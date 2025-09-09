Ok So I just map addresses of the Rothschild interests I found with the companies sharing the same space. Pretty easy - intuitive. And I locate some interesting finds on levers of control. This is just one address. You can do the same thing.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Bank

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED is an entity of interest. It has not been found on international sanctions lists.

TypeOrganization[sources]NameEDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED[sources]Legal formnot available[sources]CountryUnited Kingdom[sources]SWIFT/BIC LRAMGB21 [sources]Statusnot available[sources]

Address

4 CARLTON GARDENS LONDON LONDON SW1Y 5AA UNITED KINGDOM · 4 CARLTON GARDENS LONDON SW1Y 5AA UNITED KINGDOM







AT THAT ADDRESS IN THE UK is the Headquarters of the French government in exile. Therefore consider how the Rothschild interest was or may have intersected with ww2 and in this case specifically with the Charles De Gaulle government.

https://www.liberationroute.com/en/pois/2318/free-french-headquarters

​​”In 1940, 4 Carlton Gardens became the Headquarters of the Free French Forces, the French Government-in-exile led by General Charles De Gaulle.

​​General De Gaulle first setup office at 7 Curzon Place, next to Hyde Park, after withdrawal from France. He was quickly joined by others from France, and they moved to St-Stephens House, Victoria embankment. It was from here that the Provisional French National Committee officially supported the British Government.

​Later, on 2 July 1940, the Free French moved to Carlton Gardens, where they remained until 1943. They used the 70 cramped offices within the building. It was from this building that, on 18 June 1940, General De Gaulle addressed the French Nation with his famous speech:

SO Rothschilds have same address as the FRENCH President in exile during ww2

per google ai “The Rothschild and Stern families are related through a marriage between Salomon Mayer Rothschild and Caroline Stern in 1800. Caroline Stern, the daughter of a Frankfurt wine merchant, became a Rothschild by marriage. Later, in the 20th century, the Stern family, a Parisian banking family, was involved with the Banque Rothschild.”

https://www.jsternco.com/contact-us/our-offices/

https://cansoncp.com/

Name & AddressStatusCash At BankNet AssetsTurnover

H Art Collections Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

--£3,481-

Edmond De Rothschild Capital Holdings Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA

Active

£1,413,242£1,268,242£568,952

SFM Capital Ltd

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, United Kingdom

Active

--£181,732-

Green Day Advisors LLP

4 Carlton Gardens, Third Floor, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

-£328,860-

J. Stern & Co Services Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

£70,000-£19,565,000-

Institute For Government

2 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA

Active

£3,377,528£3,383,152£5,740,123

Hottinger Private Office Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

£65,861£3,590,442£289,538

Hottinger Capital Partners Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

£1,893-£440,824£91,861

Star Football Finance Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, United Kingdom

Active

-£100-

Hottinger Group Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

£380,248£5,298,541£4,359,456

JSC Capital Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, United Kingdom

Active

--£40,655-

IFG Enterprises Limited

2 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA

Active

£1,059,027£100£893,901

J. Stern & Co LLP

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, United Kingdom

Active

£515,588£774,881£5,709,566

Star Fund Managers LLP

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, United Kingdom

Active

-£389,451-

Hottinger Art Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

--£9,217-

Canson Ltd

4th Floor 4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

£4,186,719£4,169,595-

Edmond De Rothschild Asset Management (UK) Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA

Active

£6,339,000£6,489,000£11,450,000

Hottinger & Co. Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA, England

Active

£593,051£3,019,546£4,398,854

Edmond De Rothschild (UK) Limited

4 Carlton Gardens, London, SW1Y 5AA

Active

£8,617,000£3,819,000£12,890,000”

There is a lot of meat to chew on in terms of the very intersection of power found at that precise location.

When you think of the address and the French government and ww2 it is very interesting.

But then what popped was that one company: Institute for Government.

“We help those working in government to improve it, and those outside government to understand and engage with it.”

I do not think they meant the people. It seems I found a hot bed of government manipulation through a company sharing a location with the Rothschilds.

It is worth truly digging into the Institute for government in the UK.

The Institute for Government is the UK’s leading independent think tank working to make government more effective.

Through in-depth analysis, expert commentary and influential public events we explore how government works – and how it can work better.

Our team conducts rigorous evidence-based research and data analysis, brings together key decision makers to share insight and expertise, and sets out fresh ideas and constructive recommendations to help senior politicians and public servants improve the way government works.

Our inspirational IfG Academy programme provides opportunities for ministers, shadow ministers and senior civil servants to understand their roles, and develop skills to better equip them for life in government.

We also work with academic researchers, charities, businesses and international audiences to help them understand how government and policy making works.

The Institute for Government was founded in 2008 by Lord David Sainsbury, who served as parliamentary under-secretary of state for science and technology from July 1998 to November 2006.

Lord Sainsbury stepped down as chair of the IfG board in July 2025 and was succeeded by Sir Ian Cheshire. Marking this important milestone for the Institute, this short film highlights key moments in our history – featuring testimonial about the crucial role of the Institute from leading figures in British government and politics.”

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/about-us

“it deals with the Management of Governement.”

Yes I don’t doubt.

you tube video: “Lord David Sainsbury stepped down as chair of the IfG board in July 2025 and was succeeded by Sir Ian Cheshire. To mark this important milestone for the Institute, this short film highlights key moments in our history – featuring testimonial about the crucial role of the Institute from leading figures in British government and politics.”

Now sharing space and trying to influence governments over the span of decades from at least part way through ww2 to present is interesting. Is there more to find.

