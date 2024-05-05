We are experiencing occupied social justice. The purpose is to create a sense of where the middle of the pack is. So that the herd can run there. It is also so the natural activists in our society are actively looking the wrong way, while actual shackles are being placed on all of us. It makes us busy having to contend with them while power moves.

WHO TREATY IHR AMENDMENTS

MUNICIPAL DEEP STATE in the form of c40.org

Globalcovenantofmayors.org

Professional bodies as the replacement of courts and the international globalists court system.

etc.

“Climate Warriors :A progressive group founded by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton cut a large check recently to a climate change activist hub financing organizations behind disruptive anti-oil protests, bringing the total cash transfers to at least $500,000, records show...”

“Between April 2022 and March 2023, the nonprofit advocacy arm of Onward Together granted $200,000 to Climate Emergency Fund, according to Onward Together’s tax forms filed in 2024. CEF, which during the preceding fiscal year received $300,000 from the Clinton-tied group, is based in Beverly Hills and props up activists at groups like Just Stop Oil that, in 2022, splattered tomato soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting at London’s National Gallery estimated to be worth $84 million.”

“https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy/2989861/hillary-clinton-group-wired-500000-climate-activists-behind-disruptive-protests/

These globalists are chaos agents. HILLARY Clinton neebs to be sued in a class action for the collective anxiety climate fraud protests are causing, for the ruin of art, for the disruption to daily lives and for the mind manipulation we are subjected to.

Greta was one big Cia Hollywood creation, and created for the purposes of a new religionand new messiah. She is timed for turning 30 going into the desert and voila.

While we have our hands tied up with so many attacks (financial possibly the worst..the global carbon tax marches friends to take all wealththrough inflation. Adding to the printflation)

Consider, Kids are on a steady diet of social Marxist curriculum. We will be communist in the blink of an eye if we don't understand the tripe masquerading as curriculum in schools. Jk to 12.

I have 3 post secondary degrees. Obviously I love learning.

I have concluded our educational system is breaking down the minds of children through trauma. It's like MK in schools.

When I look at the curriculum as forced to do as a mother of four I see a slant in all science that touches on biology, environment, etc describing humanity and human activities as inherently evil. The creation of self hate is slow and methodical. The sense of hopelessnessis steady.

Depressing. The books I witnessed were full of horror genre for tender minds. Cannibalism, dead kids as ghosts. My daughter at 8 read a book about a girl meeting men on the internet and leaving a note on the kitchen table. All these books on the government approved list for children. Subversion.

I see sex ‘education’ foisted early not as an act of love between consenting adults, but a buffet to visit as early as possible and to consider all dishes as a necessary experience. And to hide from your enemy parents.

I see public health in the schools regularly. These are the nurses that look for lice, dental carries, and explaining transgenderism during antibullying.

I fought to get the slides for 2 weeks. Other parents joined me. I couldn't understand that I had to sign all their homework and tests and couldn't get these. Its public health not ours.

Remember public health is the WHO, through their 2005 IHR. Public Health is the satellite offices of the WHO.

The first thing in the slide was what is discussed in class stays in class. Like we are creating little clubs of antifamily zones.

I think they thought it was edited out.

Why a special person to say what I consider easy? Love and respect others. No the reason is you have to be taught by a mind melder is so are taught to not respect yourSelf. You kneel and get broken. You are taught by a cult that kindness includes dening your observations, and denying your conclusions, denying your voice and parroting a mantra. Again and again.

From mama bear apologetics. For a great analysis of what children face in this respect look at her post.

A friends brother said this is in his nephew's daycare. DEI in daycare is going for your children. The money the feds offer come with strings. Alberta just had a fight with Trudeau that they get the transfer payments if they take up the (c40) changes for buildings in their communities. Not a federal Constitutional area fyi.

https://mamabearapologetics.com/genderbread-person-part-1-gender-identity/

Schools are mind warfare zones. Its not just social justice being presented by power- its psychological ruin. Like MK ultra in increments.

Then “mental health” gets paired in schools and through that new interventions through one on one marxist slant power therapy.

