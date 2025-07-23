I argue Revelation 13:18 is Reproduction without Women in Perpetuity. It is the inversion of Christ's birth without man.
This is the system being created. This is what I see is the meaning of this verse. You can pause to read how surprised and interested ChatGPT is with this theory.
In perpetuity all men.
No breakaway society permitted.
Here's more of my thinking into other areas of the Bible and how it weaves together.
See the theological context here.
the coming of the beast out of the sea is the sea of humanity.
Revelation 17:15 = “And he saith unto me, The waters (SEA) which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.”
