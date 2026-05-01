Think like a ninja. We are watching a performance.

Let's consider this quote attributed to Albert Pike grand Master 33 degree Mason.

Do all big wars need big satanic esoteric kill switch philosophers?

And to ensure no real uprisings threaten power,

A hero is provided. Actually one for each big social issue they create.

Big bad conflict.

hero steps up.

Gets all the press.

Yap. Yap. Lap it up. Lap it up.

If they make the issue.

There is a hero.

Who gets incredibly pursued.

And there's a freedom press there to show you the WAY away from really defeating your oppressor.

I can see their skulls in simultude, yapping like dogs for a master. Empty black hearts, still enjoying the adulation. Feeling the power that comes with a deceit on this level.

But all plans have unforseen effects.

If someone is doing the very job you think is needed, will you stand up.

Why is a deceitful hero so important?

Likewise, why do the heroes ( they manufacture) have to be drawn and quartered even Charlie Kirked, so dramatically?

So you don't stand up.

Is there persecution to prove the fake hero is authentic, look how he is hated and pursued? As well as the deterrent to make us cowards to stand?

Maybe even itvis the watchers way to flush us out.

Or polarize you?

Look. This must be a tale as old as time.

Think of how this works.

You are the hero. Be one. Think like one. Step up in your community.

What do you see needs fixing. Be the hero. Courage and hope is a shirt you put on. It's not a cape. But tell yourself it is if you have to. I'm putting on my hero shirt today.

We are always taught….nothing we do matters. While they show fake heroes doing the mattering.

The opposite is actally true!!!

Everything you do matters. It is additive and it joins with all those who put hero shirts on. And the fake heroes are energy sucks.

I call that religion. Being a doer of the Word.

You.

You are the hero. From little to big, decide to make a difference with what is right there in front of you.

There's two messages in this post.

One.

They make the hero.

You are the real hero.

I have something to add.

If your hero serves to polarize the issue and serve the divide?

Then think.

When the peons fight, power is not obstructed.

The vampires move easily in all their manufactured strife.

It's not comfortable to have to roll up your own sleeves. But that is it. Fix the things you know how to.

Our heroes are manufactured so we don't step up.

That is the whole thing.

Stepping up is an unstoppable force.

We spend energy consuming and digesting, investing in the game they make.

So think like a ninja. Polarization is their tool. Just like they create the hero. They create the villain. Yes. Who are told to fear. They created, and funded the worst iteration of him or it. Whats on the news and freedom press. Who do they want you to fight or hate.

Freedom is actually changing the world by changing perceptions.

If your perception is owned. You are owned. Cattle branded. What does your polarity require you to believe?

Heroes are made to own your mind and to get you to sit down and lap it up.

You have no idea.

All your shirts are hero shirts

I want you to put whatever shirt you put on today. And for you to know.

It's a hero shirt.

There are no experts.

There is no authority.

More perfect.

Than God.

He made you.

He is waiting for you to take your cross and be the hero. You are not alone.

Before I formed you in the womb I knew you,

before you were born I set you apart;

I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

You have been set apart for your role.

Forget the pretenders. The imitators.. Your gift of life is real. Your ability to improve the world is real. You must love life and embrace it.

For God so loved the world.

I pray to

Banish all darkness that clouds your eyes. That halts any actions the Holy ghost ( spirit of inspiration from God) wants you to take. That prevents you from discernment.

Jesus said, by their fruits ye shall know them.

Look aknew at who they present. Then put on your hero shirt.

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