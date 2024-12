Share

WHO PACKAGE LEAFLET

Package leaflet: Information for the user

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection

Adults and adolescents from 12 years

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (nucleoside modified)

tozinameran

This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new

safety information. You can help by reporting any side effects you may get. See the end of section 4

for how to report side effects.

Read all of this leaflet carefully before you receive this vaccine because it contains important

information for you.

x Keep this leaflet. You may need to read it again.

x If you have any further questions, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

x If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible

side effects not listed in this leaflet. See section 4.

What is in this leaflet

1. What Comirnaty is and what it is used for

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty

3. How Comirnaty is given

4. Possible side effects

5. How to store Comirnaty

6. Contents of the pack and other information

1. What Comirnaty is and what it is used for

Comirnaty is a vaccine used for preventing COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection is given to adults and

adolescents from 12 years of age and older.

The vaccine causes the immune system (the body’s natural defences) to produce antibodies and blood

cells that work against the virus, so giving protection against COVID-19.

As Comirnaty does not contain the virus to produce immunity, it cannot give you COVID-19.

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty

Comirnaty should not be given

x if you are allergic to the active substance or any of the other ingredients of this medicine (listed

in section 6)

Warnings and precautions

Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before you are given the vaccine if:

x you have ever had a severe allergic reaction or breathing problems after any other vaccine

injection or after you were given Comirnaty in the past.

x you are feeling nervous about the vaccination process or have ever fainted following any needle

injection.

x you have a severe illness or infection with high fever. However, you can have your vaccination

if you have a mild fever or upper airway infection like a cold.

x you have a bleeding problem, you bruise easily or you use a medicine to prevent blood-clots.

x you have a weakened immune system, because of a disease such as HIV infection or a medicine

such as corticosteroid that affects your immune system.

There is an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis

(inflammation of the lining outside the heart) after vaccination with Comirnaty (see section 4). These

conditions can develop within just a few days after vaccination and have primarily occurred within

14 days. They have been observed more often after the second vaccination, and more often occurred in

younger males. Following vaccination, you should be alert to signs of myocarditis and pericarditis,

such as breathlessness, palpitations and chest pain, and seek immediate medical attention should these

occur.

As with any vaccine, Comirnaty may not fully protect all those who receive it and it is not known how

long you will be protected.

You may receive a third dose of Comirnaty. The efficacy of Comirnaty, even after a third dose, may

be lower in people who are immunocompromised. In these cases, you should continue to maintain

physical precautions to help prevent COVID-19. In addition, your close contacts should be vaccinated

as appropriate. Discuss appropriate individual recommendations with your doctor.

Children

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection is not recommended for

children aged under 12 years.

There is a paediatric presentation available for children 5 to 11 years of age. For details, please refer to

the WHO Package Leaflet for Comirnaty 10 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection.

Other medicines and Comirnaty

Tell your doctor or pharmacist if you are using, have recently used or might use any other medicines

or have recently received any other vaccine.

Pregnancy and breast-feeding

If you are pregnant or think you may be pregnant, tell your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before you

receive this vaccine.

Comirnaty can be used during pregnancy. A large amount of information from pregnant women

vaccinated with Comirnaty during the second and third trimester have not shown negative effects on

the pregnancy or the newborn baby. While information on effects on pregnancy or the newborn baby

after vaccination during the first trimester is limited, no change to the risk for miscarriage has been

seen.

Comirnaty can be given during breast-feeding.

Driving and using machines

Some of the effects of vaccination mentioned in section 4 (Possible side effects) may temporarily

affect your ability to drive or use machines. Wait until these effects have worn off before you drive or

use machines.

Comirnaty contains potassium and sodium

This vaccine contains less than 1 mmol potassium (39 mg) per dose, that is to say essentially

‘potassium-free’.

This vaccine contains less than 1 mmol sodium (23 mg) per dose, that is to say essentially

‘sodium-free’.

3. How Comirnaty is given

Comirnaty is given after dilution as an injection of 0.3 mL into a muscle of your upper arm.

You will receive 2 injections.

It is recommended to receive the second dose of the same vaccine 3 weeks after the first dose to

complete the vaccination course.

A booster dose (third dose) of Comirnaty may be given at least 6 months after the second dose in

individuals 12 years of age and older.

If you are immunocompromised, you may receive a third dose of Comirnaty at least 28 days after the

second dose.

If you have any further questions on the use of Comirnaty, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

4. Possible side effects

Like all vaccines, Comirnaty can cause side effects, although not everybody gets them.

Very common side effects: may affect more than 1 in 10 people

x injection site: pain, swelling

x tiredness

x headache

x muscle pain

x chills

x joint pain

x diarrhoea

x fever

Some of these side effects were slightly more frequent in adolescents 12 to 15 years than in adults.

Common side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10 people

x injection site redness

x nausea

x vomiting

Uncommon side effects: may affect up to 1 in 100 people

x enlarged lymph nodes (more frequently observed after the booster dose)

x feeling unwell

x arm pain

x insomnia

x injection site itching

x allergic reactions such as rash or itching

x feeling weak or lack of energy/sleepy

x decreased appetite

x excessive sweating

x night sweats

Rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people

x temporary one sided facial drooping

x allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face

Very rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people

x inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or inflammation of the lining outside the heart

(pericarditis) which can result in breathlessness, palpitations or chest pain

Not known (cannot be estimated from the available data)

x severe allergic reaction

x extensive swelling of the vaccinated limb

x swelling of the face (swelling of the face may occur in patients who have had facial

dermatological fillers)

x a skin reaction that causes red spots or patches on the skin, that may look like a target or

“bulls-eye” with a dark red centre surrounded by paler red rings (erythema multiforme)

x unusual feeling in the skin, such as tingling or a crawling feeling (paraesthesia)

x decreased feeling or sensitivity, especially in the skin (hypoaesthesia)

Reporting of side effects

If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side

effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side effects directly via the national reporting

system and include batch/Lot number if available. By reporting side effects you can help provide more

information on the safety of this medicine.

5. How to store Comirnaty

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Keep this medicine out of the sight and reach of children.

The following information about storage, expiry and use and handling is intended for healthcare

professionals.

