbow and know what you’re working at, chipping away at in your little sponge pods.

It is part of solving the case of the 4 to 10 cent door knocker. Let us all pray for the complainant who found out about the incoming tyranny and their first instinct was to complain to Elections Canada. Clearly a tiny bit dense with no sense of self-preservation in the face of tyranny: OR A GOVERNMENT PLANT. LIKE what I show in WORLD ON MUTE ITSELF. I love it.

EVERYONE PRAY NOW. Not for me. I want you to pray for Election Canada and all the activist complainants. I wonder if they are real people. You see we do have a chance. Those putting up this system know that. Once AI monitors us there is no discussion. No thought. No consideration. We are in the land of opportunity now - they are racing to put up the AI System. will a bot care? Will a bot think women have 3 penises. Yes if the algorithm inputs say so.

Any reader can also support me if they choose. Buy it for a sleepy professional you know. It all got so spicy today!!!

I am reminded God works in mysterious ways. Let the mysteries unfold.

