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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
7h

CHRIST is KING, I pray the St Michael prayer everyday and I know the Lord is protecting me and my husband, we have been blessed to have a great life because we put all our faith in God. Whatever happens will happen, I will go to Heaven praying while they kill me if thats to be.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
7h

"Ball shaped room. Baal room."

You go too far! You go too far!

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