Do not use this medicine after the expiry date which is stated on the carton and label after EXP. The

expiry date refers to the last day of that month.

Store in freezer at -90 °C to -60 °C. Upon arrival at the country of destination, unopened vials may be

stored and transported at -25 °C to -15 °C for a single period of up to 2 weeks, not exceeding the

printed expiry date (EXP).

Upon moving the vaccine to -25 °C to -15 °C and/or to 2 °C to 8 °C storage, the updated expiry date

must be written on the outer carton and the vaccine should be used or discarded by the expiry date.

The original expiry date should be crossed out.

Store in the original package in order to protect from light.

When stored frozen at -90 °C to -60 °C, a carton of vials of the vaccine can be thawed at 2 °C to 8 °C

for up to 3 hours.

Transfers of frozen vials stored at ultra-low temperature (< -60 °C)

x Closed-lid vial trays containing 195 vials removed from ultra-low temperature frozen storage

(< -60 °C) may be at temperatures up to 25 °C for up to 5 minutes.

x Open-lid vial trays, or vial trays containing less than 195 vials, removed from ultra-low

temperature frozen storage (< -60 °C) may be at temperatures up to 25 °C for up to 3 minutes.

x After vial trays are returned to frozen storage following temperature exposure up to 25 °C, they

must remain in frozen storage for at least 2 hours before they can be removed again.

Transfers of frozen vials stored at -25 °C to -15 °C

x Closed-lid vial trays containing 195 vials removed from frozen storage (-25 °C to -15 °C) may

be at temperatures up to 25 °C for up to 3 minutes.

x Open-lid vial trays, or vial trays containing less than 195 vials, removed from frozen storage

(-25 °C to -15 °C) may be at temperatures up to 25 °C for up to 1 minute.

Once a vial is removed from the vial tray, it should be thawed for use.

After thawing, the vaccine should be diluted and used immediately. However, in-use stability data

have demonstrated that once removed from freezer, the undiluted vaccine can be stored for up to

1 month (31 days) at 2 °C to 8 °C; not exceeding the printed expiry date (EXP). To avoid excess

transportation stress when transported at 2 °C to 8 °C, the vaccine should not be transported for more

than 48 hours.

Thawed vials can be handled in room light conditions.

After dilution, store and transport the vaccine at 2 °C to 8 °C and use within 6 hours. Discard any

unused vaccine.

Once removed from the freezer and diluted, the vials should be marked with the new discard date and

time. Once thawed, the vaccine cannot be re-frozen.

Do not use this vaccine if you notice particulates in the dilution or discolouration.

Do not throw away any medicines via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to

throw away medicines you no longer use. These measures will help protect the environment.

6. Contents of the pack and other information

What Comirnaty contains

x The active substance is COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine called tozinameran. After dilution, the vial

contains 6 doses of 0.3 mL with 30 micrograms tozinameran each.

x The other ingredients are:

((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) (ALC-0315)

2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DSPC)

cholesterol

potassium chloride

potassium dihydrogen phosphate

sodium chloride

disodium phosphate dihydrate

sucrose

water for injections

sodium hydroxide (for pH adjustment)

hydrochloric acid (for pH adjustment)

What Comirnaty looks like and contents of the pack

The vaccine is a white to off-white dispersion (pH: 6.9 - 7.9) provided in a multidose vial of 6 doses in

a 2 mL clear vial (type I glass), with a rubber stopper and a purple flip-off plastic cap with aluminium

seal.

Pack size: 25 vials or 195 vials

Not all pack sizes may be marketed.

Manufacturer

BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH

An der Goldgrube 12

55131 Mainz

Germany

Phone: +49 6131 9084-0

Fax: +49 6131 9084-2121

service@biontech.de

This leaflet was last revised in {MM/YYYY}

Scan the code with a mobile device to get the package leaflet in different languages.

URL: www.comirnatyglobal.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following information is intended for healthcare professionals only:

Administer Comirnaty intramuscularly after dilution as a primary course of 2 doses (0.3 mL each)

3 weeks apart.

A booster dose (third dose) of Comirnaty may be given at least 6 months after the second dose in

individuals 12 years of age and older.

A third dose may be given at least 28 days after the second dose to individuals who are severely

immunocompromised.

Traceability

In order to improve the traceability of biological medicinal products, the name and the batch number

of the administered product should be clearly recorded.

Handling instructions

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Comirnaty should be prepared by a healthcare professional using aseptic technique to ensure the

sterility of the prepared dispersion.

VIAL VERIFICATION OF COMIRNATY 30 MICROGRAMS/DOSE CONCENTRATE

FOR DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x Verify that the vial has a purple plastic

cap.

x If the vial has a grey plastic cap, please

make reference to the WHO Product

Information for Comirnaty

30 micrograms/dose dispersion for

injection.

x If the vial has an orange plastic cap,

please make reference to the WHO

Product Information for Comirnaty

10 micrograms/dose concentrate for

dispersion for injection.

THAWING PRIOR TO DILUTION OF COMIRNATY 30 MICROGRAMS/DOSE

CONCENTRATE FOR DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x The multidose vial is stored frozen and

must be thawed prior to dilution.

Frozen vials should be transferred to

an environment of 2 °C to 8 °C to

thaw; a carton of vials may take up to

3 hours to thaw.

x The unopened vial can be stored for

up to 1 month at 2 °C to 8 °C; not

exceeding the printed expiry date

(EXP). To avoid excess transportation

stress when transported at 2 °C to

8 °C, the vaccine should not be

transported for more than 48 hours.

x Prior to dilution, allow the thawed vial

to come to 2 °C to 8 °C. Thawed vials

can be handled in room light

conditions.

x Gently invert the vial 10 times prior to

dilution. Do not shake.

x Prior to dilution, the thawed dispersion

may contain white to off-white opaque

amorphous particles.

Frozen vials should

be transferred to an

environment of 2 °C

to 8 °C to thaw.

Purple cap

DILUTION OF COMIRNATY 30 MICROGRAMS/DOSE CONCENTRATE FOR

DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x The thawed vaccine must be diluted in

its original vial with 1.8 mL sodium

chloride 9 mg/mL (0.9%) solution for

injection, also stored at 2 °C to 8 °C,

using a 21 gauge or narrower needle

and aseptic techniques.

x Equalise vial pressure before

removing the needle from the vial

stopper by withdrawing 1.8 mL air

into the empty diluent syringe.

