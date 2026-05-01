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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
41m

"If your perception is owned. You are owned. Cattle branded"

BINGO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Excellent writing, Lisa!

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Wayne Morse's avatar
Wayne Morse
3h

Never had any heroes but Jesus.

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