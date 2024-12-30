There are 3 levels of review for the FDA to authorize the approval of drug, vaccine, medical device, or test.

The BLA standard (highest- although not perfect); the Emergency Use Authorization and the ACCELERATED Emergency Use Authorization - which should be regarded as so low as to be a meaningless review. I have an analysis coming out on the nonsense that is EUA and how the words are read from a person of my experience.

Let’s put it this way: if you are building a bridge and your engineer stamps the drawing with EUA or worse AEUA you aren’t receiving any ‘stamp’ of approval you are paying for pretty ink. Please don’t drive on that bridge.

I know some very respected scientists and lawyers that were not live to these 3 levels of review or whether they affected their precise area. I have known of the EUA for some time but only last night learned of the Accelerated EUA.

So now I am curious. How many of our ‘tests’ showing ‘results’ have the BLA approval. In other words, what tests establishing the ‘disease’ received the BLA standard over the years and what tests received these lower shoddier from a legal and scientific EUA perspective standards. Now you think as you read below and toggle the links I found for you, how long Ebola, Zika, etc have been around. Also I don’t just analyze this in the context of one pandemic, but in the fact that we are witnessing Global legal structures being adopted AT SCALE on the basis of determining one disease or another.

In medicine, when you publish you must show your ‘conflict of interests,’. it is one HELL OF A CONFLICT OF INTEREST to want to replace the Nation State with a global governance system. This is the most undisclosed, unappreciated aspect of pandemic testing, and medical literature review disclosures We both understand that in the freedom community, but we don’t necessarily articulate it or place ‘their work’ in this fundamental tension.

Thus you must also think of the total context when you examine all the EUA approvals and those that within this are found with Accelerated EUA. Here for instance: big pandemic, comes with big health (WHO ET AL), big national focal point systems embedded in our governments and absorbing the governing mechanisms, funding, hiring and policies. Big climate comes with big UN big national focal point systems now cross polarizing with big Health (ie the new science that climate is health- and walks you into bill c-293 schemes and climate health lock downs and deprivations).

We are seeing the absurd introduction of big alien being peppered. Think for instance of the UN Migration Compact as the deciding factor on the no border migration policies- as opposed to the counterpart Immigration policies founded on borders and nation states. None of this moves without the context of nationalism vs the globalist order. We are in the final throes of this globalism, which is furthermore based on people as data and other inhuman concepts of society like the cognitive city, the smart city and such.

All big world ‘problems’ it is theorized can only be resolved with ‘world’ government. that is the massive untold, undisclosed conflict of interest of the Big Pandemic literature. So any time we are able to expose flaws in their ‘approvals’ on their own documents it is an important finding.

So with that in mind: that the legal structures following the ‘science’ structures and precision in those legal structures decimating the state, the freedoms the state provides should be part of your critical eye. Know that it is not ‘science’ we are evaluating in a vacuum, but their ‘justifications’ for the eradication of the freedoms we have enjoyed in the few non-communist states set up.

we need to have a critical eye for the documents we review.

This is what I found for the totality of EUA for Medical devices. HERE there of course may be more, but this is the most comprehensive list. Are some ‘medical devices’ used in pandemic non-EUA or non-AEUA, perhaps. i haven’t found the BLA approvals list. If you have them and believe they are ‘great’ and fabulous and show what the approvals say they show, great, set them out in the comments below.

BUT know: and EUA or AEUA is NOT a standard that meets traditional scientific method. It is ‘legalese’ to achieve a particular objective. If you stand by that, because to date you have operated in a separate field where BLA is utilized then you need to justify why the ‘power’ moving to globalism should get to change our legal structures and rights on EUA or AEUA introduced devices, tests, and drugs. We oftent cannot place ourselves in the public’s point of view. Nomenclature of FDA approval without the full importance of this shoddy or non-standard of review to the public is horrific.

How wide spread is EUA for PCR tests on the market place?

I was curious:

“Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices



Share

Post

Linkedin

Email

Print

Learn more about medical device Emergency Use Authorizations related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Learn more about medical device Emergency Use Authorizations related to Monkeypox (mpox).

Public Health Emergency Resources

On This Page:

Zika Virus Emergency Use Authorization

On February 26, 2016, pursuant to section 564(b)(1)(C) of the Act (21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1)(C)), the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Sylvia Burwell, determined that there is a significant potential for a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad and that involves Zika virus. Pursuant to section 564(b)(1) of the Act (21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1)), and on the basis of such determination, the Secretary of HHS then declared that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of Zika virus and/or diagnosis of Zika virus infection, subject to the terms of any authorization issued under 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(a).

Zika Virus Molecular Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Assays – Performance Evaluation and Key Characteristics:

Since February 26, 2016, when the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of Zika virus and/or diagnosis of Zika virus infection, FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a number of molecular- and serological-based assays for Zika. In the case of the molecular-based assays, IVD developers as part of their EUA conditions are required to test an FDA Reference Material Panel that includes two different Zika virus strains from the Asian lineage (S1 and S2), using an FDA protocol that included a sensitivity evaluation. Depending on the sample type, the majority of the NAT assays have analytical sensitivities between 500 and 5000 Units/mL (or better) summarized in Table 1, along with some other performance characteristics determined during the EUA evaluation. In addition to sensitivity, the currently authorized tests offer unique characteristics with respect to sample throughput, testing environment, claimed sample types and performance, that are taken into account when considering whether to issue an EUA for an assay, summarized in Table 2. For more information about EUAs in the context of the Zika virus response, please visit FDA's medical countermeasures website.

2014 Ebola Virus Emergency Use Authorizations

On September 22, 2006, then-Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Michael Chertoff, determined, pursuant to section 319F-2 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act (42 U.S.C. § 247d-6b), that the Ebola virus presents a material threat against the United States population sufficient to affect national security. Pursuant to section 564(b)(1) of the Act (21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1)), and on the basis of such determination, the Secretary of HHS declared on August 5, 2014, that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of Ebola virus, subject to the terms of any authorization issued under 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(a)

2013 Coronavirus Emergency Use Authorization (Potential Emergency)

On May 29, 2013 Secretary Kathleen Sebelius determined that Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) poses a significant potential for a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad. On the basis of this determination the Secretary declared that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

2013 H7N9 Influenza Emergency Use Authorization (Potential Emergency)

On April 19, 2013 Secretary Kathleen Sebelius determined that avian influenza A(H7N9) poses a significant potential for a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security or the health and security of United States citizens living abroad. On the basis of this determination the Secretary declared that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of the avian influenza A(H7N9) virus. Note that Secretary's determination and declaration were issued based on revised authorities under the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Reauthorization Act of 2013 (PAHPRA).

Other Resources

Historical Information

Termination of Declaration Letters

Additional Information

YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT IF THE BASIS FOR FINDING DISEASE IS BASED ON A THRESHOLD SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN THE BLA STANDARD, you are approving finding a disease on a threshold that if it was a bridge being built I would not advise you drive on it.

Worse, there is the evidence that using the ‘eua or aeua’ approved medical device for a period of time, is the basis for a BLA standard. If you can’t show that then rotate new EUA or AEUA medical devices, medicines, tests, etc.

it is shocking to see the big picture here just on the PCR tests that have entered the market place on this standard of approval.

If you are running BLA approved PCR tests for any WHO BIG disease load up their names so we can research those.

Share

Leave a comment