1.8 mL of 0.9% sodium chloride injection

Pull back plunger to 1.8 mL to remove air from

vial.

x Gently invert the diluted dispersion

10 times. Do not shake.

x The diluted vaccine should present as

an off-white dispersion with no

particulates visible. Do not use the

diluted vaccine if particulates or

discolouration are present.

x The diluted vials should be marked

with the appropriate date and time.

x After dilution, use immediately or

store at 2 ºC to 8 ºC and use within

6 hours.

x Do not freeze or shake the diluted

dispersion.

Gently × 10

Record appropriate date and time.

Use within 6 hours after dilution.

PREPARATION OF INDIVIDUAL 0.3 mL DOSES OF COMIRNATY

30 MICROGRAMS/DOSE CONCENTRATE FOR DISPERSION FOR INJECTION

(12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x After dilution, the vial contains

2.25 mL from which 6 doses of

0.3 mL can be extracted.

x Using aseptic technique, cleanse the

vial stopper with a single-use

antiseptic swab.

x Withdraw 0.3 mL of Comirnaty.

Low dead-volume syringes and/or

needles should be used in order to

extract 6 doses from a single vial. The

low dead-volume syringe and needle

combination should have a dead

volume of no more than

35 microlitres.

If standard syringes and needles are

used, there may not be sufficient

volume to extract a sixth dose from a

single vial.

x Each dose must contain 0.3 mL of

vaccine.

x If the amount of vaccine remaining in

the vial cannot provide a full dose of

0.3 mL, discard the vial and any

excess volume.

x Discard any unused vaccine within

6 hours after dilution.

Disposal

Any unused medicinal product or waste material should be disposed of in accordance with local

requirements.

0.3 mL diluted vaccine

Package leaflet: Information for the user

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose dispersion for injection

Adults and adolescents from 12 years

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (nucleoside modified)

tozinameran

This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new

safety information. You can help by reporting any side effects you may get. See the end of section 4

for how to report side effects.

Read all of this leaflet carefully before you receive this vaccine because it contains important

information for you.

x Keep this leaflet. You may need to read it again.

x If you have any further questions, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

x If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible

side effects not listed in this leaflet. See section 4.

What is in this leaflet

1. What Comirnaty is and what it is used for

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty

3. How Comirnaty is given

4. Possible side effects

5. How to store Comirnaty

6. Contents of the pack and other information

1. What Comirnaty is and what it is used for

Comirnaty is a vaccine used for preventing COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose dispersion for injection is given to adults and adolescents from

12 years of age and older.

The vaccine causes the immune system (the body’s natural defences) to produce antibodies and blood

cells that work against the virus, so giving protection against COVID-19.

As Comirnaty does not contain the virus to produce immunity, it cannot give you COVID-19.

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty

Comirnaty should not be given

x if you are allergic to the active substance or any of the other ingredients of this medicine (listed

in section 6)

Warnings and precautions

Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before you are given the vaccine if:

x you have ever had a severe allergic reaction or breathing problems after any other vaccine

injection or after you were given Comirnaty in the past.

x you are feeling nervous about the vaccination process or have ever fainted following any needle

injection.

x you have a severe illness or infection with high fever. However, you can have your vaccination

if you have a mild fever or upper airway infection like a cold.

x you have a bleeding problem, you bruise easily or you use a medicine to prevent blood-clots.

x you have a weakened immune system, because of a disease such as HIV infection or a medicine

such as corticosteroid that affects your immune system.

There is an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis

(inflammation of the lining outside the heart) after vaccination with Comirnaty (see section 4). These

conditions can develop within just a few days after vaccination and have primarily occurred within

14 days. They have been observed more often after the second vaccination, and more often in younger

males. Following vaccination, you should be alert to signs of myocarditis and pericarditis, such as

breathlessness, palpitations and chest pain, and seek immediate medical attention should these occur.

As with any vaccine, Comirnaty may not fully protect all those who receive it and it is not known how

long you will be protected.

You may receive a third dose of Comirnaty. The efficacy of Comirnaty, even after a third dose, may

be lower in people who are immunocompromised. In these cases, you should continue to maintain

physical precautions to help prevent COVID-19. In addition, your close contacts should be vaccinated

as appropriate. Discuss appropriate individual recommendations with your doctor.

Children

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose dispersion for injection is not recommended for children aged under

12 years.

There is a paediatric presentation available for children 5 to 11 years of age. For details, please refer to

the WHO Package Leaflet for Comirnaty 10 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection.

Other medicines and Comirnaty

Tell your doctor or pharmacist if you are using, have recently used or might use any other medicines

or have recently received any other vaccine.

Pregnancy and breast-feeding

If you are pregnant or think you may be pregnant, tell your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before you

receive this vaccine.

Comirnaty can be used during pregnancy. A large amount of information from pregnant women

vaccinated with Comirnaty during the second and third trimester have not shown negative effects on

the pregnancy or the newborn baby. While information on effects on pregnancy or the newborn baby

after vaccination during the first trimester is limited, no change to the risk for miscarriage has been

seen.

Comirnaty can be given during breast-feeding.

Driving and using machines

Some of the effects of vaccination mentioned in section 4 (Possible side effects) may temporarily

affect your ability to drive or use machines. Wait until these effects have worn off before you drive or

use machines.

3. How Comirnaty is given

Comirnaty is given as an injection of 0.3 mL into a muscle of your upper arm.

You will receive 2 injections.

It is recommended to receive the second dose of the same vaccine 3 weeks after the first dose to

complete the vaccination course.

A booster dose (third dose) of Comirnaty may be given at least 6 months after the second dose in

individuals 12 years of age and older.

If you are immunocompromised, you may receive a third dose of Comirnaty at least 28 days after the

second dose.

If you have any further questions on the use of Comirnaty, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

4. Possible side effects

Like all vaccines, Comirnaty can cause side effects, although not everybody gets them.

Very common side effects: may affect more than 1 in 10 people

x injection site: pain, swelling

x tiredness

x headache

x muscle pain

x chills

x joint pain

x diarrhoea

x fever

Some of these side effects were slightly more frequent in adolescents 12 to 15 years than in adults.

