Homicidal Insanity. Trump’s approval is plummeting.
Pfft.
This is disgusting insanity.
Hate speech hate deeds hate monger. Hate bombs. Hate war.
I oppose this to my core. This is the most antichristian thing I can think of.
If you need to describe it as a variation of chess you still do NOT GET to any form of possible Christian belief.
Remember. Opposing war is hate speech ffs.
I am not fooled by these false teachings.
Are you his sheep. Do you know his voice.
It is not in a brick wall they burn down.
You will know it in your heart.
That's what ya get for being a shameless POTUS of West Israel.
Thank you.