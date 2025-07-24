Hulk Hogan’s scary coronavirus message to millions: ‘Maybe we don’t need a vaccine’By Gary Stonehouse, The SunPublished April 7, 2020Updated April 7, 2020, 12:32 p.m.

“Hulk Hogan has caused controversy by suggesting the world may not need a vaccination for coronavirus and claiming the pandemic is an act of God.

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak has afflicted 1.4 million people across the globe. But the outspoken WWE Hall of Famer, 66, has compared the crisis to the “plagues of Egypt” and says God has “taken away everything we worship.”

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.“God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.“‘If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

https://nypost.com/2020/04/07/hulk-hogans-scary-coronavirus-message-to-millions-maybe-we-dont-need-a-vaccine/

Courage comes from all places in dark times.

It's growing inside us enough to face any Giant.

Jeremiah 7 8 to 11

“Behold, you trust in deceptive words to no avail. 9 Will you steal, murder, commit adultery, swear falsely, make offerings to Baal, and go after other gods that you have not known, 10 and then come and stand before me in this house, which is called by my name, and say, ‘We are delivered!’—only to go on doing all these abominations?”

Safe and effective swear falsely on repeat.

That was 2021. Now 2025 Rand Paul wants to test Sir Otto Pen. Go for it. Hulk would.

Worship BAAL?

I am author of World on Mute by Lisa Miron. It is on Amazon. I appreciate your support.

