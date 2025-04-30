🚨 TIME TO DISBAND THE EU COMMISSION !!

MEP Harald Vilimsky speaks the truth: 🗣️

"We reject this commission... it stands for mass migration, deprivation of liberty, warmongering, de-industrialisation, and the decline of Europe."

🔴 “Europe doesn’t need the EU Commission. 🗣️ It’s an unelected bureaucratic obstacle — a technocratic elite standing against the will of the people. 🔥 DEMOCRACY DOESN'T NEED URSULA VON DER LEYEN — DEMOCRACY NEEDS FREEDOM. 🔥 📢 WHAT THIS MEANS: ⚠️ Mass migration engineered by unelected officials. ⚠️ Liberty sacrificed for control and compliance. ⚠️ European industry gutted — by design, not accident. 💥 The European Parliament must serve the people — not bend the knee to bureaucrats. 💥 It’s time to eject the technocrats, end the Commission, and reclaim Europe’s future. 🚨 EUROPE BELONGS TO ITS NATIONS — NOT TO UNELECTED GLOBALISTS. 🚨”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ferenckelemen_time-to-disband-the-eu-commission-activity-7323066394403627010-2XYR

Please watch!

Remember Carney and Big Diana would have us join these bandits.