Common side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10 people

x injection site redness

x nausea

x vomiting

Uncommon side effects: may affect up to 1 in 100 people

x enlarged lymph nodes (more frequently observed after the booster dose)

x feeling unwell

x arm pain

x insomnia

x injection site itching

x allergic reactions such as rash or itching

x feeling weak or lack of energy/sleepy

x decreased appetite

x excessive sweating

x night sweats

Rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people

x temporary one sided facial drooping

x allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face

Very rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people

x inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or inflammation of the lining outside the heart

(pericarditis) which can result in breathlessness, palpitations or chest pain

Not known (cannot be estimated from the available data)

x severe allergic reaction

x extensive swelling of the vaccinated limb

x swelling of the face (swelling of the face may occur in patients who have had facial

dermatological fillers)

x a skin reaction that causes red spots or patches on the skin, that may look like a target or

“bulls-eye” with a dark red centre surrounded by paler red rings (erythema multiforme)

x unusual feeling in the skin, such as tingling or a crawling feeling (paraesthesia)

x decreased feeling or sensitivity, especially in the skin (hypoaesthesia)

Reporting of side effects

If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side

effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side effects directly via the national reporting

system and include batch/Lot number if available. By reporting side effects you can help provide more

information on the safety of this medicine.

5. How to store Comirnaty

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Keep this medicine out of the sight and reach of children.

The following information about storage, expiry and use and handling is intended for healthcare

professionals.

Do not use this medicine after the expiry date which is stated on the carton and label after EXP. The

expiry date refers to the last day of that month.

Store in freezer at -90 °C to -60 °C.

Store in the original package in order to protect from light.

The vaccine will be received frozen at -90 °C to -60 °C. Frozen vaccine can be stored either at -90 °C

to -60 °C or 2 °C to 8 °C upon receipt.

When stored frozen at -90 °C to -60 °C, 10-vial packs of the vaccine can be thawed at 2 °C to 8 °C for

6 hours.

Once removed from the freezer, the unopened vial may be stored and transported refrigerated at 2 °C

to 8 °C up to 10 weeks; not exceeding the printed expiry date (EXP). The outer carton should be

marked with the new discard date at 2 °C to 8 °C. Once thawed, the vaccine cannot be re-frozen.

Thawed vials can be handled in room light conditions.

Once the vaccine vial is punctured it should be used immediately or within 6 hours and kept at 2 °C to

8 °C. Discard any unused vaccine.

Do not use this vaccine if you notice particulates or discolouration.

Do not throw away any medicines via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to

throw away medicines you no longer use. These measures will help protect the environment.

6. Contents of the pack and other information

What Comirnaty contains

x The active substance is COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine called tozinameran. The vial contains

6 doses of 0.3 mL with 30 micrograms tozinameran each.

x The other ingredients are:

((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) (ALC-0315)

2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DSPC)

cholesterol

trometamol

trometamol hydrochloride

sucrose

water for injections

What Comirnaty looks like and contents of the pack

The vaccine is a white to off-white dispersion (pH: 6.9 - 7.9) provided in a multidose vial of 6 doses in

a 2 mL clear vial (type I glass), with a rubber stopper and a grey flip-off plastic cap with aluminium

seal.

Pack sizes: 195 vials or 10 vials

Not all pack sizes may be marketed.

Manufacturer

BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH

An der Goldgrube 12

55131 Mainz

Germany

Phone: +49 6131 9084-0

Fax: +49 6131 9084-2121

service@biontech.de

This leaflet was last revised in {MM/YYYY}

Scan the code with a mobile device to get the package leaflet in different languages.

URL: www.comirnatyglobal.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following information is intended for healthcare professionals only:

Administer Comirnaty intramuscularly as a primary course of 2 doses (0.3 mL each) 3 weeks apart.

A booster dose (third dose) of Comirnaty may be given at least 6 months after the second dose in

individuals 12 years of age and older.

A third dose may be given at least 28 days after the second dose to individuals who are severely

immunocompromised.

Traceability

In order to improve the traceability of biological medicinal products, the name and the batch number

of the administered product should be clearly recorded.

Handling instructions

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Comirnaty should be prepared by a healthcare professional using aseptic technique to ensure the

sterility of the prepared dispersion.

VIAL VERIFICATION OF COMIRNATY 30 MICROGRAMS/DOSE DISPERSION FOR

INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x Verify that the vial has a grey plastic

cap and a grey border around the label

and the product name is Comirnaty

30 micrograms/dose dispersion for

injection.

x If the vial has a purple plastic cap,

please make reference to the WHO

Product Information for Comirnaty

30 micrograms/dose concentrate for

dispersion for injection.

x If the vial has an orange plastic cap,

please make reference to the WHO

Product Information for Comirnaty

10 micrograms/dose concentrate for

dispersion for injection.

Grey cap

HANDLING PRIOR TO USE OF COMIRNATY 30 MICROGRAMS/DOSE DISPERSION

FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x If the multidose vial is stored frozen it

must be thawed prior to use. Frozen

vials should be transferred to an

environment of 2 °C to 8 °C to thaw; a

10 vial pack may take 6 hours to thaw.

Ensure vials are completely thawed

prior to use.

x Upon moving vials to 2 °C to 8 °C

storage, update the expiry date on the

carton.

x Unopened vials can be stored for up to

10 weeks at 2 °C to 8 °C; not

exceeding the printed expiry date

(EXP).

x Thawed vials can be handled in room

light conditions.

x Gently mix by inverting vials 10 times

prior to use. Do not shake.

x Prior to mixing, the thawed dispersion

may contain white to off-white opaque

amorphous particles.

x After mixing, the vaccine should

present as a white to off-white

dispersion with no particulates visible.

Do not use the vaccine if particulates

or discolouration are present.

Gently × 10

Store for up to

10 weeks at

2 °C to 8 °C,

update the expiry

on the carton.

PREPARATION OF INDIVIDUAL 0.3 mL DOSES OF COMIRNATY

30 MICROGRAMS/DOSE DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x Using aseptic technique, cleanse the

vial stopper with a single-use

antiseptic swab.

x Withdraw 0.3 mL of Comirnaty.

