Logically this is how I would have done it. Thus how I think they would have done it this way too. Lay the first layer of bricks. Hard but doable with the slave labor. I reject human slavery fyi. Put sand up to the top of that first layer in a gradient that is manageable, essentially burry the total first layer to the top of the bricks.

After all in a desert there would be ample sand. That 2nd layer would be now at ground level. Move sand again burying the first two layers in order to add the third. Keep burying the pyramid layers until the blocks were finished being assembled. Then uncover and dig it out.

I believe my theory is right. I think I'm the first to posit this.

Why Do I think this works? My children asked me how the pyramids were made and they emphasized it was near impossible.

I had seen a documentary on uncovering the sphinx. Only the tip was showing and it had to be dug out from the sand that naturally blew in the desert.. A massive structure covered in Egyptian sand.

So as my kids asked me, the theory locked into place. The sand was an infinite resource. Thus I saw it as micro scaffels. Easy to move, as solid as the sand the base was on.

My kids told me I was alone in my theory.

Notice how natural it is for your children to dismiss you?

Anyways. For the record, this is how I believe they constructed the pyramids.

Imagine being locked into a 15 minute city and only franchises surrounded you.

Pretty much how our world is headed.

The internet says they used ramps and levers to LIFT BRICKS.

Who thinks lawyerlisa is right?

Lift bricks that weighed 5k pounds?

With a contraption they haven't envioned??

What kind of rope was on those levers.

No. They just used the micro scaffolds called sand.

I think I'm right. It makes way more sense than the umbelievably massive levers and super rope made from papyrus.

Check out my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

Stopnoahide.org

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