The noahide laws.

I came out relatively early. Because I thought talk about what no one exposes. and I saw it's mechanics coming from our speech committees. See my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON. Available on Amazon.

Stopnoahide.org

Of course Jana and Steven Benun have been sounding the alarm.

This is important to share.

It's not our Jewish friends, family, colleagues, neighboors etc, but like all power structures, darkness picks what is effective. Maybe it's attractive to pick a religion to inhabit whose Messiah hasn't come ( note to reader, I say he did come and was Jesus). Because then you can claim that. What power structure or religion isn't presently polluted?

What comes. Hate speech laws. Noahide laws and the wars of depopulation.

Take all the advantage

Take every edge. Take all the odds. I believe. All things are possible. In Christ.

Dearest readers. Do not think hate can be fought with hate. Do not think that fire fights fire.

Here Bibi denies Christ and states if you are ruthless enough…

Bibi can cause death suffering mass genocide. But he cannot conquer death.

Many think he did die and we are dealing with newBi.

https://youtube.com/shorts/as1Tz58cS9o?

I ask you to consider something you have never perhaps done.

Get on your knees to pray. And ask the Holy Spirit to make you God's servant.

Ball shaped room. Baal room.

Rabbi explains why Trump is the Messiah.

How would Christians and Muslims see that. It would make Trump the antichrist. Just because you made Trump a cult like figure, if you declare him the Messiah, that makes him the antichrist.

Trump is not Christian. However, it is clear the aim was to portray him as such.

There is no blessed are the war mongets for they will free the women from the hijab, or do regime change, or help the Iranian people, or bomb them all to the stone age, or create a prison real estate development.

Jesus said blessed are the peace makers.

Is this a constitutional crisis is it legal. Is it economical. Is it military. Or is it truly spiritual.

The assembly of the one world government assembles.

The post 2030 agenda is the noahide agenda.

It requires the surveillance state. So does winning look like winning to these fools. They are all drunk on power.

Rabbi says Trump is the Messiah.

Also. Rabbi says Trump is the Messiah.

Also

Also the Gematria claims Trump is the Messiah.

https://youtube.com/shorts/JYQoeHwQt8I

Also Trump says his life is spared by god so he can save the world. Messianic indeed. Do you know how devastated many Jews would be to find out after waiting 2k years since Jesus and it's … Trump. If Trump was the Messiah, why did he wait until he was 80 to show us. Or was the many bankruptcies, wives, epstein, lutz friendships his walking on water healing the blind phase.

And now Trump declares national Emergency warning.

What is going on in our world.

read the tea leaves with me. We are connected. Please be hopeful as that is yours to own. Be joyful in praise. You cannot ever be grateful and be in fear.

love your life anyways.

we were born mortal. These assholes didn'tinvent your death no matter how they lust for it war. Insert the poison.

Only Jesus conquered death.

And well Trump missed a lot of assassination attempts.

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