Huge!!!! Announcement. A non globalist non woke family oriented candidate just entered the liberal race. And called the current liberal party WOKE ALT-LEFT
https://x.com/CanadaFirst77/status/1882206032296100306
Here is Mike Clark’s announcement.
That annoying sound in the background are globalists teeth nashing.
Just think of the debates on CBC alone as a reason to celebrate this.
Oh and he said God Bless.
I don't trust any politician, especially libs. What says he will do what he says he will? They have established that they are all liars.
Got it! Indeed, huge!