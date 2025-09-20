I see this as more wedge politics. How could all trans be violent extremists. Reeks of untrue generalization. If someone is a criminal pedophile, trafficker in humans, children, violent sexual assaulter rapist pig? Throw the book. But this is so weird.

Most kids becoming trans are not treadstone military.

Why alienate the entire movement so the only dialogue is hurling and trading insults.

Get the indoctrination out, reaffirm families. But seriously, this seems like a label that enables the extremist(ngo funded) in the movement to become just that.

Hate and antihate movements are historically government funded to enable extreme emergency powers slide up the middle.

See the hate gate after CK assassination was and is for a purpose.

Want to make a dent? Go after wpath, UN and the school to medicalization pipelines. Go to my book and see how speech committees are intended to become the courts of the globalists. Dismantle these to increase dialogue and end silence on

5g

Ai cognitive cities

population activities

etc

This seems to want to increase black and white terrorist views of our society.

A few more false flags and this can be the 1st amendment and 2nd amendment play.

Where a civil war is designed.

Epstein files though. would love those.

Globalists interference in domestic politics the world around?

I know this might not be the polarized view most want on either side.

if you can convince the whole world to hate you through bad acting, then you can become more ruthless by characterizing them as your enemy.

It is hard to do evil to innocent people, but easier when they are your enemy.

It feels like a huge play at the savoy theater.

Want to expose trans extremists then get the ones in top posts in governments around the world, in government, ngo etc doing gender bender in disguise.

While preparing the way for the steriles to fight the breeders? Seems like a plan to me.

This stinks to high heaven. And I note Canada moves in the extremist opposite direction.

I'm fond of free speech.

Share

Share

Leave a comment