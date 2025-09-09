LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt C's avatar
Matt C
8m

Government is the enemy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture