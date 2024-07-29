Share this postI defy. I will not kneel to the occult. lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI defy. I will not kneel to the occult. LawyerLisaJul 29, 202413Share this postI defy. I will not kneel to the occult. lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare13Share this postI defy. I will not kneel to the occult. lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Thanks for speaking out! I pray we all see what is happening and that we'll withstand what is coming. Blessings
My APPEAL TO HEAVEN FLAG is flying high ☝️🙏