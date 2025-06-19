1× 0:00 -2:16

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I AM THINKING of podcasting some of thoughts just here periodically and I look forward to your comments batting these ideas around.

If you like my unique perspectives, support the work and get the book: WORLD ON MUTE.

BOOK AVAILABLE BELOW;

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

Share

Share

Leave a comment