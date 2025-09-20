I see this as more wedge politics. How could all trans be violent extremists. Reeks of untrue generalization. If someone is a criminal pedophile, trafficker in humans, children, violent sexual assaulter rapist pig? Throw the book. But this is so weird.
Most kids becoming trans are not treadstone military.
Why alienate the entire movement so the only dialogue is hurling and trading insults.
Get the indoctrination out, reaffirm families. But seriously, this seems like a label that enables the extremist(ngo funded) in the movement to become just that.
Hate and antihate movements are historically government funded to enable extreme emergency powers slide up the middle.
See the hate gate after CK assassination was and is for a purpose.
Want to make a dent? Go after wpath, UN and the school to medicalization pipelines. Go to my book and see how speech committees are intended to become the courts of the globalists. Dismantle these to increase dialogue and end silence on
5g
Ai cognitive cities
population activities
etc
This seems to want to increase black and white terrorist views of our society.
A few more false flags and this can be the 1st amendment and 2nd amendment play.
Where a civil war is designed.
Epstein files though. would love those.
Globalists interference in domestic politics the world around?
I know this might not be the polarized view most want on either side.
if you can convince the whole world to hate you through bad acting, then you can become more ruthless by characterizing them as your enemy.
It is hard to do evil to innocent people, but easier when they are your enemy.
It feels like a huge play at the savoy theater.
Want to expose trans extremists then get the ones in top posts in governments around the world, in government, ngo etc doing gender bender in disguise.
While preparing the way for the steriles to fight the breeders? Seems like a plan to me.
This stinks to high heaven. And I note Canada moves in the extremist opposite direction.
I'm fond of free speech.
I agree 100%. This not only has the potential to make transgender individuals hate us more, but it also gives them ammunition to argue that we are trying to single them out, exclude them, control their actions, and even eliminate them. It’s one thing to radicalize an underage individual with the transgender agenda, which is completely unacceptable, but it’s an entirely different story when it comes to adults. Just because one individual who was part of the transgender movement assassinated Charlie Kirk does not mean that every single transgender individual, or those who support the transgender movement, is violent or will do the same.
While I may not support men becoming women or women becoming men, all adults have the right to decide how to live their lives, and no one should be judged for their way of life. Regardless of their lifestyle choices, they are still human beings made in the image of God. Even if their lifestyle is not what we, as believers, find acceptable, all adults have the free will to choose how to live their lives, regardless of whether we support it or agree with it.
There is no such thing as trans! If you believe in the Holy God Creator you know that He created male & female and that’s it. Anything beyond that is from the devil that deceives the whole world because he hates that we can procreate and also he knows his time is almost up for he will be destroyed with his fallen angels that are demons and all the rest of the people from the evil Cain who killed his brother out of jealousy to the last person who rejects Gods mercy of salvation trough His Son Jesus Christ the Lord.