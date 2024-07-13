Share this postI can do all this through Him who gives me strength lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI can do all this through Him who gives me strength LawyerLisaJul 13, 202413Share this postI can do all this through Him who gives me strength lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share“I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.”Philippians 4:13When God wants to call you home nothing can stand in His way. Clearly there is more work to do.SubscribeShareLeave a comment13Share this postI can do all this through Him who gives me strength lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share
Amen! 💪
With you in prayer.