Low dead-volume syringes and/or

needles should be used in order to

extract 6 doses from a single vial. The

low dead-volume syringe and needle

combination should have a dead

volume of no more than

35 microlitres.

If standard syringes and needles are

used, there may not be sufficient

volume to extract a sixth dose from a

single vial.

x Each dose must contain 0.3 mL of

vaccine.

x If the amount of vaccine remaining in

the vial cannot provide a full dose of

0.3 mL, discard the vial and any

excess volume.

x Discard any unused vaccine 6 hours

after first puncture. Record the

appropriate date/time on the vial.

Disposal

Any unused medicinal product or waste material should be disposed of in accordance with local

requirements.

0.3 mL vaccine

Package leaflet: Information for the user

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 (15/15 micrograms)/dose dispersion for injection

Adults and adolescents from 12 years

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (nucleoside modified)

tozinameran/riltozinameran

This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new

safety information. You can help by reporting any side effects you may get. See the end of section 4

for how to report side effects.

Read all of this leaflet carefully before you receive this vaccine because it contains important

information for you.

x Keep this leaflet. You may need to read it again.

x If you have any further questions, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

x If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible

side effects not listed in this leaflet. See section 4.

What is in this leaflet

1. What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is and what it is used for

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1

3. How Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is given

4. Possible side effects

5. How to store Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1

6. Contents of the pack and other information

1. What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is and what it is used for

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is a vaccine used for preventing COVID-19 caused by

SARS-CoV-2. It is given to adults and adolescents from 12 years of age and older.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is only for individuals who have previously received at least a

primary vaccination course against COVID-19.

The vaccine causes the immune system (the body’s natural defences) to produce antibodies and blood

cells that work against the virus, so giving protection against COVID-19.

As Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 does not contain the virus to produce immunity, it cannot give

you COVID-19.

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 should not be given

x if you are allergic to the active substance or any of the other ingredients of this medicine (listed

in section 6)

Warnings and precautions

Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before you are given the vaccine if:

x you have ever had a severe allergic reaction or breathing problems after any other vaccine

injection or after you were given Comirnaty in the past.

x you are feeling nervous about the vaccination process or have ever fainted following any needle

injection.

x you have a severe illness or infection with high fever. However, you can have your vaccination

if you have a mild fever or upper airway infection like a cold.

x you have a bleeding problem, you bruise easily or you use a medicine to prevent blood-clots.

x you have a weakened immune system, because of a disease such as HIV infection or a medicine

such as corticosteroid that affects your immune system.

There is an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis

(inflammation of the lining outside the heart) after vaccination with Comirnaty (see section 4). These

conditions can develop within just a few days after vaccination and have primarily occurred within

14 days. They have been observed more often after the second vaccination, and more often in younger

males. Following vaccination, you should be alert to signs of myocarditis and pericarditis, such as

breathlessness, palpitations and chest pain, and seek immediate medical attention should these occur.

As with any vaccine, Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 may not fully protect all those who receive it

and it is not known how long you will be protected.

The efficacy of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 may be lower in people who are

immunocompromised. In these cases, you should continue to maintain physical precautions to help

prevent COVID-19. In addition, your close contacts should be vaccinated as appropriate. Discuss

appropriate individual recommendations with your doctor.

Children

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 (15/15 micrograms)/dose dispersion for injection is not

recommended for children aged under 12 years.

Other medicines and Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1

Tell your doctor or pharmacist if you are using, have recently used or might use any other medicines

or have recently received any other vaccine.

Pregnancy and breast-feeding

If you are pregnant or think you may be pregnant, tell your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before you

receive this vaccine.

No data are available yet regarding the use of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 during pregnancy.

However, a large amount of information from pregnant women vaccinated with the initially approved

Comirnaty vaccine during the second and third trimester have not shown negative effects on the

pregnancy or the newborn baby. While information on effects on pregnancy or the newborn baby after

vaccination during the first trimester is limited, no change to the risk for miscarriage has been seen.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 can be used during pregnancy.

No data are available yet regarding the use of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 during

breast-feeding. However, no effects on the breast-fed newborn/infant are anticipated. Data from

women who were breast-feeding after vaccination with the initially approved Comirnaty vaccine have

not shown a risk for adverse effects in breast-fed newborns/infants. Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1

can be used while breast-feeding.

Driving and using machines

Some of the effects of vaccination mentioned in section 4 (Possible side effects) may temporarily

affect your ability to drive or use machines. Wait until these effects have worn off before you drive or

use machines.

3. How Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is given

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is given as an injection of 0.3 mL into a muscle of your upper arm.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 may be given at least 3 months after the most recent dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is only indicated for individuals who have previously received at

least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19.

Please check with your healthcare provider regarding eligibility for and timing of the booster dose.

For details on the primary vaccination course in individuals 12 years of age and older, please see the

Package Leaflet for Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose dispersion for injection or Comirnaty

30 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection.

If you have any further questions on the use of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1, ask your doctor,

pharmacist or nurse.

4. Possible side effects

Like all vaccines, Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 can cause side effects, although not everybody

gets them.

Very common side effects: may affect more than 1 in 10 people

x injection site: pain, swelling

x tiredness

x headache

x muscle pain

x chills

x joint pain

x diarrhoea

x fever

Some of these side effects were slightly more frequent in adolescents 12 to 15 years than in adults.

Common side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10 people

x injection site redness

x nausea

x vomiting

Uncommon side effects: may affect up to 1 in 100 people

x enlarged lymph nodes (more frequently observed after the booster dose)

x feeling unwell

x arm pain

x insomnia

x injection site itching

x allergic reactions such as rash or itching

x feeling weak or lack of energy/sleepy

x decreased appetite

x excessive sweating

x night sweats

Rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people

x temporary one sided facial drooping

x allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face

Very rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people

x inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or inflammation of the lining outside the heart

(pericarditis) which can result in breathlessness, palpitations or chest pain

Not known (cannot be estimated from the available data)

x severe allergic reaction

x extensive swelling of the vaccinated limb

x swelling of the face (swelling of the face may occur in patients who have had facial

dermatological fillers)

x a skin reaction that causes red spots or patches on the skin, that may look like a target or

“bulls-eye” with a dark red centre surrounded by paler red rings (erythema multiforme)

x unusual feeling in the skin, such as tingling or a crawling feeling (paraesthesia)

x decreased feeling or sensitivity, especially in the skin (hypoaesthesia)

Reporting of side effects

If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side

effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side effects directly via the national reporting

system listed in Appendix V and include batch/Lot number if available. By reporting side effects you

can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.

