Pfft.

This is disgusting insanity.

Hate speech hate deeds hate monger. Hate bombs. Hate war.

I oppose this to my core. This is the most antichristian thing I can think of.

If you need to describe it as a variation of chess you still do NOT GET to any form of possible Christian belief.

Remember. Opposing war is hate speech ffs.

I am not fooled by these false teachings.

Are you his sheep. Do you know his voice.

It is not in a brick wall they burn down.

You will know it in your heart.

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