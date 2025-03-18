We saw dictatorships enforce one child policies in horrific draconian ways in the CCP.

Here’s a fiscal economic policy that addresses what families actually feel: it's expensive to raise a family. He is solving the cost issue your couples under the pinch of green energy and spend print inflation policies have wrecked.

This should be well received by those who have been deferring families because of their financial prospects. Migration through the UN Migration Compact and the IOM is less required if a population is self sustained. Interesting development.

What do you think? Will this incentives stay at home dads? Should some tax benefit go to the fathers in marriered 2 income homes? Could you improve it by giving the dads of marriered families a 25 per cent cut to enable women to stay home for longer with the children?

Eu probably will bust up, it seems run by authoritarians who loath Europeans, free speech and auto determination.

If love to hear your thoughts on this policy and you'd tweek it to incentivize families.

I believe HOPE IN THE FUTURE IS REQUIRED FOR PEOPLE TO CHOOSE HAVING FAMILIES.

Give each other hope.

I also see this desire for hope in our return to and relationship with God.

Love you dear readers. Yes my haters too. I provoke you to think, and to see the path of civilization collapse as avoidable through our awareness and action.

