LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ollie's avatar
Ollie
11h

Hogan showed us how politics 'should' be, flashy, trashy and totally fake...! RIP Mr. Hogan.

Oh, wait a second...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steveo's avatar
Steveo
12h

P.S. Not sure what to think of it but not sure Paul is trustworthy. His wife (not him of course) purchased stock in, Gilead, interesting name for a harmaceutical company (maker of Remdesivir) in early 2020, and didn't disclose it for over a year and a half after he was supposed to. Wonder why they did? What did they know? Maybe they should be sitting beside fauci, not across from them?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture