Nothing to see here folks.
Are those in control Antichrist worshippers, and therefore antichristan? Are we headed to Revelations?
Is the trend over time to ridicule God while those in service to ridiculing God systematizing a hidden genocide under the cover of war?
Why because luciferians are at the highest echelons.
Skull and Bones. Allister Crowley types
They have been killing millions of Christians (at a minimum) since World War 1. The death cult don't like Christians.
The Bolshevik Civil War Period (1917–1922)
Executions by the Cheka (the early Soviet secret police): around 200,000–300,000 confirmed.
Deaths from repression, imprisonment, forced labor camps, and extrajudicial killings during the same period: around 500,000–1 million.
Adding famine and war-related losses aggravated by Bolshevik policies — particularly grain requisition from peasants — total civilian deaths rise to 5–10 million.
That is just one geographical area at one era of time. Since then the killing has been relentless in more sneaky ways. Would you like a covid shot? Killing Christians has been going on for two thousand years.
That'd be right. And what about the intensive fire-bombing of another Christian target, Dresden, earlier in the same year? The war criminal Churchill (who was Jewish, by the way) played a major role in this. As an aside, there is considerable evidence that Nagasaki and Hiroshima were not actually hit by nuclear bombs, but rather intensively fire-bombed (along with plenty of other Japanese cities), but this time including napalm and mustard gas, to provide the appearance of a nuclear attack. I covered this plus 8 other major deceptions in one of my Substacks several months ago. I think it was called "Exposing The System's Big Lies".