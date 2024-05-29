Leave a comment

Well there's the pretty bike lanes

There's all your services in a 15 minute radius. But where's your job? Or are we on basic income? In rainbow uniforms.

There's the cost of carbon taxes on gas taxes and food.

https://www.c40.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/C40-Green-and-Healthy-Streets-Declaration_Public-progress-report_Feb-2022.pdf

There's the armed car theft (where you lose your driver's license after the 3rd time in Canada) bahaha.

You keep your driver's license the first 2 times. I wish I did stand up sometimes. Driver's test be like- stop on the red light. Look over your shoulder and signal before changing lanes AND don't get caught carjacking more than twice.

We had a stabbing in the Toronto subway system where it was the guy's 17th violent offense. He was let out 16 times without remand. Sometimes I watch law and order for the nostalgia of law. And order.

Consider the guy who shot the intruder who was raping his mother and he was charged with murder in Canada…. he was acquitted or the charges were dropped Finally.

Back to cars…

There's the low millage zones and all the fines when you're not crawling by.

Here's the next page of the c40 report.

And of course let's not forget Sadiq Khan president or chair of the global municipal deep state C40 and London mayor . He funded the technology to charge by the mile. Oh. Then later denied he wanted to implement it. Sure. We believe you.

Also.. we believe other cult statements such as

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.

IT IS!! More stand up opportunities. For dark humor.

Well way to Gavin Newsome, bring it home for California. HE IS TESTING CHARGING DRIVERS $0.30 per mile. JUST THINK OF THE EMF PUDDLE WE WILL BE LIVING IN.

Being tested. And of course they have a reason….

https://www.arup.com/-/media/arup/files/publications/c/arup-c40-the-future-of-urban-consumption-in-a-1-5c-world.pdf

That document outlines their dystopia. It is where they are driving the ship to.

Including your travel allowance, your mandatory retrofit your zero meat and dairy per year and your lovely relationship with your government where they count your calories. Imagine the measure the carbon in your exhales. It's getting a bit tight in here with these full on nutters appointing themselves head of C40 gulag camp.

It may start at 30 cents a mile. That will rachet in no time.

Netzero is headed for a control matrix.

It is up to us to voice dissent and set up an alternate path. Those coopted by green greed, will thank us when they undrstand the play.

Until then…

Take down the beast.