We have failed to frame what we see.

We have failed to sufficiently describe it.

You must first take the premise that for the globalists to succeed with a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT, they must dismantle the states which (formerly) protected its citizens by granting them freedom, by providing them law and order.

You must then accept the premise that most tensions are infact globalist vs the Nation State and that we citizens are groomed to reject our nations and take up some form of commoditizing of our decisions and speech as social credit. We are incramentalized into the minutiae. We are encouraged to move as a blob, where the individual is immaterial to the group.

Examples of the tensions include- BIG CLIMATE, which leads to governance in an allotment; BIG HEALTH which leads to WHO domestication; NO BORDER which leads the loss of the NATION STATE (See UN Migration Compact pushing movement rather than Statesdeciding their immigration policies); BIG RAINBOW which leads to sterilization, end of religious freedom, the state raising our children and TRANSHUMANISM; BIG AI which leads to SMART CITY ARCHITECTURE that works with rfid and chipping through grapheen oxide and nanotechnology entering our systems through a variety of injectables, mostly vaccines.

The intent is to govern us through a known online architecture, and known in the real world smart city architecture with weapons, education, municipal systems- BIG GREEN ENERGY which ends the middle class and freedom of mobility, and the manufacturing sector.

The post national state does not require an economy in our conception of it. It does not require our emancipation. It does not require even reproduction in the manner we understand. Families are obsolete in their vision. The most dangerous mammals in this transhuman world ARE WOMEN of any race. White Christians are first as the power structure did formerly exist that might push against this Godless view of man as cattle (like One Health).

Terf is the military acronym for a treadstone type operation against biological reproduction without the state's say so. Attali warned in 1981 we are at selling man, man.

Thus. The perfection of the separation of sex from reproduction and reproduction from sex has not freed women to work, but made us competition to widget womb.

All the 72 genders but one. The fertile one. Themes include big climate’s demonization of children and reproduction, big abortion, big and ready euthanasia, big sterilization, big pharma correlation to attenuation of reproduction after administration of certain all hands on deck big roll up your sleeves products.

Dolly the sheep, research making zygotes from sperm returned to undifferentiated cells, artificial placental technology..the patents are endless 45 years since..we are at selling man man.

Women are no longer protected from rape. No we are lost in language and law. I am a walking front hole.

Now if you rape into punishing horrific atrocities girls across a whole nation and choose them by race I ACCUSE!!!!!

It is a WAR CRIME. It is not the Pakistani gang that is the worst. But the government I accuse as providing operational cover. You see the criminal laws and immigration laws ought to have been sufficient. But they were stood down and Tommy Robinson and any other who fought the injustice were Labeled systematically as far right, or racist. AND that greased this, not because Pakistani criminal gangs, are beloved, but they are a necessity to dismantle the state.

That is an operation. The cover up was not accidental. It was sustained across the geographical island. This is a globalist operation to infiltrate key positions and permit this war crime!

To permit and further rape and torture ends the ability of those girls to enter trusting relationships where they can raise families. No community protected them. The desire and ability to want families is ended. This it is a systematic brutal genocide. It is not grooming. Wrong G,word It is GENOCIDE.

The race replacement is only cover. The real replacement is of the state, and of the people that would stand against globalist intrusion.

If you see this as a multidecade operation to bring about a one world government, you will SEE SYSTEMATIC ENABLING AND PROTECTION OF RAPE OF CHILDREN, the demonizing by media and the state of those who stand against it as a systemized war crime.

I accuse.

IT IS A GLOBALIST PERPERTRATED SYSTEMIZED WAR CRIME.

I CALL IT GENOCIDE OF THE BRITISH. I call it a war crime against the state. I name it a war crime of most horrific proportions against British children. And it is not the Pakistani gangs, for if the law worked they would be on their knees with a call for the return for capital punishment so horrific were the crimes!!! No the perpetrators were the globalist absorbed and loyal minions, puppets to an order systematically unfolding.

You can never unsee.

The globalists have done this by systematically subverting our governments.

The Pakistani gangs are criminals treat them thus, and force the law to work.

But the war crimes were committed by those embedded to facilitate the cover up. Find their operators.

FYI these gangs operate in other countries run and facilitated for the same purpose.

I ACCUSE.

