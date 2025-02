https://covid-vaccine.canada.ca/

List of authorized vaccines and treatments for COVID-19

Product name Company name Product type Date of approval

COMIRNATY (mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, 5’ [m27,3’-OGppp(m12’-O)ApG] cap, 110-nucleotide 3' poly(A) tail with a 10-nucleotide linker sequence) BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH Vaccine 2024-09-24

NUVAXOVID (SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein) Novavax Inc Vaccine 2024-09-19

UpdateditemSPIKEVAX (mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, 5’(m7G-5’-ppp-5’-Gm) cap, 100-nucleotide 3' poly(A) tail) Moderna Biopharma Canada Corporation Vaccine 2024-09-17

Nuvaxovid XBB.1.5 (SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein) Replaced with NUVAXOVID (SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein) [JN.1 strain] on September 19, 2024 Novavax Inc Vaccine 2023-12-05

COMIRNATY Omicron XBB.1.5 (raxtozinameran) Replaced with COMIRNATY (mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, 5’ [m27,3’- OGppp(m12’-O)ApG] cap, 110-nucleotide 3' poly(A) tail with a 10-nucleotide linker sequence) [KP.2 strain] on September 24, 2024 BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH Vaccine 2023-09-28

UpdateditemSPIKEVAX XBB.1.5 (andusomeran) Replaced with SPIKEVAX (mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, 5’(m7G-5’- ppp-5’-Gm) cap, 100-nucleotide 3' poly(A) tail) [KP.2 strain] on September 17, 2024 Moderna Biopharma Canada Corporation Vaccine 2023-09-12

SPIKEVAX Bivalent Original / Omicron BA.4/5 (elasomeran/ davesomeran) Cancelled by sponsor January 19th, 2024 Moderna Biopharma Canada Corporation Vaccine 2022-11-03

COMIRNATY ORIGINAL/OMICRON BA.1 (tozinameran and riltozinameran) Cancelled by sponsor May 3rd, 2024 BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH Vaccine 2022-10-21

ACTEMRA (tocilizumab) Hoffmann-La Roche Limited Treatment 2022-10-13

COMIRNATY Original & Omicron BA.4/BA.5 (tozinameran / famtozinameran) Cancelled by sponsor May 3rd, 2024 BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH Vaccine 2022-10-07

SPIKEVAX Bivalent (elasomeran/ imelasomeran) Cancelled by sponsor January 19th, 2024 Moderna Biopharma Canada Corporation Vaccine 2022-09-01

EVUSHELD (cilgavimab / tixagevimab) Cancelled by sponsor Marc 27th, 2024 AstraZeneca Canada Inc. Treatment 2022-04-14

Covifenz (virus-like particles (VLP) of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein) Cancelled by sponsor March 31st, 2023 Medicago Inc Vaccine 2022-02-24

NUVAXOVID (SARS-CoV-2 recombinant spike protein) Cancelled by sponsor February 29th, 2024 Novavax Inc Vaccine 2022-02-17

PAXLOVID (nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) Pfizer Canada ULC Treatment 2022-01-17

Sotrovimab (sotrovimab) Cancelled by sponsor April 29th, 2024 GlaxoSmithKline Inc Treatment 2021-07-30

Casirivimab and imdevimab (casirivimab / imdevimab) Cancelled by sponsor June 21st, 2024 Hoffmann-La Roche Limited Treatment 2021-06-09

JCOVDEN (Ad26.COV2.S [recombinant]) Cancelled by sponsor July 30th, 2023. Previously Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Janssen Inc Vaccine 2021-03-05

COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]) Expired September 16 2021 Verity Pharmaceuticals Inc/Serum Institute of India (in partnership with AstraZeneca Canada Inc) Vaccine 2021-02-26

Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]) Cancelled by sponsor December 19th, 2023. Previously Astrazeneca Covid-19 Vaccine. AstraZeneca Canada Inc. Vaccine 2021-02-26

SPIKEVAX (elasomeran) Cancelled by sponsor January 19th, 2024. Previously COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. Moderna Biopharma Canada Corporation Vaccine 2020-12-23

Comirnaty (tozinameran) Cancelled by sponsor May 3rd, 2024. Previously Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH Vaccine 2020-12-09

Bamlanivimab (bamlanivimab) Cancelled by sponsor February 13th, 2024 Eli Lilly Canada Inc Treatment 2020-11-20

Veklury (remdesivir) Gilead Sciences Canada Inc Treatment 2020-07-27

Date modified: 2025-01-17