5. How to store Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Keep this medicine out of the sight and reach of children.

The following information about storage, expiry and use and handling is intended for healthcare

professionals.

Do not use this medicine after the expiry date which is stated on the carton and label after EXP. The

expiry date refers to the last day of that month.

Store in freezer at -90 °C to -60 °C.

Store in the original package in order to protect from light.

The vaccine will be received frozen at -90 °C to -60 °C. Frozen vaccine can be stored either at -90 °C

to -60 °C or 2 °C to 8 °C upon receipt.

When stored frozen at -90 °C to -60 °C, 10-vial packs of the vaccine can be thawed at 2 °C to 8 °C for

6 hours.

Once removed from the freezer, the unopened vial may be stored and transported refrigerated at 2 °C

to 8 °C for up to 10 weeks; not exceeding the printed expiry date (EXP). The outer carton should be

marked with the new discard date at 2 °C to 8 °C. Once thawed, the vaccine cannot be re-frozen.

Thawed vials can be handled in room light conditions.

Once the vaccine vial is punctured it should be used immediately or within 6 hours and kept at 2 °C to

8 °C. Discard any unused vaccine.

Do not use this vaccine if you notice particulates or discolouration.

Do not throw away any medicines via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to

throw away medicines you no longer use. These measures will help protect the environment.

6. Contents of the pack and other information

What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 contains

x The active substance is COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine called tozinameran/riltozinameran. The vial

contains 6 doses of 0.3 mL with 15 micrograms of tozinameran and 15 micrograms of

riltozinameran (Omicron BA.1) per dose.

x The other ingredients are:

((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) (ALC-0315)

2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DSPC)

cholesterol

trometamol

trometamol hydrochloride

sucrose

water for injections

What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 looks like and contents of the pack

The vaccine is a white to off-white dispersion (pH: 6.9 - 7.9) provided in a multidose vial of 6 doses in

a 2 mL clear vial (type I glass), with a rubber stopper and a grey flip-off plastic cap with aluminium

seal.

Pack sizes: 195 vials or 10 vials

Not all pack sizes may be marketed.

Manufacturer

BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH

An der Goldgrube 12

55131 Mainz

Germany

Phone: +49 6131 9084-0

Fax: +49 6131 9084-2121

service@biontech.de

This leaflet was last revised in {MM/YYYY}

Scan the code with a mobile device to get the package leaflet in different languages.

URL: www.comirnatyglobal.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following information is intended for healthcare professionals only:

The dose of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is 0.3 mL given intramuscularly.

There should be an interval of at least 3 months between administration of Comirnaty

Original/Omicron BA.1 and the last prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is only indicated for individuals who have previously received at

least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19.

Traceability

In order to improve the traceability of biological medicinal products, the name and the batch number

of the administered product should be clearly recorded.

Handling instructions

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Comirnaty Omicron/Omicron BA.1 should be prepared by a healthcare professional using aseptic

technique to ensure the sterility of the prepared dispersion.

VIAL VERIFICATION OF COMIRNATY ORIGINAL/OMICRON BA.1

(15/15 MICROGRAMS)/DOSE DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x Verify that the vial has a grey plastic

cap and a grey border around the label

and the product name is Comirnaty

Original/Omicron BA.1

(15/15 micrograms)/dose dispersion

for injection.

x If the vial has a grey plastic cap and a

grey border and the product name is

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose

dispersion for injection, please make

reference to the WHO Product

Information for this formulation.

x If the vial has a purple plastic cap,

please make reference to the WHO

Product Information for Comirnaty

30 micrograms/dose concentrate for

dispersion for injection.

x If the vial has an orange plastic cap,

please make reference to the WHO

Product Information for Comirnaty

10 micrograms/dose concentrate for

dispersion for injection.

Grey cap

Comirnaty

Original/

Omicron BA.1

Do not dilute

HANDLING PRIOR TO USE OF COMIRNATY ORIGINAL/OMICRON BA.1

(15/15 MICROGRAMS)/DOSE DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x If the multidose vial is stored frozen it

must be thawed prior to use. Frozen

vials should be transferred to an

environment of 2 °C to 8 °C to thaw; a

10 vial pack may take 6 hours to thaw.

Ensure vials are completely thawed

prior to use.

x Upon moving vials to 2 °C to 8 °C

storage, update the expiry date on the

carton.

x Unopened vials can be stored for up to

10 weeks at 2 °C to 8 °C; not

exceeding the printed expiry date

(EXP).

x Thawed vials can be handled in room

light conditions.

x Gently mix by inverting vials 10 times

prior to use. Do not shake.

x Prior to mixing, the thawed dispersion

may contain white to off-white opaque

amorphous particles.

x After mixing, the vaccine should

present as a white to off-white

dispersion with no particulates visible.

Do not use the vaccine if particulates

or discolouration are present.

Gently × 10

Store for up to

10 weeks at 2 °C to

8 °C, update the

expiry on the carton.

PREPARATION OF INDIVIDUAL 0.3 mL DOSES OF COMIRNATY

ORIGINAL/OMICRON BA.1 (15/15 MICROGRAMS)/DOSE DISPERSION FOR

INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x Using aseptic technique, cleanse the

vial stopper with a single-use

antiseptic swab.

x Withdraw 0.3 mL of Comirnaty

Original/Omicron BA.1.

Low dead-volume syringes and/or

needles should be used in order to

extract 6 doses from a single vial. The

low dead-volume syringe and needle

combination should have a dead

volume of no more than

35 microlitres.

If standard syringes and needles are

used, there may not be sufficient

volume to extract a sixth dose from a

single vial.

x Each dose must contain 0.3 mL of

vaccine.

x If the amount of vaccine remaining in

the vial cannot provide a full dose of

0.3 mL, discard the vial and any

excess volume.

x Discard any unused vaccine 6 hours

after first puncture. Record the

appropriate date/time on the vial.

