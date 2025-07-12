Oh would you look at the time!

“Scientists are just a few years from creating viable human sex cells in the lab, according to an internationally renowned pioneer of the field, who says the advance could open up biology-defying possibilities for reproduction.

Speaking to the Guardian, Prof Katsuhiko Hayashi, a developmental geneticist at the University of Osaka, said rapid progress is being made towards being able to transform adult skin or blood cells into eggs and sperm, a feat of genetic conjury known as in-vitro gametogenesis (IVG).

His own lab is about seven years away from the milestone, he predicts. Other frontrunners include a team at the University of Kyoto and a California-based startup, Conception Biosciences, whose Silicon Valley backers include the OpenAI founder, Sam Altman and whose CEO told the Guardian that growing eggs in the lab “might be the best tool we have to reverse population decline” and could pave the way for human gene editing.

“I feel a bit of pressure. It feels like being in a race,” said Hayashi, speaking before his talk at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology’s (ESHRE) annual meeting in Paris this week. “On the other hand, I always try to persuade myself to keep to a scientific sense of value.”

https://www.technocracy.news/unibabies-lab-grown-sperm-and-eggs-just-seven-years-away/

Women are replaceable. Is that ever interesting. If society can make their humans on spec. You know you could produce only the wombless ones. Because. Monopoly is a game, a theme, and proof of the ultimate greed.

If only you could get through the fertile ones now. Oh look. Euthanasia. War. Abortion up to and after birth. It's the weather don't have kids. Look 300 square foot homes. Etc. We have too many…on the planet.

I call a male only paradigm where they enter womanhood through display of “characteristics,” a hutterite of terminator seeds.

Bonus holes a plenty! Women with 17 penises! Women replaced in law, language, spaces. Arrested or dejobbed for dissent.

Consider our trainbow women. Better in everyway. More every day.

Ever think why it has to be hidden? Macron and the trainbow Brigitte. If ever there was acceptance for it…

All terminator seeds.

Remember if you have traditional views, you are now an extremist. Says this Canadian RCMP officer.

Then there would no breakaway society possible.

Those in charge of the incubators would be perpetually in charge.

No men are that evil.

Says no one who studied history instead of trainbow gender.



But how would you pave the way for this dystopia? I have no idea.

And it is not happening right now. And you don't get punished for speaking up against it!

https://youtube.com/shorts/EH06LTuw4NM?si=0k40qIEPg0HI7-SY

Read my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. I take you through the globalist intent on this in part 3.

On Amazon now.



Female Fertility is freedom. How is that for turning abortion on its head.





All the things that are really buttered up for you to think are our rights, are the manners in which control is entering.

The abortion laws will be for the governments To take.

1 child policy with forced abortion in China was the practice run.

Think of the leftist variations on the elimination of fertility.

Is it for our good.

The planet.

Dear loved left also facing this dystopia.

You ever know a benevolent power system. Ever? Power cannot be altruistic. It is not the definition of power. That is in fact an oxymoron.

Look I came from the left. I know the gig. Any lawyer educated was put through feminism.

I got the feminist jurisprudence award for a paper I wrote on “Return of the Primary Narrative through use of Victim Impact Statements in Sentencing for Sexual Assault.”

Unfortunately it was because I had that trauma and wrote a victim impact statement. The crown told me it altered his view on sexual assault and he asked if he could use it to educate his attorneys. Life is interesting. Our trials are sometimes what gives us strength or the ability to face darkness.

Now sexual assault is normalized and offenders don't go to jail. The Right is the only place pedophilia isn't being flash normalized. Pretrial detention and post conviction sentences for serious sexual assaults involve no jail time.

Women and children are not safe. And that seems by design.

The left (power) displays zero interest in child trafficking. It is the next economy.

Look at the UK rape gangs. Power incubated that.

Truly I say FEMALE FERTILITY is the only way to intergenerational freedom. No one has this controversial view And understands why they need that view. But perhaps more should.

It is all plain as the nose on your face. They can insert a gullet and beak and light us up in permanent connectivity.

Golden voyager From the closing Olympics ceremony. With an off switch I'll bet.

God made us in his image is not an embraced view. If we are each a child of God and precious, then this future is a morally repugnant. If we are just clumps of cells, and no better than a rat or blade of grass? Aka ONE HEALTH. Then any manner of evil is fine.

Sadists must be designing where we go. They must be designing this system.

Any wonder why those who hold these views that life is precious are attacked and ridiculed?

They form the backbone of the resistance of our time.

Join me in my view of you as precious and a child of God.

Consider buying the book, subscribing or upgrading your subscription.

let what I wrote sit with you.

For the record. I forgive those who hurt me and viciously pursued me for my courage way back then. I understand what honning my courage in the face of vicious opposition was about.

I understand what that gives me now.

