Let's get the picture to the smart city facial recognition that they expect us to go through.

If FBI says the video archivist of the assassination is not Assistant Director of the FBI Janeen DiGuiseppi, have they identified the lady?

No.

Also not that competent?

This event was supposed to usher in a chaos. That lady had a lot of data, the phone and her composure was ready.

She was supposed to capture the gore, the successful operation, the crowds horror, the body.

How did she get the seat right there, so near President Trump.

Aren't those individuals vetted. Known?

How do they NOT know who she is. Funny little denial. No statement announcing the woman's identity. No follow up questions. FBI answered. Did she?

Now think. We have truth commissioned established, with no actual evidence under oath, no cross examination. No proof of actually where she was or who the woman is. Just big tech becoming truthometers.

The source, is the statement of the FBI. Balanced journalism would not deem something true or false, and ban posts, and posters, they would say, the FBI says it's not her. Because that's all they do. A statement. And then the audience with a brain can decide if the FBI as of late is very truthy. Or very political? I mean that's it. That is all. No truth or false when you prefer a statement.

Instead one counterstatement gets deemed as truth. What a freaking court of law. It becomes ability to shape narrative.

Really what is ESTABLISHED is a decent question and a line of inquiry. If the FBI is the organization being accused of partiality, and of having involvement more largely in the assassination, then taking their statement as truth is like a court dismissing all cases on a not guilty plea.

Oh not guilty? Oh why didn't you tell the police. Case dismissed, release the prisoner. Oh he doesn't believe in anthropogenic warming of the planet. Straight to jail. You are a scientist have proof. Jail.

DOES NOT MEAN ANYTHING OR ESTABLISHED IT'S FALSE.

Facebook and fact checkers are becoming TRUTH STAMPERS. Me? I don't believe TRUTH STAMPERS. It doesn't mean I think it necessarily it has to be her. But I sure as hell don't think Facebook factcheckers did eff all.

Let me show you instead what I found in their documents.

Oh look they have a “partnership” with big tech.

I HAVE NEVER SEEN FACT CHECKING ONCE GO AGAINST THE GLOBALIST AGENDA. NOT ONCE. YOU? FACT CHECK THAT.

dump Facebook. Dump it. Lose your pictures. Collect your friends get their numbers. Say you are not creating content for free for the demon.

They can fact check me that Zuckerberg is not indeed satan. I would be satisfied with that.

This operation is an ANTITRUST VIOLATION. Creating arbiters of truth that line up with globalist world vision shouldn't stand.

What happens to you on Facebook if you dare not agree with globalist SHIT VISION?

Independent? Or shit vision partners.

Show me where peer reviewed articles where people are dying like flies of mrna get through on Facebook. Nope. Facebook never fact checks SAFE. Never fact checks EFFECTIVE. The transnational tropes are bolstered.

They never check consensus.

Politifact says they have a PARTNERSHIP. Fb says they work with INDEPENDENT fact checkers.

Right at the get go its a sham.

I say this is illegal, ursurps the role if courts, means they are essentially masquerading as Judges. Fact checkers violate criminal law. The whole scheme of truth metering speech is an antitrust violation. They also create an air of reality that has deathly consequences. They interfere in elections, by creating an air of reality on political issues.

More legal challenges please.

Look you can RAT A POST OR POSTER OUT. so long as it is an antiglobalist narrative.

More Turn in your neighbors for speech.. the globalists don't like.

They need to get injections in you. They need certain people in office. They need the carbon leash, smart city, 15 minute city, so EXTREME WEATHER IS PROOF OF CLIMATE CHANGE. (Or hate and jail. Canada) they need the neural link and biodigital convergence, trans human rights are going to piggy back on the rights and medical infrastructure rolling out for the transgender agenda. So silence is imperative. You need to get with that. (Or you are hate. And jail. Canada) Death is important. Abortion, sterilization, euthanasia. These are rights. Not murder. GROUPS or thoughts otherwise or who point it out is hate and jail. Appaling jail time for holding a poster.

Big tech has positioned itself as truth stamping. I looked at politifact funding. Independent?

YouTube is Google. How independent is this fact checking?

Camera for immigration?

That Newton and Rochelle Becker charitable trust features as repeat donations. Do they donate to act blue?

Microsoft donates. So Bill Gates who profits on vaccines,donates to determine truth of vaccines, covid, lab leak and side effects. Facebook donates to the INDEPENDENT FACT CHECKER IT EMPLOYS.

So 2020 is covid. Google and Facebook fund the independent fact checking. Not independent. We see Democracy Fund. Is that partial?

They are impersonating the judiciary in my opinion. They are FALSE AND SHOWN AS MUCH WHEN THEY SAY THEY they use independent fact checkers. It's an orgy of money and globalist interests.

I didn't go back further. But they sure needed a big cash influx in the form of donations. They also GET PAID for their work by Meta Google etc.

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/jul/23/facebook-posts/fbi-says-assistant-director-janeen-diguiseppi-wasn/

I look up the Democracy Fund. When an organization is DEI infiltrated their logos change.

I decide to see what else this Fund funds and find out they donate to a project called the Census Project. You could spend days showing money to anti nation state initiatives.

Well what do they do?

For a list of what theDemocracy Fund projects include here's the link.

https://democracyfund.org/for-partners/grants-database/

They focus a lot of work on non citizen rights. I had to really hunt this down. If your politician gets MORE MONEY FOR UNDOCUMENTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION THEN instead of closing the border and having a Nation Srate, they will want the money that comes with illegal immigration.

The globalist borders are your 15 minute allotment of totalitarianism. And open borders. Wiping out the Nation State requires a lot of FACT CHECKING MONEY POWER ON THE WAY. It requires constant shame in history so you don't consider the protections within FREEDOM AND INALIENABLE RIGHTS. Slavery in the past is so you forget the taste of freedom now.

So I could look further. The whole web, or snake knot, is essentially pro globalists shutting down opposition through FACT CHECKING AND TRUTH DECLARATION. The DEMOCRACY FUND, funds antiNATION STATE projects. The whole organization of sickness and seeing it, starts with looking and digging on one claim with their truthometer.

What do you think?

Trust the truthometer?

Who is that b#tch. Don't tell me your corrupt bandit of lying sycophants stamps the statement one way or the other. Tell us who that woman is or shut up with the falsometer. Not one independent fact checked determined a thing.

Oh I think I just showed truth stamps work one way. The globalist way.

See a truth stamp.

See A falsometer.

AND THE ONLY THING YOU KNOW

IS WHAT A PAID GLOBALISTS IS AFRAID OF YOU KNOWING.