My children’s best friends are mostly non white. We live in a very multi cultural area. Their natural loving personalities embrace others. They don't view the world with the race card. In fact none of their descriptions of their friends involved skin or the things power social justice tells us is important. I never knew what they would look like until I met the. Chinese, Indian, black, Arab.

He runs the fastest.

He eats his lunch first.

She's good at art.

He tells jokes on the bus.

He can burp and fart anytime he wants. (Followed by noises. There really is a fart era in childhood. Fascinating. )

Do I want their natural ebullient qualities with others dimmed by messages that tell them to focus on skin tint, melanin content. No. I love my house full of play dates with children with different backgrounds. It rings full of happiness. I don't want my kids to feel shame for things dead people did we don't like. I want my kids to grow into adults and discover who they are grounded in that they are loved, and a child of God.

School curriculum, books, entertainment, are not even hiding the objectives.

We have MANY fights with the globalists in their funding, subversion and infiltration.

But what they are doing is engineering it so the fight will be with our own children.

Some of us need to be directing their energies on the subversion in jk on.

Some of us on the WHO power grab.

SOME of us on the Climate psyop.

Etc. Etc.

The war in the middle east times with the roll out of the WHO treaty and IHR amendments. It is likely globalists know what they are doing. We are focused on either the horror rolling out in Palestine, or the antisemitism evident in our local communities. The activists that march are in my view as follows

A) sincere protestors horrified by the loss of life in Palestine,

B) chaos agents funded by globalists,

c) Marxist clubbies

I have a post coming about the bingo card nature of no protest zones. The whole card is getting filed up.

I believe that we are headed for A REASON ALL OF US will need to protest. So the chaos agents that up the ante on protests are for filling up that bingo card. The globalists want to have a geographical carve put of Constitutional rights that eventually join. They join on line then they join in the physical world. Breaking us through a real life solitary confinement.

The reason will be one we all come out for. LGBTQ atheists Christians Muslims Jews, all religions and races.

Power is being systematically assembled. So consider the ultimate digital feudalist goal, then back out how each major event gets them there. Remember your subjective response is one they gamed. Whether Jewish, or white, or Christian or Muslim or LGBTQ.

How does protestors get them to no protest zones.

How does war far away bring hate here.

How is it timed with the roll out of perpetual colonial shackles FOR ALL IN PERPETUITY.

if we are seperated can we mount a response to the real power moving.

what they don't want you to know.that i know..

LOVE IS THE ANSWER. Why did Jesus say to love thy enemy. Because love is the most powerful weapon.

Imagine the social activists now tied up, with or by globalists power and goals waking up…

We win at the local level. We do. Who you are is important. God has a purpose for each of us.

I have come to see that my past hardships the ones I thought would break me were for a purpose.

I faced an evil and a perversion of power that was content to see me crushed. I stood that ground but endured a pain so powerful and lasting. I faced a public shame. It ate my heart.

I thought the losses I had to endure were meaningless.

They were for my own Journey. NOW I KNOW GOD DIDN'T LEAVE ME TO ENDURE THAT PAIN ALONE IN A MEANINGLESS ABYSS.

It was a ripple for me to recognize and taste so when such systems of power would come by stealth in a torrent For others beyond myself I would feel and sense it inside like a energy. I feel things in energies and it cues me to their meaning.

Sorrow and pain gave me an understanding of the times we are in. If you say and lament now, it's not fair. That was never the bargain. In times like this action is what matters. No time no geography has had peace or was unstained by conflict.

We know that. Go back in time and your ancestors were throttled. But they want a unification and seamless capture now. To understand watch my video here. If you are a new reader this will help. It is on 15 minute cities and the municipal globalist deep state.

https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html

Put your hope on. It is strength. Put your love on. It moves you to creativity.

Each of us has so much to offer, so much beauty. Not because we were never hurt, never suffered were never broken. But because we also were.

Taking your imperfect sorrow and your failings and all that harms you within yourself and step on it like a snake unworthy of you.

You are the reason we will win. Your talents, your resolve, your area of interest.

God bless.

