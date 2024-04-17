"Chicken owners will need to register with the Government or risk a £5,000 fine under new rules to combat bird flu.



All poultry and captive bird keepers will be required to register their birds from Oct 1, the Government has said.



Under previous rules, only flocks of 50 or more birds would have to be registered with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.



Keepers will have to provide contact details, how many birds from which species are kept, as well as where and for what purpose.

Chicken keepers must register to beat bird flu https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/04/03/chicken-keepers-must-register-to-beat-bird-flu/

Planned Hunger is a GENOCIDE. It is called Holod (Hunger) and Mor (extermination).

So register every means of subsistence.

Then have a reason for eliminating it.

https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1779161525988847857 Please listen to Dr. McCullough on this 'emerging virus’ with CEPI ready ‘vaccine’.

You can plan a famine.

You can have a war in Ukraine, the bread basket of the world. You can disrupt shipping routes. You can tank the means of producing fertilizers in Germany through high energy costs, inputs. You can CARBON TAX THE SHIT OUT OF FARMERS. YOU CAN declare meat bad for the environment. AN END OF MEAT CONSUMPTION.

“Holodomor, man-made famine that convulsed the Soviet republic of Ukraine from 1932 to 1933, peaking in the late spring of 1933. It was part of a broader Soviet famine (1931–34) that also caused mass starvation in the grain-growing regions of Soviet Russia and Kazakhstan. The Ukrainian famine, however, was made deadlier by a series of political decrees and decisions that were aimed mostly or only at Ukraine. In acknowledgement of its scale, the famine of 1932–33 is often called the Holodomor, a term derived from the Ukrainian words for hunger (holod) and extermination (mor).

Causes of the famine

Victim of the Holodomor lying on a sidewalk in Kharkiv, Ukraine, photo by Alexander Wienerberger, 1932 or 1933.(more)

The origins of the famine lay in the decision by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to collectivize agriculture in 1929. Teams of Communist Party agitators forced peasants to relinquish their land, personal property, and sometimes housing to collective farms, and they deported so-called kulaks—wealthier peasants—as well as any peasants who resisted collectivization altogether. Collectivization led to a drop in production, the disorganization of the rural economy, and food shortages. It also sparked a series of peasant rebellions, including armed uprisings, in some parts of Ukraine.

Ukraine: The famine of 1932–33 (Holodomor)

Empty village in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, photo by Alexander Wienerberger, 1933. Its population either succumbed to the effects of the Holodomor or left in search of food.(more)

Emaciated horse during the Holodomor, photo by Alexander Wienerberger.(more)

The rebellions worried Stalin because they were unfolding in provinces which had, a decade earlier, fought against the Red Army during the Russian Civil War. He was also concerned by anger and resistance to the state agricultural policy within the Ukrainian Communist Party. “If we don’t make an effort now to improve the situation in Ukraine,” he wrote to his colleague Lazar Kaganovich in August 1932, “we may lose Ukraine.” That autumn the Soviet Politburo, the elite leadership of the Soviet Communist Party, took a series of decisions that widened and deepened the famine in the Ukrainian countryside. Farms, villages, and whole towns in Ukraine were placed on blacklists and prevented from receiving food. Peasants were forbidden to leave the Ukrainian republic in search of food. Despite growing starvation, food requisitions were increased and aid was not provided in sufficient quantities. The crisis reached its peak in the winter of 1932–33, when organized groups of police and communist apparatchiks ransacked the homes of peasants and took everything edible, from crops to personal food supplies to pets. Hunger and fear drove these actions, but they were reinforced by more than a decade of hateful and conspiratorial rhetoric emanating from the highest levels of the Kremlin.

From famine to extermination

Hungry Ukrainian peasants in search of food during the Holodomor, photo by Alexander Wienerberger.(more)

Ukrainians lining up to trade valuables for bread at a state-run “Torgsyn” shop, photo by Alexander Wienerberger.(more)

The result of Stalin’s campaign was a catastrophe. In spring 1933 death rates in Ukraine spiked. Between 1931 and 1934 at least 5 million people perished of hunger all across the U.S.S.R. Among them, according to a study conducted by a team of Ukrainian demographers, were at least 3.9 million Ukrainians. Police archives contain multiple descriptions of instances of cannibalism as well as lawlessness, theft, and lynching. Mass graves were dug across the countryside. Hunger also affected the urban population, though many were able to survive thanks to ration cards. Still, in Ukraine’s largest cities, corpses could be seen on the street.

Victim of the Holodomor, Kharkiv, Ukraine, photo by Alexander Wienerberger, 1933.(more)

Victim of the Holodomor, Kharkiv, Ukraine, 1933, photo by Alexander Wienerberger.(more)

The famine was accompanied by a broader assault on Ukrainian identity. While peasants were dying by the millions, agents of the Soviet secret police were targeting the Ukrainian political establishment and intelligentsia. The famine provided cover for a campaign of repression and persecution that was carried out against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian religious leaders. The official policy of Ukrainization, which had encouraged the use of the Ukrainian language, was effectively halted. Moreover, anyone connected to the short-lived Ukrainian People’s Republic—an independent government that had been declared in June 1917 in the wake of the February Revolution but was dismantled after the Bolsheviks conquered Ukrainian territory—was subjected to vicious reprisals. All those targeted by this campaign were liable to be publicly vilified, jailed, sent to the Gulag (a system of Soviet prisons and forced-labour camps), or executed. Knowing that this Russification program would inevitably reach him, Mykola Skrypnyk, one of the best-known leaders of the Ukrainian Communist Party, committed suicide rather than submit to one of Stalin’s show trials.”

From https://www.britannica.com/event/Holodomor

This STARVATION Genocide was ploughed out by Stalin, a communist. All those who believe we are on the cusp of utopia through greater socialism must remember the equity of diversity equity and inclusion, includes ALL OF US OWNING NO CHICKENS. ALL OF US EATING NO CHICKENS. The same horrid result is equitable.

You might be a vegetarian, or keen to eat bugs. Do not trust after ultimate power to utilize it in our favor. The more people who understand that Holomodor occurred in the 1930s and it was rolled out by ultimate state power vested in communism.

Grow food, store food and get involved in your government. What is the point of Diversity Equity Inclusion officers in every organization if we are all hungry or worse starving. DIE officers. the real DIE will be taking your chickens.

I truly hope for Scotland’s sake they are mounting a strong response to this. Dr. McCullough notes CEPI has the ‘vaccines’ ready.

Many believe that when Bill Gates speaks of the Next Pandemic it refers to a virus that will infect humans. Perhaps what we are looking at is a reason to control or cull the food supply.

In Canada, Trudeau and Bill Blair announced the Military will be used to enforce civil authority. I had the twitter video someplace but at the time of the writing tonight, do not locate it.

My understanding is we have more than enough capacity to feed the current populations with modern agricultural practices. Imagine we added to our agricultural output, normalizing gardens, adding fruiting trees to yards and public parks, adding fruiting bushes, and fruiting shrubs along parks and walks.

If food is to be a pressure point, should the means of production be vested with the same organizations that just made the last 4 years of covid horrific. Dr. McCullough understands that CEPI has a vaccine ready for the agricultural sector.

Here’s my video Hunger Games.

MPS must be asked to cross the floor. Whether it is impending Climate lock downs in the WHO power grab, or the C40 Cities plan, or the plan to control the food supply the fight is local.

The response to globalism is regionalism. The strong nation state will follow strong communities.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

