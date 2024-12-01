Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackHOW TO USE MOTIVATIONAL INTERVIEWING AS BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION WITH AN HPV-VACCINE-HESITANT PARENT. heads up.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHOW TO USE MOTIVATIONAL INTERVIEWING AS BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION WITH AN HPV-VACCINE-HESITANT PARENT. heads up.LawyerLisaDec 01, 202413Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackHOW TO USE MOTIVATIONAL INTERVIEWING AS BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION WITH AN HPV-VACCINE-HESITANT PARENT. heads up.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore86ShareSubscribeShareLeave a comment13Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackHOW TO USE MOTIVATIONAL INTERVIEWING AS BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION WITH AN HPV-VACCINE-HESITANT PARENT. heads up.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore86Share
This particularly manipulative motivational video is from the Oregon Pediatric Society, which is a member of the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP). The AAP is all-in on political medicine and its bloated, unsafety-tested, vaccine schedule for children. Pediatricians like this one are the most highly educated useful idiots advancing globalism’s ideological narrative.
This video was made 5 years ago to persuade mothers to have their teenage daughters jabbed with the HPV shot which is designed for (for sexually active individuals), and remains on its Videos on Motivational Interviewing and Effective Communication. The CDC continues to claim that no serious adverse events have been associated with any HPV vaccine, and that ongoing "monitoring" is conducted by the CDC and the FDA. The CDC insists vaccines are safe (even though they have not been safety-tested) and recommends jabbing girls and boys at age 11 or 12 years (but can be started at age 9 years). So, not only is the HPV vaccine not safety-tested, it assumes that children as young as 9 years old are sexually active, which is a cultural issue connected to the "educational" materials provided to young children in school.
The lawsuits brought by Gardasil injured patients and any awards are dwarfed by the huge profits that are made by Merck. The ongoing campaign to separate sex from love, and to accept any and all sexual behaviors as normative, is part of globalism's overarching cultural attack on the family. Consider the old playground K-I-S-S-I-N-G song: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in the baby carriage. Not anymore––now children on playgrounds and in school libraries are treated to Drag Queen Story Hour. The War on America (and Canada) is a culture war fought without bullets––the weapons are informational and psychological. Grooming children to have sex as early as possible is part of the battle plan, and doctors pushing Gardasil is just one leaf on this monstrous tree in globalism’s expanding forest.
No. Just. No. If I need to get along with the doctor for any reason I'd be diplomatic enough to say, "we can talk about this another time." (Another time being another lifetime, in the past.)
There are 2 foundational assumptions here: (1) the doctor knows more than you do, and (2) if you disagree, you need to be educated.
Sadly, I got quite an education in the utter ignorance of my doctor in 2021 with the jabs roll out. I fired him the day he tried to get me to take an experimental clot shot. As a layperson (who did not sleep through the natural immunity lecture of Human Biology 101, I might also add) I already knew about the experimental lipid nanoparticles and spike protein, I already knew that this injectible, relabeled "vaccine" in an underhanded way, by actually redefining the word "vaccine," had been previously called "gene therapy," and I could name 3 people I knew who'd been injured, and I told him so. I also already knew that corona viruses, by their nature, constantly mutate, so that one couldn't be sure the jab would protect against the current strain, anyway, assuming it worked at all. Well, he, like legions of his colleagues, didn't think any of that was relevant.
It's late 2024. I do not know a single "vaccinated" person who has not had a "breakthrough infection," (some have had several, and also appear to be injured), while the unvaccinated I know are all fine, and that doctor is still promoting the covid "vaccines" on his clinic's website. LOL. Who needs to be educated?!