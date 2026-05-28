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C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
8hEdited

"After all in a desert there would be ample sand..." If the erosion pattern analysis of Dr. Robert M. Schoch is correct,—and his methods are probably the most reliable dating tool available for the purpose—the pyramids were built long before North Africa became mostly desert, around 5500 years ago. More importantly, however, if ground-penetrating radar can be relied upon, the pyramids aren't actually pyramids at all, but rather what you can see (above ground) is essentially just the tip of enormous "needles"—in that sense, the "pyramids" could be consider the equivalent of desert "icebergs."

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
9h

That's a reasonable method to suggest, making good use of available resources. The least complicated answer tends to be the most elegant and likely.

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