I put up a post on linked in making fun of Trudeau. It was about the military shooting all these deer in BC and I say something like ‘Someone told Trudeau the deer had a Canadian flag at an event and that they wouldn’t use the right pronouns. More likely: Trudeau getting rid of the venison you might eat.’

I get a comment from UTH (his initials):

‘whats wrong with military snippers? Practice make perfect.’

So I look him up and he is close service police for the EU.

I call him on his comment, ie target practice for Canadians with National view points.

His comment is then deleted. (by him). This is either a direct threat, or a dumb play, or part of the trauma they like to do, or simply a quip. Well God is the only one who calls me to my final destination. Same for us all. If God wants me, no one can stand in His way. If it is not my time, it is not my time. I do not know my future path and am not meant to. I hope he reads Corinthians 1:1-22.

But I did find something.

a short few minutes later I get ‘glanced in private mode’ by someone with certain credentials that I easily follow the breadcrumbs to an individual in the CISSP IT security in Denmark.

Because of that I find this:

PROJECT 2030 how to make 3 sixes out of 2 0 and 3. clever satanic fuckers.

It is about the first generation implants going wrong. AS UNDER YOUR SKIN IMPLANTS. But they are NOT a production company. they are about digital infrastructure security.

Here is the first episode. I will be watching this tonight. IT IS THEIR VISION.

“HARKEN BACK TO THE SUPPOSED GOLDEN AGE OF PRIVACY?”

2027: the final lockdown?

Sometimes they put out crumbs that are relatively easy to find.

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/hannaford-the-deerhunter-trudeau-style/54757

that was the article I was originally commenting on from Western Standard News.

Well the Hunters are sometimes found. What does Trend Micro a global digital security firm know about Agenda 2030 and how it becomes Project 2030.

https://www.trendmicro.com/en_ca/about.html

Episode 2

surveillance tech within the body

Nano technology

bio engineering

connective implants

Single Digital Identity

Ubiquitous surveillance

I think if you want to know what the project is and where these fools are headed this little series should be watched in it’s entirety.

Since this is not WIDELY KNOWN it is not pre-programming.

It is like a vision greased with LSD.

The time is now.

Your avatars are categorically not your soul. This I know. Let that sit with you. All those who come to find out how we know so much…

If it is so secure why are the crumbs still there. For someone as simple as me. To find.

