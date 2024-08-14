I've been saying this. There's no thermal mass in air. Do you BOIL YOUR HOT WATER by heating the air in your kitchen. Throw the flame at the air. Then expect the not DENSE air to get excited enough to move the energy to the pot and water. It's just plain ludicrous.

I have an environmental science degree with a minor in chemistry.

But I also sued the government etc. When you see the architecture of power rolling under what you cannot disagree with you start scratching the surface.

Climate is for 15 minute borders, bug food, consumptive interventions.

The human rights and medical architecture for silence on gender is for TRANSHUMANISM RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.

It is for rfid and known in the smart city, for the race under the skin, for biodigital convergence. That is the biggest investment you don't see.

Mass immigration is for no borders and aligns with no culture and the global one world government.

Governace comes through #CBDC in the interim.

Digital known online, and rfid biometrics known in the real world, smart city.

Digital vapor cash, the qr code that gets you void.

It'sDigital feudalism.

And the smart contract and the universal ledger means government is at the transaction level.

It obliterates the state.

War. Measures act. Delays elections enables the draft.

Pandemic. War measures powers. Enables silence, prison for speech and for wrong QR code activities.

Shots. Nanotechnology. And consent to...

Euthanasia abortion sterilization The state owning the means of life and death. see note on Ectogenesis.

And the last Ectogenesis. The war on family, biblical views, is because artificial placental technology has been perfected. see patents for yourself. Dolly the sheep was decades ago.

The reason trafficking in children is never looked at? Because it's literally the new economy.

We are at selling man man. Attali the uber globalist advisor to the uber globalist Mitterand warned of this in 1981.

Chromomal Women can be seen as competition for widget womb.

Dei is to stand you down as we head there. It ties up the do gooders to work for power on the stated social justice. Ha.

My experience suing and battling power- if they own it, you're their bitch.

Wtfu.

Professional bodies are the new courts that enforce this whole super structure. You won't earn a living unless you genuflect to nodding for each and every one of the above.

NOW dig in

per ipcc