Disposal

Any unused medicinal product or waste material should be disposed of in accordance with local

requirements.

0.3 mL vaccine

Package leaflet: Information for the user

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 (15/15 micrograms)/dose dispersion for injection

Adults and adolescents from 12 years

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (nucleoside modified)

tozinameran/famtozinameran

This medicine is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new

safety information. You can help by reporting any side effects you may get. See the end of section 4

for how to report side effects.

Read all of this leaflet carefully before you receive this vaccine because it contains important

information for you.

x Keep this leaflet. You may need to read it again.

x If you have any further questions, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.

x If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible

side effects not listed in this leaflet. See section 4.

What is in this leaflet

1. What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is and what it is used for

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5

3. How Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is given

4. Possible side effects

5. How to store Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5

6. Contents of the pack and other information

1. What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is and what it is used for

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is a vaccine used for preventing COVID-19 caused by

SARS-CoV-2. It is given to adults and adolescents from 12 years of age and older.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is only for individuals who have previously received at least a

primary vaccination course against COVID-19.

The vaccine causes the immune system (the body’s natural defences) to produce antibodies and blood

cells that work against the virus, so giving protection against COVID-19.

As Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 does not contain the virus to produce immunity, it cannot

give you COVID-19.

2. What you need to know before you receive Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 should not be given

x if you are allergic to the active substance or any of the other ingredients of this medicine (listed

in section 6)

Warnings and precautions

Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before you are given the vaccine if:

x you have ever had a severe allergic reaction or breathing problems after any other vaccine

injection or after you were given Comirnaty in the past.

x you are feeling nervous about the vaccination process or have ever fainted following any needle

injection.

x you have a severe illness or infection with high fever. However, you can have your vaccination

if you have a mild fever or upper airway infection like a cold.

x you have a bleeding problem, you bruise easily or you use a medicine to prevent blood-clots.

x you have a weakened immune system, because of a disease such as HIV infection or a medicine

such as corticosteroid that affects your immune system.

There is an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis

(inflammation of the lining outside the heart) after vaccination with Comirnaty (see section 4). These

conditions can develop within just a few days after vaccination and have primarily occurred within

14 days. They have been observed more often after the second vaccination, and more often in younger

males. Following vaccination, you should be alert to signs of myocarditis and pericarditis, such as

breathlessness, palpitations and chest pain, and seek immediate medical attention should these occur.

As with any vaccine, Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 may not fully protect all those who receive

it and it is not known how long you will be protected.

The efficacy of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 may be lower in people who are

immunocompromised. In these cases, you should continue to maintain physical precautions to help

prevent COVID-19. In addition, your close contacts should be vaccinated as appropriate. Discuss

appropriate individual recommendations with your doctor.

Children

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 (15/15 micrograms)/dose dispersion for injection is not

recommended for children aged under 12 years.

Other medicines and Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5

Tell your doctor or pharmacist if you are using, have recently used or might use any other medicines

or have recently received any other vaccine.

Pregnancy and breast-feeding

If you are pregnant or think you may be pregnant, tell your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before you

receive this vaccine.

No data are available yet regarding the use of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 during pregnancy.

However, a large amount of information from pregnant women vaccinated with the initially approved

Comirnaty vaccine during the second and third trimester have not shown negative effects on the

pregnancy or the newborn baby. While information on effects on pregnancy or the newborn baby after

vaccination during the first trimester is limited, no change to the risk for miscarriage has been seen.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 can be used during pregnancy.

No data are available yet regarding the use of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 during

breast-feeding. However, no effects on the breast-fed newborn/infant are anticipated. Data from

women who were breast-feeding after vaccination with the initially approved Comirnaty vaccine have

not shown a risk for adverse effects in breastfed newborns/infants. Comirnaty Original/Omicron

BA.4-5 can be used while breast-feeding.

Driving and using machines

Some of the effects of vaccination mentioned in section 4 (Possible side effects) may temporarily

affect your ability to drive or use machines. Wait until these effects have worn off before you drive or

use machines.

3. How Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is given

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is given as an injection of 0.3 mL into a muscle of your upper

arm.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 may be given at least 3 months after the most recent dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is only indicated for individuals who have previously received at

least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19.

Please check with your healthcare provider regarding eligibility for and timing of the booster dose.

For details on the primary vaccination course in individuals 12 years of age and older, please see the

Package Leaflet for Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose dispersion for injection or Comirnaty

30 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection.

If you have any further questions on the use of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5, ask your doctor,

pharmacist or nurse.

4. Possible side effects

Like all vaccines, Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 can cause side effects, although not everybody

gets them.

Very common side effects: may affect more than 1 in 10 people

x injection site: pain, swelling

x tiredness

x headache

x muscle pain

x chills

x joint pain

x diarrhoea

x fever

Some of these side effects were slightly more frequent in adolescents 12 to 15 years than in adults.

Common side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10 people

x injection site redness

x nausea

x vomiting

Uncommon side effects: may affect up to 1 in 100 people

x enlarged lymph nodes (more frequently observed after the booster dose)

x feeling unwell

x arm pain

x insomnia

x injection site itching

x allergic reactions such as rash or itching

x feeling weak or lack of energy/sleepy

x decreased appetite

x excessive sweating

x night sweats

Rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 1,000 people

x temporary one sided facial drooping

x allergic reactions such as hives or swelling of the face

Very rare side effects: may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people

x inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or inflammation of the lining outside the heart

(pericarditis) which can result in breathlessness, palpitations or chest pain

Not known (cannot be estimated from the available data)

x severe allergic reaction

x extensive swelling of the vaccinated limb

x swelling of the face (swelling of the face may occur in patients who have had facial

dermatological fillers)

x a skin reaction that causes red spots or patches on the skin, that may look like a target or

“bulls-eye” with a dark red centre surrounded by paler red rings (erythema multiforme)

x unusual feeling in the skin, such as tingling or a crawling feeling (paraesthesia)

x decreased feeling or sensitivity, especially in the skin (hypoaesthesia)

Reporting of side effects

If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side

effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side effects directly via the national reporting

system listed in Appendix V and include batch/Lot number if available. By reporting side effects you

can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.

