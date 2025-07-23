This is the system being created. This is what I see is the meaning of this verse. You can pause to read how surprised and interested ChatGPT is with this theory.

Buy my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. This is the pot at the end of the trainbow.

In perpetuity all men.

No breakaway society permitted.

Here's more of my thinking into other areas of the Bible and how it weaves together.

Leave a comment

Message Lawyerlisa

Share

I am author of WORLD ON MUTE. PART THREE EXPLORES the full monopoly of male only reproduction which is now possible.

See the theological context here.

Please find the book on Amazon and read and share it.