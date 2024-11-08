Please send this document systematically into your community.

To your councillors, mayors, teachers, principles, school board reps., BIAs, Chambers of Commerce, and shoddy legacy media. Ask friends across provinces, states and countries to do the same. these letters must go and go and go and go and go. Everyone must reproduce and do the same thing until we are a force.

Oh this lovely woman came to me yesterday. She had a thick Chinese accent. You are a spark she said, twinkle in her eye.

BUT TOGETHER WE ARE FIRE.

what did she say!!!! wow. wowowowowowow.

The lady with her a lovely woman in her 70s or early 80s. Said if only I were younger!!! So fiercely she wanted to help with the resistance.

Take out pen and paper. make a list of the public officials, faith groups, businesses, you want to educate with this letter. Skip throwing information at your loved sheep. a wasted effort.

Believe me, if my vision is right, someone else wakes them up through the sheer volume of this effort.

fyi caps are emphasis. not yelling in my myopic view.

NOW FOR THIS TO BE SUCCESSFUL YOU MUST BOTH SIT DOWN AND DO IT AND SHARE THIS INITIATIVE WITH GROUPS AND PEOPLE WHO WILL DO THIS TOO. NOT JUST IN YOUR COMMUNITY but in far flung places.

A letter as simple as this will change the world when we all do it.

If to councillors:

“You are in the process of approving the methods to erect this c40 consumptive interventions.

(or if to all others: our municipal bodies are in the process of approving the methods to erect this c40 consumptive interventions.)

As such I thought it would be important to understand what CONSUMPTIVE INTERVENTIONS are. They are the grand thou-shalt-nots, and thou-shalt-never-agains.

In fact they are outlined in Chapter 6 of The Future of Consumption in a 1.5 degree world. This is the vision for communities beyond c40. It was written by c40, Arup and the University of Leeds and it is the strategic plan (it is full of admonishing this as necessary changes), of sorts to shutter mankind into perpetual deprivation.

This document is so powerful it was removed from the internet after disclosure of it started to take place. That it is propelling our municipal governments is frightening and it must be grandly exposed.

Chapter 6 says by 2030 that we should build 20% less homes. Is that what is happening in Trudeau’s Canada? Tents by design (adopt for your country this phenomena is worldwide).

Chapter 6 says by 2030 we should eat 0kg of meat per person per year. 0kg of diary , or dairy alternatives per person per year and an allotment of 2500 calories per day. It is all being introduced at the municipal level and at least in Canada, through the federal level with Bill C293 echoing the same ideas.

Chapter 6 says by 2030 we should have 3 new items of clothing per person per year. Are you picking socks this year?

Chapter 6 says by 2030 we should have 0 personal vehicles. So the bike lanes and the road diets (eliminating lanes of traffic, or parking places) is the purposeful elucidation of this program.

Chapter 6 says by 2030 we should have only 1 short haul flight every 3 years.

The idea that humanity must forever be tethered to a leash our municipal governments globally impose is gross overreach and is a stunningly authoritarian view of government.

It is replete with its joyful justification. But I know what it is that I see. I see once again mankind facing horrific authoritarians. Are you going to be one? or are you going to share this and speak out against it. Time is actually quite short. Those in our municipal governments systematically paving the way for this in bylaws and policies, in changes to official plans etc should be called out for what it is that they are doing. We need whistle blowers and people of conscience to rise to the occasion within our governments.

If you are going to blindly vote for the climate agenda, the green agenda, the dei agenda, at least be comfortable in your soul with what you are imposing on others, on your neighbors, friends, relatives, enemies, children, political foes, etc. When we do succeed in overturning this agenda, which side do you want to be on?

This is a fully anti-human agenda. For the love of God and all that is good on our beautiful planet, please become part of the resistance against this evil vision of our world. This resistance will only grow and amplify.

yours truly,

INSERT

What if 10 people in your community did this. What if 40. What if 100. What is the critical mass necessary?

I am not content to write for you. I want to write these ideas for the world.

I will know when the courts are infused with morality again and are ready for the actions we will need to bring. I will know

BECAUSE I WILL FEEL THE MORALITY OF MY WORLD AGAIN. I WILL FEEL THE SHEER OVERWHELMING FORCE OF THIS MORALITY. YOU WILL INFUSE OUR INSTITUTIONS WITH MORALITY. It is not the words on paper that will make them do anything one way or another. It is us.

WE HAVE TO STOP GIVING AWAY OUR MORALITY AND OUR PERSONAL POWER.

no defeatism. none of it.

that has never been part of my vocabulary. you can shift priorities and move with the inputs in front of you. But do not give up in the face of darkness. nor should you ignore it and let it grow without the light of your accusations!

I ACCUSE.

HOPE is powerful.

You think you need vast sums of money to win. or just a vast army of diligent and willing participants. Write. devote 3 hours a day until it’s done. It may be done in that 3 hours. then ask others to do the same and share widely.

Go. Accomplish this and share this.