5. How to store Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Keep this medicine out of the sight and reach of children.

The following information about storage, expiry and use and handling is intended for healthcare

professionals.

Do not use this medicine after the expiry date which is stated on the carton and label after EXP. The

expiry date refers to the last day of that month.

Store in freezer at -90 °C to -60 °C.

Store in the original package in order to protect from light.

The vaccine will be received frozen at -90 °C to -60 °C. Frozen vaccine can be stored either at -90 °C

to -60 °C or 2 °C to 8 °C upon receipt.

When stored frozen at -90 °C to -60 °C, 10-vial packs of the vaccine can be thawed at 2 °C to 8 °C for

6 hours.

Once removed from the freezer, the unopened vial may be stored and transported refrigerated at 2 °C

to 8 °C for up to 10 weeks; not exceeding the printed expiry date (EXP). The outer carton should be

marked with the new discard date at 2 °C to 8 °C. Once thawed, the vaccine cannot be re-frozen.

Thawed vials can be handled in room light conditions.

Once the vaccine vial is punctured it should be used immediately or within 6 hours and kept at 2 °C to

8 °C. Discard any unused vaccine.

Do not use this vaccine if you notice particulates or discolouration.

Do not throw away any medicines via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to

throw away medicines you no longer use. These measures will help protect the environment.

6. Contents of the pack and other information

What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 contains

x The active substance is COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine called tozinameran/famtozinameran. The

vial contains 6 doses of 0.3 mL with 15 micrograms of tozinameran and 15 micrograms of

famtozinameran (Omicron BA.4-5) per dose.

x The other ingredients are:

((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) (ALC-0315)

2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide (ALC-0159)

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DSPC)

cholesterol

trometamol

trometamol hydrochloride

sucrose

water for injections

What Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 looks like and contents of the pack

The vaccine is a white to off-white dispersion (pH: 6.9 - 7.9) provided in a multidose vial of 6 doses in

a 2 mL clear vial (type I glass), with a rubber stopper and a grey flip-off plastic cap with aluminium

seal.

Pack sizes: 10 vials or 195 vials

Not all pack sizes may be marketed.

Manufacturer

BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH

An der Goldgrube 12

55131 Mainz

Germany

Phone: +49 6131 9084-0

Fax: +49 6131 9084-2121

service@biontech.de

This leaflet was last revised in {MM/YYYY}

Scan the code with a mobile device to get the package leaflet in different languages.

URL: www.comirnatyglobal.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following information is intended for healthcare professionals only:

The dose of Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is 0.3 mL given intramuscularly.

There should be an interval of at least 3 months between administration of Comirnaty

Original/Omicron BA.4-5 and the last prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is only indicated for individuals who have previously received at

least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19.

Traceability

In order to improve the traceability of biological medicinal products, the name and the batch number

of the administered product should be clearly recorded.

Handling instructions

The storage and handling conditions printed on the vial or carton labels may differ from those in this

product information. In these circumstances, the conditions in the product information should be

followed.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 should be prepared by a healthcare professional using aseptic

technique to ensure the sterility of the prepared dispersion.

VIAL VERIFICATION OF COMIRNATY ORIGINAL/OMICRON BA.4-5

(15/15 MICROGRAMS)/DOSE DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x Verify that the vial has a grey plastic

cap and a grey border around the label

and the product name is Comirnaty

Original/Omicron BA.4-5

(15/15 micrograms)/dose dispersion for

injection.

x If the vial has a grey plastic cap and a

grey border and the product name is

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose

dispersion for injection, please make

reference to the WHO Summary of

Product Characteristics for this

formulation.

x If the vial has a purple plastic cap,

please make reference to the WHO

Summary of Product Characteristics for

Comirnaty 30 micrograms/dose

concentrate for dispersion for injection.

x If the vial has an orange plastic cap,

please make reference to the WHO

Summary of Product Characteristics for

Comirnaty 10 micrograms/dose

concentrate for dispersion for injection.

HANDLING PRIOR TO USE OF COMIRNATY ORIGINAL/OMICRON BA.4-5

(15/15 MICROGRAMS)/DOSE DISPERSION FOR INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x If the multidose vial is stored frozen it

must be thawed prior to use. Frozen

vials should be transferred to an

environment of 2 °C to 8 °C to thaw; a

10 vial pack may take 6 hours to thaw.

Ensure vials are completely thawed

prior to use.

x Upon moving vials to 2 °C to 8 °C

storage, update the expiry date on the

carton.

x Unopened vials can be stored for up to

10 weeks at 2 °C to 8 °C; not exceeding

the printed expiry date (EXP).

x Thawed vials can be handled in room

light conditions.

Comirnaty

Original/

Omicron BA.4-5

Do not dilute

Grey cap

Store for up to

10 weeks at 2 °C to

8 °C, update expiry

on carton.

x Gently mix by inverting vials 10 times

prior to use. Do not shake.

x Prior to mixing, the thawed dispersion

may contain white to off-white opaque

amorphous particles.

x After mixing, the vaccine should

present as a white to off-white

dispersion with no particulates visible.

Do not use the vaccine if particulates or

discolouration are present.

PREPARATION OF INDIVIDUAL 0.3 mL DOSES OF COMIRNATY

ORIGINAL/OMICRON BA.4-5 (15/15 MICROGRAMS)/DOSE DISPERSION FOR

INJECTION (12 YEARS AND OLDER)

x Using aseptic technique, cleanse the

vial stopper with a single-use antiseptic

swab.

x Withdraw 0.3 mL of Comirnaty

Original/Omicron BA.4-5.

Low dead-volume syringes and/or

needles should be used in order to

extract 6 doses from a single vial. The

low dead-volume syringe and needle

combination should have a dead

volume of no more than 35 microlitres.

If standard syringes and needles are

used, there may not be sufficient

volume to extract a sixth dose from a

single vial.

x Each dose must contain 0.3 mL of

vaccine.

x If the amount of vaccine remaining in

the vial cannot provide a full dose of

0.3 mL, discard the vial and any excess

volume.

x Discard any unused vaccine 6 hours

after first puncture. Record the

appropriate date/time on the vial.

Disposal

Any unused medicinal product or waste material should be disposed of in accordance with local